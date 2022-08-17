Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The three major U.S. indexes were primed to open in negative territory Friday morning, dimming hopes for a fifth straight winning week for the S&P 500. Stocks have otherwise done pretty well since the brutal first half concluded, but investors are still looking for certainty despite some recent cooling in price increases. The Fed sounds hawkish about raising rates to whip inflation now, or some time soon, at least. There are other issues in the economy, too. While talk of a broader recession might have died down somewhat, housing is facing a real slowdown, particularly on the builders' side of things. Yet home prices remain high, and people are still paying contractors to do work, according to home improvement giants Home Depot and Lowe's.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO