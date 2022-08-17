Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita Durairaj
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
Rain and storms in the forecast for today, more ahead for Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to the weekend! For those of you up early, you can enjoyed the 60s for your morning coffee. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Isolated batches of rain continue this evening
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good evening and I hope your weekend is going well. We’ve got some isolated areas of rain with us and that becomes more widespread as we head into Sunday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can...
wvlt.tv
Scattered rain and storms return to our area starting today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and humidity increase in our area today, bringing back scattered developing rain and storms. This steamier trend continues this weekend, with batches of rain and storms at times, until front clears later Monday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or...
wvlt.tv
Storms around for football, back again Sunday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers and storms continue through this evening before slowly tapering off into the overnight hours. Rain and storms continue for the weekend with more widespread rain possible later Sunday as we watch an approaching cold front. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Fall foliage: How weather influences fall colors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Everyone enjoys being able to see the leaves change color with the vibrant orange, yellow and reds that pop every Fall season. However, weather can play a vital part in how colorful the leaves become as we head out of summer and into fall. WVLT News...
wvlt.tv
Townsend home to a different way to experience the smokies
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Little River runs through Townsend, offering visitors a way to experience the Great Smoky Mountains. The Smoky Mountain River Rat is a tubing outpost on Wears Valley Road offering people a way to experience East Tennessee without breaking a sweat. ”We’re in a really unique...
wvlt.tv
A football stadium sized room, a 200 foot waterfall, and a seismograph call an East TN cavern home
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuckaleechee Caverns are the highest-rated Caverns in the Eastern United States. The Caverns, located off of 321 in Townsend attract people from all across the world to experience life under the Smoky Mountains. ”It brings a lot of people, if it wasn’t for Tuckaleechee and the...
wvlt.tv
Clingmans Dome Road, Cades Cove Loop to be closed for education program
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced morning closures for two popular roadways facilitating education programs in the coming weeks, according to a release. Clingmans Dome Road will be closed on Friday, Aug. 26, and Wednesday, Sept. 7, until 1:00 p.m. “The seven-mile roadway will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival returns this weekend
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival will bring together 25 songwriters who’ve written number-one hits in its third year. The music festival is all weekend in downtown Gatlinburg and features music at nine different venues both Friday and Saturday. Danny Well, one of the songwriters attending the...
wvlt.tv
Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wears Valley restaurant is using its 10-year anniversary celebration to benefit a local fire department. The celebration will be held on Aug. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Elvira’s Cafe. There will be food, games, live entertainment and prizes for those in attendance.
wvlt.tv
CATCH UP QUICK
Knoxville man loses cat, says family that found it refuses to return it. A Knoxville man is desperate for the return of his pet cat after it got out of his Bernhurst Drive yard and was seemingly forcibly adopted by another family. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Coach Josh Heupel...
wvlt.tv
Music and paint will greet you at the Gatlinburg Skylift this weekend
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The top of the mountain in Gatlinburg is all about music and painting this weekend. Skylift Park is participating in the Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival with concerts, but they’ve added a special treat. Local artists are going to paint Adirondack chairs while visitors listen to the music.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Missing Morristown homeless woman subject of Silver Alert
Driver airlifted to UTMC following multi-vehicle crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge. Two people were injured following a crash on Melton Lake Dr. in Oak Ridge Friday night, according to officials with the city. Covenant Health pays thousands after deaf man claims he was denied an interpreter at...
wvlt.tv
No injuries reported following Knox County fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No injuries were reported following a fire in West Knox County Saturday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1700 block of Dawn Redwood Trail at approximately 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the garage and all residents of the home outside, officials said.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Rural Metro Fire, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Friday at around 9 p.m. The officials stated that the crash occurred on Clinton Highway near West Emory [..]
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
wvlt.tv
Owner of Knoxville gas station ending deal with Greyhound
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The owner of a Knoxville gas station is ending a deal with Greyhound that allowed the bus company to use his business as a bus stop. The Marathon on Cherry Street stop was criticized after Greyhound customers became concerned for their safety. The gas station’s manager said people are booking long layovers with no place to stay.
wvlt.tv
Larry Gatlin headlines Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There is pickin’ and paintn’ at the Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival this weekend, with headline guest Larry Gatlin. The music is all weekend in downtown Gatlinburg and features music at nine different venues both Friday and Saturday. Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival will take place Aug. 18-21...
Two Black Bears Stop Traffic Brawling It Out On Gatlinburg, Tennessee Highway
When you’re driving through the windy, mountainous roads of the Great Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, there’s typically only two things you have to worry about…. One, car sickness…since the roads are carved out like a snake through the mountains, and two, the wildlife sprinting right out in...
wvlt.tv
Smokey Grey uniforms returning to Tennessee football
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokey Grey is making a comeback at Tennessee this season. University officials announced the return of the uniforms on Twitter Thursday morning. Each design, and there will be three more of them over 2023, 24 and 25, will “honor Tennessee’s unique tradition and innovative identity.”
Comments / 0