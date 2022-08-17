The annual Buffalo Bill Brawl Boxing Tournament is Nebraska’s Largest Amateur Boxing event, and continues to show success, according to a press release from Visit North Platte. Now in its third year, the tournament will be held at the D&N Event Center on Saturday and Sunday, August 27th – 28th. Nearly 100 amateur boxers, ages 8 to 78 in novice and elite divisions, will appear in North Platte beginning Friday, August 26th to compete for the chance at the Buffalo Bill Brawl Title. Nate Walenta, representative of the Nebraska Boxing Committee says “Most events in Nebraska, including the Golden Gloves event in Omaha, only has 10 – 25 total bouts.” The Buffalo Bill Brawl Tournament crowns nearly 40+ Champions and Title Belt holders every year.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO