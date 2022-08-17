ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North College Hill, OH

Fox 19

Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man shot while playing dice in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in the West End overnight. It happened at 3 a.m. Friday on Linn Street at Livingston Street. Police say a man in his 40s was playing dice at the corner when he was shot two times. He was taken to UC...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

2 people arrested after search warrant served in Fairfield Township

HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people were arrested on Friday, after the Fairfield Township Police Department, Butler County Regional SWAT Team and the Butler County Sherriff's Office served a search warrant. The warrant was served in the 6700 block of Lester Avenue in Hamilton. According to officials, the search warrant...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Fatal car crash leaves 1 dead in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Washington Township on Aug. 20. Bonita Christon, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene after her car was struck head-on by a car driving in the opposite direction on U.S. 68, according to Wilmington Police Sgt. D. Rack.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

West End shooting under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the West End early Friday. A 40-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to at about 3 a.m. on Livingston Street near Linn Street, according to police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 56-year-old man is in the hospital after he was hit by an SUV as he attempted to cross a street in Westwood. Around 10 p.m. Friday, Deno Brandy, 56, was attempting to cross McHenry Avenue, near Brokaw Avenue, when he was hit by a 2003 Ford Explorer, the Cincinnati Police Department said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman rams vehicle into police cruisers after chase in Wilmington

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An early morning police chase ended with a suspect in custody after she rammed law enforcement cruisers. Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Wilmington officers tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street. The female driver...
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Homicide investigation launched following welfare check in Dayton; Family claims it’s missing person

DAYTON — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body that police believe could be connected to a missing persons case was recovered from a garage Thursday night. Police were called to a house in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue after receiving some calls from people that had come to the garage to put a padlock on a door and then made a discovery.
DAYTON, OH
clayconews.com

BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Driver fleeing Villa Hills police falls 35 feet

VILLA HILLS, Ky (WXIX) - Villa Hills police say a man who caused a crash Wednesday night ran from the scene and fell 35 feet over a wall behind a shopping mall. Police say Nicholas Seissiger, 24, of Cincinnati, was driving westbound on Buttermilk Pike around 9:40 p.m. when he tried to make a right turn onto Grandview Drive.
VILLA HILLS, KY

