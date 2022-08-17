ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Stranger helps to save woman's life

By Sue Erwin
Venice Gondolier
Venice Gondolier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrtgW_0hKENiun00

NORTH PORT — Janet LoGalbo didn’t want to see her friend suffer any longer.

Her close confidant, Bobbie Ferguson, was diagnosed six years ago with kidney disease.

“She’s on dialysis seven nights a week, which is keeping her alive for now,” LoGalbo said. “She’s been on the waiting list for a kidney for more than five years.”

In November, LoGalbo joined a Zoom meeting to hear a discussion from kidney transplant doctors from Mayo Clinic explaining why the chances of survival is greater when one finds a living donor rather than the donor from someone who has died.

To help save her friend’s life, she started advertising on social media for a living donor.

LoGalbo had magnetic signs made for her car saying “kidney donor needed” and drove around the community for months.

She made a post on social media in December, and in January, Bill Hale contacted LoGalbo saying he wanted to learn more about becoming a potential donor.

When Ferguson heard of her friend’s efforts, she was astounded.

“I couldn’t believe it ... I was apprehensive a little bit at first ... I kept wondering if this was for real,” Ferguson said.

Hale lives in Venice, and is a retired Air Force veteran.

He and Ferguson are both 66. They’ve had lunch together twice and both are anxiously awaiting the date of Aug. 30, the scheduled day of surgery.

Bill had to go through three days of in-depth blood work testing at Tampa General Hospital to see if he would be a good match.

“I’ve thought about being a bone marrow donor in the past, and when I read about Bobbie’s situation, I wanted to help,” Hale said. “If I have a chance to help save a life, I want to do my part.”

Hale said the testing in Tampa was probably the most thorough physical he’s ever had.

“They checked me from top to bottom and I found out I’m in better health than I thought,” he said.

While he is nervous about the surgery, he is optimistic.

“I was told I would only be in the hospital for two days.”

Ferguson was filled with emotions when asked how she feels about being matched with a donor.

“It’s a huge miracle,” she said. “I’m just a very lucky person. It’s all been surreal to me. It renews your faith in people. I don’t mind saying that I’m a little scared, it’s a big surgery, but I am looking forward to feeling better.

Bobbie has lived in North Port with her husband, Gary, for 16 years. She is originally from Daytona Beach.

“We lived in Georgia for a few years, but Florida is home. We like North Port because it’s close to the beach.”

She’s known LoGalbo for about three years.

“We are neighbors and we both have pets and other things in common.”

Ferguson said her donor is stepping forward at the perfect time.

“My body is started to take its toll from dialysis — you can only do it for so long. I know there are people on dialysis that are giving up mentally because the wait is usually 5 to 8 years for a diseased kidney.”

She recently had COVID, and ended up in the hospital with pneumonia, but she’s feeling better now.

Ferguson said she hopes people in similar situations take action about their health needs.

“I just want people to know if they are going through something like this that there is somebody out there for you,” she said. “Talk about your situation — be willing to share your story.”

She said she will be forever grateful for her friend’s efforts to help her.

“This wouldn’t even be happening if it were not for Janet ... she has been an angel.”

The transplant for Ferguson and Hale is covered through insurance and the Kidney Foundation. However, Bobbie and Gary will need to stay close to Tampa General Hospital for at least three weeks after the transplant in case there are complications, LoGalbo said.

“They need to stay close to the doctors and hotels in that area are very expensive,” she said.

To donate to the cause, visit: bit.ly/3c4ZRdA.

