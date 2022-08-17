Read full article on original website
Davida L Wells
3d ago
If you want hate and division, if you want discrimination, and prejudice then vote for De Santos.. he is about hate and discrimination and bigotry and racism! Please please know the difference between love and hate and he’s all about hate
Ron DeSantis Refused To Appear On ‘The View’ After Show’s Hosts Called Him “Fascist,” “Bigot,” and “Homicidal”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging war against The View. The Republican politician’s deputy press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said that the show invited DeSantis to join them as a guest on an upcoming episode, but the governor turned down the offer after being publicly blasted by The View co-hosts on multiple occasions, The New York Post reports.
Chances of Democrat Beating Ron DeSantis With 1 Month to Primary: Polls
With Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis up for reelection as rumors swirl about his 2024 presidential campaign ambitions, Democrats hope to defeat him in the upcoming November election and will choose their candidate in one month during the state's primary on August 23. Four Democrats are seeking their party's nomination...
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
She helped Trump win Florida twice. Now she could lead his expected 2024 campaign
Susie Wiles was searching for her next act when Donald Trump came knocking last spring.
Florida Has An Outrageous New Law Targeting Teachers. Here's Why I'll Be Breaking It.
"My students aren’t the snowflakes Gov. DeSantis assumes they are... and neither am I."
Miami Rep. Bush III invokes ‘Jim Crow-ism’ against Sen. Pizzo in bizarre press conference
Miami state Rep. James Bush III, who is in a contentious primary race, shot back against a fellow Democratic legislator on Tuesday over using words he said had racist undertones to describe his cozy relationship with Florida Republicans and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd announces that he’s coming for your pregnancies and miscarriages
Enforcing “life begins with conception” requires surveillance of every pregnancy and a death investigation of every miscarriage. Tell us how you plan to do it in a press conference, Sheriff Judd. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd oversaw a 70 percent Polk County murder rate spike in 2020 —...
A Florida government official helped them register. Now they’ve been charged with voter fraud.
This story was originally published by ProPublica. His last night as a prisoner in North Florida, Kelvin Bolton couldn’t sleep. Fifty-five years old, with a wispy goatee the same color as the gray flecks in his hair, he was about to get out after serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for theft and battery. The last time he’d seen his brothers and sisters at a big family gathering, he’d marched onto the dance floor ostentatiously, turned away and wrapped his arms around himself to caress his own back. As he swayed goofily to the music, everybody laughed.
Florida Teacher Quits, Complains Staff Took Images Of Black Icons Off His Wall
The teacher resigned after a school district employee wanted to take down "age-inappropriate" pictures from a classroom bulletin board.
Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design
Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
Floridians With No Children and Senior Citizens are not Happy with Governor Ron DeSantis’s $450 Stimulus Check
Some Senior Citizens and individuals with no children are struggling to pay their bills, and Florida Government left them out of the $450 Stimulus Check. Recently I wrote an article talking about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is using the same money he said that is causing a record high inflation to gifted Floridians a $450 stimulus check for each child. Since then, hundreds of Florida Residents expressed their need for financial assistance to pay their bills. Some senior citizens who receive disability and SSI have been left out of the getting stimulus payments. While individuals with no children feel Governor Ron DeSantis is discriminating against them and they added everyone should get a stimulus check.
Gov. DeSantis’ recent hissy fit is the latest in a growing list | Column
Are you beginning to get the sneaking suspicion Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has thinner skin than Aunt Bee stumbling into a Dave Chappelle stand-up routine?. It certainly doesn’t take much to get the Beaver of the Fox News green room all flummoxed and pouty before he starts to stomp and whine and clutch his pearls unless he gets his way, whichever way that may be.
'Ask your kids': Kari Lake says Trump and DeSantis have 'BDE'
It’s getting raunchy out on the campaign trail.
Matt Gaetz Sparks Outrage Over Hosting High School Event: 'Absolutely Vile'
The congressman is being investigated in connection with the alleged trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. He's never been charged and has denied all accusations.
Vice President Kamala Harris Claims That Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Stops Teachers From Being “Able To Love Openly”
On July 24 an interview between Brian Tyler Cohen and Vice President Kamala Harris was published on YouTube. The channel's 1.38 million subscribers were able to hear the Vice President's thoughts on many of the current issues facing the country, as well as a critique of recent initiatives and legislative changes enacted in Republican-led states.
New poll: Fried leads in Florida Democratic primary for governor
(The Center Square) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is leading U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist just a week out from the primary election, according to a new University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab poll. The poll was conducted among 1,624 registered voters from Aug. 8-12 and has...
Three candidates seek to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in District 24
Three candidates, one Democrat and two Republicans, are running to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in the 24th Congressional District. The 79-year-old Democrat has been well-entrenched in the district since she was elected in 2010. District 24 encompasses much of northeast and north-central Miami-Dade County, including North Miami, Miami...
Florida prosecutor identifies two alleged killers in 1983 cold cases – hours after Ron DeSantis suspended him for being 'woke'
Andrew Warren, the state attorney for Florida's 13th district, said his office had DNA evidence linking two men to rapes and murders in 1983.
DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud
FORT LAUDERDALE - With members of the Broward Sheriff's Office standing behind him at the county's courthouse, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted election reforms enacted during his administration. Included in the reforms was the creation of the Election Crimes and Security Office. On Thursday, he announced that they had charged 20 people with voter fraud. Despite saying they were mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward, that was not the case when 17 of the 20 names were released. The list from FDLE was as follows: Hillsborough CountyRomona Brown, 55, of TampaDouglas Oliver, 59, of Tampa Tony Patterson, 43, of TampaNathan Hart, 49, of...
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
