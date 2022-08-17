ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Phys.org

Stranded assets could exact steep costs on fossil energy producers and investors

A 2021 study in the journal Nature found that in order to avert the worst impacts of climate change, most of the world's known fossil fuel reserves must remain untapped. According to the study, 90 percent of coal and nearly 60 percent of oil and natural gas must be kept in the ground in order to maintain a 50 percent chance that global warming will not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

How Atlantic air alters India's food and water supply

A study led by the University of Reading found that the amount of winter rain and snow in the western Himalayas could vary by almost 50% depending on the air pressure gradient over the Atlantic Ocean between the Azores and Iceland. Scientists have spent decades trying to establish the causes...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

How certain environment authority decisions are based on trust in citizen data

County administrative boards and the Swedish Forest Agency use species sightings reported by the public to make various environmental decisions. This is done largely on the basis of trust between a few actors who determine which sightings can be used as a basis for decisions. This is shown by researchers at the University of Gothenburg who have investigated how citizen science is used in Swedish society.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Chinese city dims lights in heatwave power crunch

A provincial capital in southwest China has dimmed outdoor advertisements, subway lighting and building signs to save energy, official announcements said, as the area battles a power crunch triggered by record-high temperatures. The mercury has soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Sichuan province this week, fuelling massive demand...
TRAFFIC
Phys.org

A sustainable path to eliminate hunger in africa

To feed Africa's growing population, agricultural-food systems need to be modernized. In a new study, researchers analyzed how continental free trade and agricultural development could ensure sustainable food security for Africa. Currently, about one-fifth of Africa's population lacks sufficient food for good health. Much of the continent's food supply is...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Climate change threatens food supply chains with impacts on diet quality, income

Modeling shows climate change and extreme weather events will impact food supply chains, with adverse effects on income, food and nutrient availability. Rural communities would be most severely impacted—while more affluent communities would be better positioned to buttress against supply shocks. New University of Sydney research published in Nature...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

16 killed, many missing in northwest China floods

Sixteen people were killed and many left missing in flash flooding in northwest China, state media reported Thursday, as the country battles extreme weather that has shuttered factories and caused rolling power cuts. The deluge comes during a summer of soaring temperatures and torrential rains in China, with multiple cities...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Transcriptome analysis reveals the regulatory mechanism by which MdWOX11 suppresses shoot formation in apples

Recently, a team led by Professor Dong Zhang from the College of Horticulture, Northwest A&F University, published a research article entitled "Transcriptome analysis reveals the regulatory mechanism by which MdWOX11 suppresses adventitious shoot formation in apple" in Horticulture Research. The authors showed that the genotype of apple leaves was a...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Even a 'limited' nuclear war would starve millions of people, new study reveals

Even a relatively small nuclear war would create a worldwide food crisis lasting at least a decade in which hundreds of millions would starve, according to our new modeling published in Nature Food. In a nuclear war, bombs dropped on cities and industrial areas would start firestorms, injecting large amounts...
SCIENCE

