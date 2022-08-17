ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tonight's Forecast: Mostly clear with patchy fog

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Skies become mostly clear overnight, along with some patchy fog possible. It will be a great night to potentially view northern lights! For more information on the viewing potential of northern lights in West Michigan tonight and tomorrow night, click here . Your Thursday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible during the late afternoon and evening hours. Mainly dry conditions extend into Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday remain in the lower 80s, along with some crisp overnight lows in the lower 60s. A slow-moving system builds into West Michigan late in the day on Saturday, bringing the next chance for widespread rainfall and a few thunderstorms. Rain chances extend into Sunday and Monday, along with cooler temperatures. High temperatures this weekend and early next week are likely to stay in the 70s. For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds light/variable.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. A stray late afternoon/early evening pop-up shower possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs reaching the low/middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance for showers and storms by evening and through the night.. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

