The '23 free-agent class is going to be loaded
Every team will be changed by free agency. And every team will look different come next March. We all have theories who the big bidders will be. But it’s important to remember every team will have to choose between holding onto -- or saying goodbye to -- their own players, players who have been a part of their organization for years. Here’s a look at every team’s biggest offseason free agent.
Phils show mettle, split DH vs. 1st-place Mets
PHILADELPHIA -- Sunday just became more interesting for the Phillies. They beat the Mets in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park, 4-1, to maintain their lead over San Diego for the second NL Wild Card. It followed an 8-2 loss in Game 1, which began with a Mets fan inexplicably throwing out a first pitch, and a 7-2 loss in Friday’s series opener. The Phillies are 5-13 this season against New York, which has caused serious hand wringing among Phillies fans wondering if their team can beat the best teams in the National League.
May electric in return from Tommy John surgery
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers already had what was quite arguably the best starting rotation in baseball this year. Dustin May’s electric 2022 debut on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium -- 476 days since his last Major League start -- proved that even the best can get better. In...
Boyhood opponents, trade pals now delivering wins for Reds
PITTSBURGH -- Jake Fraley has been one of the hottest hitters in the Majors over the past few weeks, and in Saturday’s 10-1 victory at PNC Park over the Pirates, he torched a ball so far that it went for a swim. It backed the best start of the...
D-backs seek reset after Cards' late eruption
PHOENIX -- After playing well against the Giants in a four-game series in the Bay Area last week, winning the final two, the D-backs felt good about where they stood heading home to face the Cardinals. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo had a warning before they left San Francisco, though: It...
O'Neill reflects on No. 21 being retired by Yankees
From my position in right field, I could see Monument Park, a hallowed ground located behind the left-center-field fence at the old Yankee Stadium. That was the place where legends like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle have been honored with monuments and other Yankee greats have been celebrated with plaques. When it was suggested to me in 1999 that my career could eventually merit a place in Monument Park, I immediately changed the subject.
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
'That's on me': Yelich, Crew own miscues in 11-inning loss
CHICAGO -- As if anyone needed reminding, it isn’t easy to close out a Major League baseball game. On the same day the Padres responded to his series of poor outings by pausing Josh Hader’s status as closer, Hader’s former team saw a one-run lead get away not once, not twice but three times over the final three innings of an excruciating 11-inning, 6-5 Brewers loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Potential rule changes receive test run in Triple-A game
CHARLOTTE -- It was baseball as you know it … and yet not. To the untrained eye, Saturday night’s game between the Triple-A Charlotte Knights and visiting Syracuse Mets at Truist Field was the sport we know and love. The Knights were victorious, 4-3, on the might of three monster home runs off the bats of Mark Payton, Lenyn Sosa and Micker Adolfo. There were nine innings and three outs per side and four balls per walk and three strikes per K. There were hot dogs at the concessions (you could even order one covered in macaroni and cheese!), there was a seventh-inning stretch and, as per Knights tradition, a midgame mascot “Royalty Race” in which King Mecklenburg was victorious over Queen Charlotte, Good Knight Charlie and Jerry the Jester. And when it was all over, there were fireworks shot off into the downtown Charlotte sky.
How this injury could impact Rox’s offseason
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Love or loathe the Rockies' long-held strategy of filling most of their holes from within (mostly by choice) and being dependent on homegrown starting pitching (mostly because top free agents are hesitant), righty Antonio Senzatela's season-ending knee injury that's likely to cost him at least a month next season and poor fortune in recent Drafts could lead to a change this winter.
Pujols homers twice, sparking thoughts of 700
PHOENIX -- The 700-homer club could be getting its fourth member. If anybody read that statement at the beginning of August -- or perhaps even as recently as a week ago -- they probably would have been skeptical. But Albert Pujols is now mashing like it’s the early 2000s again.
Resilient Braves walk off in 11th amid pivotal homestand
ATLANTA -- How have the defending World Series champions responded to winning five of the first six games of a seven-game homestand that brought the Mets and Astros to town?. “It’s been a good homestand,” Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said. “We’ve been playing good baseball and most importantly, we’ve been making fun of each other and cracking jokes with each other.”
Mets buoyed by traveling support in DH split
PHILADELPHIA -- The Mets are in the midst of one of the most dominant stretches in the 60-year history of their rivalry with the Phillies -- and it was on full display before the first pitch was even thrown in Saturday's doubleheader. Well, the first real pitch anyway. That’s because...
Bell, Soto swat down team that swapped them
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres have Juan Soto and Josh Bell in the middle of their lineup. The Nationals no longer do. On Saturday night, it was as simple as that. In an ever-tightening Wild Card race, the struggling Padres desperately needed to beat the Nationals, and they desperately needed to ignite their offense somehow.
Young A's lead 'all-around team effort' in walk-off victory
OAKLAND -- At the onset of a youth movement, the A’s don’t have a prototypical “star” they can turn to in key moments. Recently called up No. 1 prospect Shea Langeliers could emerge as one in the future. For now, they must play clean and fundamentally sound baseball to win games.
Lange's dangerous curves provide sweet relief
DETROIT -- For Alex Lange, Saturday’s task was to face Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout with a one-run lead in the seventh inning. For Lange's mindset, it had to be the same situation he has faced for most of the season. “Two more hitters I’ve got to get...
This reliever is the Twins' 'fireman' this season
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Here’s a fact of life about pitching out of a Major League bullpen when you’re not the closer: You’re almost never one of the more recognizable players on the team, and people only really notice you when you mess up and cost your team the game.
Cherington expects Shelton to manage Bucs in '23
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates are on pace to lose about 100 games. They have baseball’s fifth-worst record. They’ve yet to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but October baseball is not in the cards. Despite Pittsburgh’s lack of success this season -- and over the last three seasons -- manager Derek Shelton’s job is safe.
Zimmer 'going to make the best' of shot in CF
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Maybe Bradley Zimmer will have a Phillies moment. They happen every year in pennant races. Somebody out of nowhere joins a team in August...
Boone lets loose after Yankees' latest loss: 'It's right in front of us'
NEW YORK -- The Yankees’ recent offensive malaise being what it is, Aaron Boone joked Saturday morning about picking the day’s lineup out of a hat, Billy Martin-style, just to shake things up. A few hours later, he was slamming his right hand on the table with his voice cracked, a fortnight of frustration boiling over after another listless loss in an August full of them.
