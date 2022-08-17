Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
How China's Covid shutdowns keep hitting global supply chains
At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, China's strict "zero-Covid" policies managed to keep Covid-19 at bay. More than two years later, the country's ongoing controls are weighing down its economy and stalling global supply chains. "Zero-Covid has become one of the select drivers of global recession," Steve Morrison, senior...
CNBC
Wages are now the hottest inflation signal. Here's what that means for the Federal Reserve and the markets
The Federal Reserve noted in its recent FOMC minutes that wage growth and job conditions remain strong, but there are some signs that the labor market is softening. That's a view that many economists share, saying that even though the latest nonfarm payrolls report blew out expectations, other data presents a picture of the labor economy moving closer to equilibrium.
CNBC
Home Depot and Lowe's cite strong demand in earnings reports, but softening could be ahead
Homebuilder sentiment dropped into negative territory in mid-August. Home Depot and Lowe's nonetheless reported relatively strong numbers from professionals in the second quarter. According to one analyst, these housing effects could hit home improvement late this year or early next year. Spending on home improvement doesn't appear to have taken...
CNBC
Goldman Sachs and Nomura both cut China's GDP outlook, again
Goldman Sachs downgrades its 2022 forecast for China to 3% from 3.3%. Nomura cuts full-year growth outlook to 2.8% from 3.3%. Both cite weak demand, uncertainties over China's zero-Covid policy, property woes and an energy supply crunch. Goldman Sachs and Nomura downgraded their forecasts for China's growth, citing weaker demand,...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
Jenni Reid
Jenni Reid is a general news reporter for CNBC International based in London. From the UK, she has reported on financial markets and the aviation and travel industries. She was previously based in Cambodia, where she was the online editor for a national newspaper and reported for international publications.
CNBC
Despite recession fears and fueled by 'revenge spending,' Americans spend $314 a month on impulse purchases
Even as the cost of living surges and more Americans say they are stretched too thin, they’re also spending more on impulse purchases. More than half of all purchases are spontaneous, according to one recent report. Impulse buys can quickly erode even the best financial plans. And yet, between...
CNBC
Cannabis stocks rally as U.S. lawmakers mull federal legislation
Are pot stocks a safe bet with the SAFE Banking Act gaining momentum? CNBC's Frank Holland joins 'Squawk Box' to break down the sector.
CNBC
Half a million supply chain workers negotiating contracts, demand better pay
Negotiations will soon be underway for more than 500,000 supply-chain workers for the West Coast ports. CNBC's Frank Holland joins 'Squawk Box' to break down the outlook for the industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eight days of strike action commences at UK’s biggest port
The first of an eight-day workers strike at the UK’s biggest container port begins on Sunday.Around 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe will walk out in a dispute over pay in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.It is the latest outbreak of industrial action to hit a growing number of sectors of the economy.Workers including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour of strikes.The union said the stoppage will have a big impact on the port, which handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.But...
CNBC
What to know about adding a ‘green’ investment fund to your portfolio, now that Biden signed historic climate bill
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest climate spending package in U.S. history. Investors flocked into "green" funds in the runup to Biden signing Democrats' legislation. But it can be a challenge to pick a so-called ESG fund. Here are some tips for investors. President...
CNBC
How China’s strict Covid policies led to supply chain bottlenecks
At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, China's strict "zero-Covid" policies managed to keep Covid-19 at bay. More than two years later, the country's ongoing controls are still weighing down its economy and stalling global supply chains. "Zero-Covid has become one of the select drivers of global recession," Steve Morrison,...
CNBC
Sudden crypto market drop sends bitcoin below $22,000
Bitcoin is trading under $22,000, a more than three-week low, after a sudden sell-off. Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano and Solana all fell at the same time. The reason for the drop was not immediately clear. Bitcoin on Friday fell to its lowest level in more than three weeks, dipping below...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-year high as West shuns Moscow
China brought in 7.42 million tonnes of coal from Russia last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday. That was the highest monthly figure since comparable statistics began in 2017, up from 6.12 million tonnes in June and 6.49 million tonnes in July 2021. China has...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The three major U.S. indexes were primed to open in negative territory Friday morning, dimming hopes for a fifth straight winning week for the S&P 500. Stocks have otherwise done pretty well since the brutal first half concluded, but investors are still looking for certainty despite some recent cooling in price increases. The Fed sounds hawkish about raising rates to whip inflation now, or some time soon, at least. There are other issues in the economy, too. While talk of a broader recession might have died down somewhat, housing is facing a real slowdown, particularly on the builders' side of things. Yet home prices remain high, and people are still paying contractors to do work, according to home improvement giants Home Depot and Lowe's.
CNBC
Updates on 3 Bullpen stocks that broke through the meme and retail buzz this week
Retail earnings and meme stocks — hello Bed Bath & Beyond — dominated much of the market coverage this week. But some companies from other sectors managed to get some attention, including three currently sitting in our Bullpen: Starbucks (SBUX), Estee Lauder (EL) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW).
CNBC
Two experts break down whether to buy shares of Apple
Gene Munster, founder and managing partner at Loup Ventures, and Barton Crockett, Rosenblatt Securities senior analyst, join CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss whether investors should buy shares of Apple after the iPhone maker sets a new product launch date. "I think you have a lot of hopeful things that won't materialize near term, and some fundamental questions that mean you don't have to own the stock today," Crockett tells CNBC.
CNBC
FTX grew revenue 1,000% during the crypto craze, leaked financials show
FTX saw explosive growth last year driven by its global trading business, according to audited financials seen by CNBC. The exchange took revenue from below $90 million in 2020 to more than $1 billion last year as cryptocurrencies hit an all-time high. The U.S. business was only a blip on the top line, accounting for less than 5% of revenue.
CNBC
As gaming sales slump, China's Tencent signals a hot ad trend it's betting on
Tencent said that advertising in its nascent short video platform could become a "substantial" revenue source in the future as other areas of its business such as gaming face pressure. In July, Tencent for the first time began serving ads to users in that service it calls Video Accounts within...
CNBC
U.S. and China agree to begin trade talks this fall
The U.S. and China have agreed to begin trade talks under a new initiative first announced in June. CNBC's Eunice Yoon joins 'Squawk Box' to detail China's reaction.
CNBC
Dollar strength sets gold on its longest losing streak since November
Gold prices slipped for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, in its longest losing run since November last year, as the bullion's appeal waned with a stronger dollar and more U.S. interest rate hikes on the horizon. Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,748.58 per ounce, having hit its lowest since...
Comments / 0