Florida State

Davida L Wells
3d ago

If you want hate and division, if you want discrimination, and prejudice then vote for De Santos.. he is about hate and discrimination and bigotry and racism! Please please know the difference between love and hate and he’s all about hate

Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design

Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
Veronica Charnell Media

Floridians With No Children and Senior Citizens are not Happy with Governor Ron DeSantis’s $450 Stimulus Check

Some Senior Citizens and individuals with no children are struggling to pay their bills, and Florida Government left them out of the $450 Stimulus Check. Recently I wrote an article talking about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is using the same money he said that is causing a record high inflation to gifted Floridians a $450 stimulus check for each child. Since then, hundreds of Florida Residents expressed their need for financial assistance to pay their bills. Some senior citizens who receive disability and SSI have been left out of the getting stimulus payments. While individuals with no children feel Governor Ron DeSantis is discriminating against them and they added everyone should get a stimulus check.
Toby Hazlewood

Vice President Kamala Harris Claims That Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Stops Teachers From Being “Able To Love Openly”

On July 24 an interview between Brian Tyler Cohen and Vice President Kamala Harris was published on YouTube. The channel's 1.38 million subscribers were able to hear the Vice President's thoughts on many of the current issues facing the country, as well as a critique of recent initiatives and legislative changes enacted in Republican-led states.
thecentersquare.com

New poll: Fried leads in Florida Democratic primary for governor

(The Center Square) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is leading U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist just a week out from the primary election, according to a new University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab poll. The poll was conducted among 1,624 registered voters from Aug. 8-12 and has...
CBS Miami

DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE - With members of the Broward Sheriff's Office standing behind him at the county's courthouse, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted election reforms enacted during his administration. Included in the reforms was the creation of the Election Crimes and Security Office. On Thursday, he announced that they had charged 20 people with voter fraud. Despite saying they were mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward, that was not the case when 17 of the 20 names were released. The list from FDLE was as follows: Hillsborough CountyRomona Brown, 55, of TampaDouglas Oliver, 59, of Tampa Tony Patterson, 43, of TampaNathan Hart, 49, of...
