How China's Covid shutdowns keep hitting global supply chains

At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, China's strict "zero-Covid" policies managed to keep Covid-19 at bay. More than two years later, the country's ongoing controls are weighing down its economy and stalling global supply chains. "Zero-Covid has become one of the select drivers of global recession," Steve Morrison, senior...
Wages are now the hottest inflation signal. Here's what that means for the Federal Reserve and the markets

The Federal Reserve noted in its recent FOMC minutes that wage growth and job conditions remain strong, but there are some signs that the labor market is softening. That's a view that many economists share, saying that even though the latest nonfarm payrolls report blew out expectations, other data presents a picture of the labor economy moving closer to equilibrium.
Goldman Sachs and Nomura both cut China's GDP outlook, again

Goldman Sachs downgrades its 2022 forecast for China to 3% from 3.3%. Nomura cuts full-year growth outlook to 2.8% from 3.3%. Both cite weak demand, uncertainties over China's zero-Covid policy, property woes and an energy supply crunch. Goldman Sachs and Nomura downgraded their forecasts for China's growth, citing weaker demand,...
Liz Truss
Boris Johnson
Jenni Reid

Jenni Reid is a general news reporter for CNBC International based in London. From the UK, she has reported on financial markets and the aviation and travel industries. She was previously based in Cambodia, where she was the online editor for a national newspaper and reported for international publications.
Eight days of strike action commences at UK’s biggest port

The first of an eight-day workers strike at the UK’s biggest container port begins on Sunday.Around 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe will walk out in a dispute over pay in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.It is the latest outbreak of industrial action to hit a growing number of sectors of the economy.Workers including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour of strikes.The union said the stoppage will have a big impact on the port, which handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.But...
How China’s strict Covid policies led to supply chain bottlenecks

At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, China's strict "zero-Covid" policies managed to keep Covid-19 at bay. More than two years later, the country's ongoing controls are still weighing down its economy and stalling global supply chains. "Zero-Covid has become one of the select drivers of global recession," Steve Morrison,...
Sudden crypto market drop sends bitcoin below $22,000

Bitcoin is trading under $22,000, a more than three-week low, after a sudden sell-off. Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano and Solana all fell at the same time. The reason for the drop was not immediately clear. Bitcoin on Friday fell to its lowest level in more than three weeks, dipping below...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The three major U.S. indexes were primed to open in negative territory Friday morning, dimming hopes for a fifth straight winning week for the S&P 500. Stocks have otherwise done pretty well since the brutal first half concluded, but investors are still looking for certainty despite some recent cooling in price increases. The Fed sounds hawkish about raising rates to whip inflation now, or some time soon, at least. There are other issues in the economy, too. While talk of a broader recession might have died down somewhat, housing is facing a real slowdown, particularly on the builders' side of things. Yet home prices remain high, and people are still paying contractors to do work, according to home improvement giants Home Depot and Lowe's.
Two experts break down whether to buy shares of Apple

Gene Munster, founder and managing partner at Loup Ventures, and Barton Crockett, Rosenblatt Securities senior analyst, join CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss whether investors should buy shares of Apple after the iPhone maker sets a new product launch date. "I think you have a lot of hopeful things that won't materialize near term, and some fundamental questions that mean you don't have to own the stock today," Crockett tells CNBC.
FTX grew revenue 1,000% during the crypto craze, leaked financials show

FTX saw explosive growth last year driven by its global trading business, according to audited financials seen by CNBC. The exchange took revenue from below $90 million in 2020 to more than $1 billion last year as cryptocurrencies hit an all-time high. The U.S. business was only a blip on the top line, accounting for less than 5% of revenue.
Dollar strength sets gold on its longest losing streak since November

Gold prices slipped for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, in its longest losing run since November last year, as the bullion's appeal waned with a stronger dollar and more U.S. interest rate hikes on the horizon. Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,748.58 per ounce, having hit its lowest since...
