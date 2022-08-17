ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Phys.org

Chinese city dims lights in heatwave power crunch

A provincial capital in southwest China has dimmed outdoor advertisements, subway lighting and building signs to save energy, official announcements said, as the area battles a power crunch triggered by record-high temperatures. The mercury has soared beyond 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Sichuan province this week, fuelling massive demand...
Phys.org

16 killed, many missing in northwest China floods

Sixteen people were killed and many left missing in flash flooding in northwest China, state media reported Thursday, as the country battles extreme weather that has shuttered factories and caused rolling power cuts. The deluge comes during a summer of soaring temperatures and torrential rains in China, with multiple cities...
Phys.org

Spain wildfire resumes, threatening natural park

A major wildfire in eastern Spain that has destroyed vast swathes of land flared up again Friday despite heavy rainfall, threatening to spread to a nearby natural park, officials said. So far this year, Spain has suffered nearly 400 wildfires following punishing heatwaves and long dry spells that have devastated...
Phys.org

Stranded assets could exact steep costs on fossil energy producers and investors

A 2021 study in the journal Nature found that in order to avert the worst impacts of climate change, most of the world's known fossil fuel reserves must remain untapped. According to the study, 90 percent of coal and nearly 60 percent of oil and natural gas must be kept in the ground in order to maintain a 50 percent chance that global warming will not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.
Phys.org

Greenland's Indigenous population favors extracting and exporting sand from melting ice sheet

A national survey of close to 1,000 adults in Greenland (where approximately 90% of the population is Indigenous) conducted by a McGill University-led research team has found that a surprisingly large majority—3 out of 4 Greenlanders—support extracting and exporting sand left by the melting ice sheet. A significant proportion want Greenland's leadership to assess the impact of sand extraction and exports on both the environment and economy. Furthermore, when it comes to who mines the sand, the majority prefer local involvement to foreign collaboration.
IFLScience

New Antibody Neutralizes All Known COVID-19 Variants

As experts continue to warn that ignoring COVID-19 and the 15,000 deaths a day it is causing is a grave mistake, it has become clear a lasting solution to the virus will require something that neutralizes all coronavirus variants, else we risk constantly trailing behind. Now, Harvard researchers believe they have found just that – a single antibody that neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants in their laboratory tests.
Phys.org

Scientists stunned by vast insect migration

Tens of millions of migratory insects cross at least 100 km of open sea to reach Cyprus on the way to mainland Europe, new research shows. In just over one month, scientists recorded 39 million migratory insects arriving at the tip of the Karpaz peninsula in north-east Cyprus. "I had...
Phys.org

Scientists unravel 'Hall effect' mystery in search for next generation memory storage devices

An advance in the use of antiferromagnetic materials in memory storage devices has been made by an international team of physicists. Antiferromagnets are materials that have an internal magnetism caused by the spin of electrons, but almost no external magnetic field. They are of interest because of their potential for data storage since absence of this external (or "long range") magnetic field means the data units—bits—can be packed in more densely within the material.
Phys.org

Bioengineering better photosynthesis increases yields in food crops

For the first time, RIPE researchers have proven that multigene bioengineering of photosynthesis increases the yield of a major food crop in field trials. After more than a decade of working toward this goal, a collaborative team led by the University of Illinois has transgenically altered soybean plants to increase the efficiency of photosynthesis, resulting in greater yields without loss of quality.
Phys.org

How certain environment authority decisions are based on trust in citizen data

County administrative boards and the Swedish Forest Agency use species sightings reported by the public to make various environmental decisions. This is done largely on the basis of trust between a few actors who determine which sightings can be used as a basis for decisions. This is shown by researchers at the University of Gothenburg who have investigated how citizen science is used in Swedish society.
Phys.org

Greenland treads softly on tourism as icebergs melt

As tourists flock to Greenland to take in its breathtaking icebergs and natural beauty, authorities are mulling ways to control crowds to protect the fragile environment, already threatened by global warming. "It's a dream destination," said Yves Gleyze, a veteran off-the-beaten-track French tourist in his 60s as he arrived at...
Phys.org

Climate change threatens food supply chains with impacts on diet quality, income

Modeling shows climate change and extreme weather events will impact food supply chains, with adverse effects on income, food and nutrient availability. Rural communities would be most severely impacted—while more affluent communities would be better positioned to buttress against supply shocks. New University of Sydney research published in Nature...
Phys.org

Cyprus row over threat to dig up protected turtle nests

A row has erupted in Cyprus after a community leader threatened to dig up the nests of protected turtles because his village is missing out on land development compensation. On Thursday the authorities said his "inexcusable" threat would undo decades of conservation efforts if it went ahead. Yiangos Tsivikos, leader...
Phys.org

Even a 'limited' nuclear war would starve millions of people, new study reveals

Even a relatively small nuclear war would create a worldwide food crisis lasting at least a decade in which hundreds of millions would starve, according to our new modeling published in Nature Food. In a nuclear war, bombs dropped on cities and industrial areas would start firestorms, injecting large amounts...
Phys.org

Transcriptome analysis reveals the regulatory mechanism by which MdWOX11 suppresses shoot formation in apples

Recently, a team led by Professor Dong Zhang from the College of Horticulture, Northwest A&F University, published a research article entitled "Transcriptome analysis reveals the regulatory mechanism by which MdWOX11 suppresses adventitious shoot formation in apple" in Horticulture Research. The authors showed that the genotype of apple leaves was a...
Phys.org

Big lessons about biodiversity loss from a little French river

Even while drought is bringing many of Europe's rivers to record lows and damaging biodiversity, the threat of catastrophic flooding following a dry spell lurks in the background. Some of Europe's most famous rivers such as the Rhine, Danube and Po, have been making headline news thanks to summer droughts....
