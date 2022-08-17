Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Man shot in Corryville Walgreens parking lot
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in the Corryville Walgreens parking lot on Saturday evening, District Four police confirmed. The man was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries and the suspect drove away in a car, District Four police said. The call came in at approximately 7:07...
Driver seriously injures man attempting to cross the road in East Westwood
Police suspect impairment played a role in the crash, and investigators are also looking if excessive speed played a role.
WKRC
Man shot while playing dice in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in the West End overnight. It happened at 3 a.m. Friday on Linn Street at Livingston Street. Police say a man in his 40s was playing dice at the corner when he was shot two times. He was taken to UC...
1 dead following fiery Miamisburg crash
The driver of the car hit a tree, and the car soon caught fire shortly after. The accident occurred on the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:45 a.m.
WLWT 5
2 people arrested after search warrant served in Fairfield Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people were arrested on Friday, after the Fairfield Township Police Department, Butler County Regional SWAT Team and the Butler County Sherriff's Office served a search warrant. The warrant was served in the 6700 block of Lester Avenue in Hamilton. According to officials, the search warrant...
Fox 19
Fatal car crash leaves 1 dead in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in Washington Township on Aug. 20. Bonita Christon, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene after her car was struck head-on by a car driving in the opposite direction on U.S. 68, according to Wilmington Police Sgt. D. Rack.
Fox 19
West End shooting under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the West End early Friday. A 40-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to at about 3 a.m. on Livingston Street near Linn Street, according to police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life...
Police: 2 hospitalized after shooting at Wendy's in Walnut Hills
Officers responding to 855 William Howard Taft Road at around 6:30 p.m. located two people shot. One person is in critical condition.
WLWT 5
Another post office master key stolen in Greater Cincinnati, leaving residents on edge
COVINGTON, Ky. — Another mailbox key theft has happened in Greater Cincinnati, this time in Covington. Neighbors in that area are now on edge. "I was a little alarmed, because why would somebody want to get in someone's mailbox?" Covington resident Beatrice Hamlin said. That's just one of the...
Fox 19
Man in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 56-year-old man is in the hospital after he was hit by an SUV as he attempted to cross a street in Westwood. Around 10 p.m. Friday, Deno Brandy, 56, was attempting to cross McHenry Avenue, near Brokaw Avenue, when he was hit by a 2003 Ford Explorer, the Cincinnati Police Department said.
WCPO
Family of 18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash has message for drivers
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Family members and friends gathered Thursday night in honor of an 18-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Colerain Township. At a makeshift memorial near the crash site, grieving loved ones remembered Gary Humpert III as a loving brother, friend and son. "He...
Fox 19
Woman rams vehicle into police cruisers after chase in Wilmington
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An early morning police chase ended with a suspect in custody after she rammed law enforcement cruisers. Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Wilmington officers tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street. The female driver...
WKRC
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
Homicide investigation launched following welfare check in Dayton; Family claims it’s missing person
DAYTON — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body that police believe could be connected to a missing persons case was recovered from a garage Thursday night. Police were called to a house in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue after receiving some calls from people that had come to the garage to put a padlock on a door and then made a discovery.
Suspects use chains, truck to steal ATM from Huber Heights bank; Police investigating
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights police are investigating after suspects stole an ATM from a bank early Friday morning. Police were called to a report of a suspicious truck parked near the Get Air in the 6000 block of Chambersburg Road but did not find anything. About four hours...
clayconews.com
BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
WLWT 5
'We lost a part of our family': Man known for helping homeless gunned down in Covington
CINCINNATI — Two suspects are on the loose after police said they gunned down a man walking home from work in Covington. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot as he crossed the 15th Street bridge. “We lost a part of our family today and he’s going to be missed,” said...
Fox 19
Driver fleeing Villa Hills police falls 35 feet
VILLA HILLS, Ky (WXIX) - Villa Hills police say a man who caused a crash Wednesday night ran from the scene and fell 35 feet over a wall behind a shopping mall. Police say Nicholas Seissiger, 24, of Cincinnati, was driving westbound on Buttermilk Pike around 9:40 p.m. when he tried to make a right turn onto Grandview Drive.
Man charged with shooting Richmond officer Seara Burton appears in court
WRTV was inside the courtroom as Phillip Lee, 47, appeared virtually from his hospital bed and entered a preliminary not guilty plea.
WLWT 5
Man accused of stabbing co-worker to death at BJ's Brewhouse in Springdale indicted
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted a man accused of stabbing his co-worker to death. Court documents say Jan Tolentino stabbed Paris Dismukes, 32, in the neck after closing at the BJ's Brewhouse in Springdale last week. Dismukes died at an area hospital. According to...
