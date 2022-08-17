Read full article on original website
Troopers Find Meth, Fentanyl Hidden Inside Foam Statues
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after finding 59 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during an encounter last week at an Interstate 80 rest area. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, when a trooper contacted the occupants of a Volkswagen Passat at the westbound I-80 rest area at Cozad, near mile marker 227. During the encounter, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.
Nebraska Republican Party Endorses Two Lincoln County Residents
The Nebraska Republican Party has officially endorsed a pair of Lincoln County residents. Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns for Nebraska Legislature in the 42nd Legislative District. Saturday, delegates of the State Central Committee for the Nebraska Republican Party voted to exclusively endorse Bruns in the District 42 Legislative Race, according to a press release. In order to receive an endorsement from the NEGOP, a candidate must garner at least two thirds of the delegate vote—Bruns received 88%, including 100% of those that represent the 42nd District in the state delegation, according to a press release.
Brian Flanders Fills Vacancy on North Platte City Council
At a Special Council Work Session the North Platte City Council approved Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s appointment of Brian Flanders to represent North Platte’s Third Ward. The vacancy was created by the retirement of longtime public Jim Carman, who retired last week. Councilman Flanders had previously announced announced intention to challenge Councilman Carman on the November General Election. Councilman Flanders works at the District 11 Probation Office and an active member of First United Methodist Church.
Signatures for Half-Cent Sales Tax Resolution Verified by Lincoln County Clerk
Petition signatures for the half-cent sales tax resolution for the North Platte Recreation Center and related projects have been verified by the Lincoln County Clerk. The North Platte City Council will decide whether to allow the resolution on the ballot at a special meeting this Tuesday evening. A copy of the agenda can be found here: 08-23-22-Special.
Interview: NP Mayor Brandon Kelliher Recaps Tuesdays Special Council Work Session
North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder Wednesday morning to recap Tuesdays special city council work session. Mayor Kelliher discusses the appointment of Brian Flanders to serve as North Platte City Council Ward Three Representative, the North Platte Rec. Center and Thursdays budget related work session.
Brian Flanders Selected by Mayor Kelliher for Vacancy on NP City Council
North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher has selected Brain Flanders to represent Ward Three on the North Platte City Council. The vacancy was created last week following the retirement of longtime public servant, Jim Carman. Assuming the council approves Mayor Kelliher’s appointment, Flanders will be sworn in at Tuesday evenings Special City Council meeting. A copy of the agenda can be found here: 08-23-22-Special.
Half-Cent Sales Tax Increase to Fund NP Rec Center Headed to November Ballot
At a special city council meeting Tuesday evening, the North Platte City Council officially instructed the Lincoln County Clerk to place a half-cent sales tax increase on the November Ballot to fund the North Platte Recreation Center and related projects. North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher will joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder Wednesday morning to recap the meeting.
Buffalo Bill Brawl Returns to North Platte This Weekend
The annual Buffalo Bill Brawl Boxing Tournament is Nebraska’s Largest Amateur Boxing event, and continues to show success, according to a press release from Visit North Platte. Now in its third year, the tournament will be held at the D&N Event Center on Saturday and Sunday, August 27th – 28th. Nearly 100 amateur boxers, ages 8 to 78 in novice and elite divisions, will appear in North Platte beginning Friday, August 26th to compete for the chance at the Buffalo Bill Brawl Title. Nate Walenta, representative of the Nebraska Boxing Committee says “Most events in Nebraska, including the Golden Gloves event in Omaha, only has 10 – 25 total bouts.” The Buffalo Bill Brawl Tournament crowns nearly 40+ Champions and Title Belt holders every year.
Knights Split Season Opener in Beatrice
The North Platte Community College volleyball team opened its season Friday at the Southeast Tournament in Beatrice. The Knights split their matches against opponents Colby Community College and Labette Community College. North Platte battled Colby first and fell in four sets: 16-25, 14-25, 25-18 and 22-25. Freshmen Vanessa Wood and...
