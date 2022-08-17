Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Ahead Of Zilliqa And Decentraland, Runfy Blockchain Is The Next Level Crypto That Is Sure To Revolutionize The Digital World
The digital world is expanding rapidly and taking up every possible niche related to blockchain. The fitness industry recognizes this and has begun incorporating blockchain into its activities. However, various studies have shown that blockchain crypto is a good motivation for people to engage in the fitness world actively. Runfy (RUNF) is an excellent example of a fitness blockchain project.
How Well Does Klangaverse Perform against Prominent Cryptocurrencies Like Solana (SOL) And Polygon in the Future?
Speculators have been alarmed by an assortment of collapsing red graphs on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges. Many traders intending to benefit from cryptocurrencies have had their hopes shattered by the current crypto meltdown. Not only has Bitcoin suffered some of its roughest months in terms of price, but it has also...
Smart and Social Web3 Platform Blockify Raises $2.2M
Nassau, Bahamas, August 18, 2022 – Blockify Inc, an emerging blockchain technology company, is pleased to announce the completion of a $2.2M seed round. Since 2021, Blockify has been developing an interface that unlocks the world of Web3 and DeFi for anyone, regardless of crypto knowledge or experience. Core features include Web3 social interaction, an intuitive interface for users to track and manage their portfolio, create-to-earn, and surf-to-earn user utility.
TA- Trezor (TRB) Holds Strong Above $40, Will The Crypto Pullback Affect It?
The price of Trezor (TRB) in the last few days has continued to look strong against Tether (USDT). Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins have struggled to hold above their key support zones after the market turned bearish. The price of Trezor (TRB) has continued to maintain its bullish structure. (Data from Binance)
World’s First Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Blockchain Is Set for 2023 Release
Press Release: SafuuX plans to revolutionize the entire rebase concept. August 19, 2022, Brisbane, Australia – Leveraging the ongoing success of the Safuu protocol, the Safuu team has announced the upcoming launch of the SafuuX. The world’s first auto-rebasing layer 1 blockchain, scheduled for Mainnet in January 2023. The SafuuX blockchain will use a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism and feature SFX as the native coin, and SafuuX DEX as the native decentralized exchange on SafuuX chain.
Shiba Inu Is Gaining Momentum. Can Persystic Token Follow Its Footsteps?
In recent months, the market has not been too kind to the vast majority of cryptocurrencies, with meme coins suffering one of the heaviest losses. Although many internet-inspired currencies will not survive this crypto winter, since most of them lack real-life utility, there will be a notable exception. Shiba Inu...
Bitcoin Falls To Decisive Line At $21,500, What Levels Should BTC Hold?
Bitcoin hangs by a thread as an increase in selling pressures sends major cryptocurrencies back to critical support levels. The number one crypto could return to the bottom of its current range If bulls are unable to step in and push back on this fresh bearish assault. At the time...
Do DogeCoin and Shiba Inu Have More Potential Than Most Cryptocurrencies? Can Youniverze Challenge The Competition?
Because of the raging bear market, the meme domain of crypto has been dormant, waiting for the storm to pass. The past eight months exemplified that in the ruthless world of digital currencies, no one is secured, and at any moment, a project can go from hero to zero in a matter of days. The latest example of Terra is among many projects that not only lost most of their value but were reduced to atoms by the community around them.
PETT Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 15, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PETT on August 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PETT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Connecting pet care in blockchain-based tracking platform, Pett Network builds an...
PETS・
Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) on August 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CTFC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing safe cryptocurrency investment solutions, Crypto Finance operates...
ABBC Foundation Announces the Launching of Crypto Payment Shopping Mall Buyaladdin
ABBC Foundation announced the upcoming global launching of its online shopping mall Buyaladdin, where transactions will be held solely in cryptocurrency. Here, users can buy a vast range of products while also placing their own items up for sale. Notably, ABBC Foundation’s CEO Jason Daniel also announced that 1 ABBC will amount to $100 when shopping at Buyaladdin.In addition, Buyaladdin is headquartered in the United States of America, and managed by CEO Stanley Park stated that this will be one of a kind shopping experience for crypto lovers across the globe.
Chronoly.io (CRNO) and Decentraland (MANA): Leaders of the Metaverse
With the Metaverse touted to be the future of just about everything, it’s time to take a look at two tokens that will drive the Metaverse to new heights. There’s no doubt that the Metaverse will play a huge role in our future, with Facebook even rebranding itself as Meta. If the world’s biggest social media company is making such a big bet that they’re willing to change their name for it, it’s worth paying attention to the two tokens expected to be leaders of the Metaverse: Chronoly.io (CRNO) and Decentraland (MANA).
Ethereum Price Slides As Staked Token Reaches New ATH Ahead Of Hyped Merge
Despite changes in the asset’s price, Ethereum is steadily adding to the ETH 2.0 staking contract. According to the development team, this occurs about a month before the Merge is scheduled to occur. Ethereum Staked Token Hit New ATH. According to Dune Analytics data, more over 13.2 million ETH...
Crypto Market Gains Retrace As Ethereum Merge Draws Closer
Crypto market sentiment had been turning more positive in the month of August, and this had seen the digital assets in the space return double-digit growth in the first week of the month. However, the market has been unable to hold its bullish trend properly, and cryptocurrencies are beginning to shed the gains that they had put on in the first week. While the assets remain largely at positive levels, the gains for last week are noticeably less than the previous week.
Reviewing the Potential of Supontis Token Next Cryptocurrencies Like BNB and Chainlink
Supontis Token is a platform built on the Binance Smart Chain to enable cross-chain bridging of assets within Ethereum, Fantom, Binance, and Tron blockchain networks. Bridging is a new protocol that enables interoperability, it allows easy and fast transactions between these blockchain networks. Most blockchain networks have some restrictions; for...
