KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two people who allegedly buried over 20 pounds of methamphetamine
NORFOLK, Neb. — Troopers arrested two people from California on drug charges after finding over 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during an investigation near Norfolk on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 a.m., residents from Winside reported two suspicious individuals on their property, according to authorities.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports fatal accident near Kansas border
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal accident on Highway 75 near the Kansas border Wednesday afternoon. A sheriff’s office press release says two vehicles collided head-on, killing all occupants. There were two occupants of a KIA Forte, 82-year-old Dennis Podliska and 80-year-old...
koxe.com
Ex-Juvenile Supervision Officer convicted of 2019 crimes
The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
Man killed in UTV accident northeast of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
knopnews2.com
Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, someone lowered the flood doors at the Cambridge Diversion Dam which prevented water from flowing into the canal that leads to irrigation for farms. This is a crime called water theft and is being investigated by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.
iheart.com
Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
kbsi23.com
Nebraska State Patrol urges caution when posting back-to-school photos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – During back-to-school time, parents fill social media feeds with kids’ first week of school photos. But in doing so, they can give other people easy access to their children. The Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Division is warning parents of the dangers of this...
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather hits central, eastern Nebraska Thursday evening
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A cold front making its way across the state brought severe weather and heavy hail in central and eastern Nebraska Thursday evening. Dozens of reports of heavy hail poured into the National Weather Service Thursday evening, from towns like Rockville and Ravenna in central Nebraska to northeast Nebraska towns like Norfolk and Decatur.
alaskasnewssource.com
Aug. 17, 2022 Morning update on Alaska's primary and special elections
According to district spokesperson Jillian Morrissey, the district is short about 20-30 drivers. Each school essentially has a designated “no bus” day during the week until those positions can be filled, relying on parents to provide their own student transportation. Bethel Police charge suspect in AVCP Rural Housing...
KWTX
Unaccompanied veteran burial to be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas General Land Office has announced Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for a Marine veteran. The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay to rest U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lance Corporal Anne Bernice Donahue at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the cemetery in the 11463 block of Texas Highway 195.
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms popping up in Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over a third of Nebraska was in a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday afternoon and evening, though much of the storms were winding down by early evening. Of Nebraska's 93 counties, 32 were in a severe thunderstorm watch. Though originally slated to expire at 9:00 p.m. CT, all but six had been removed by 8:00 p.m. CT.
First suspected death from brain-eating amoeba reported in Nebraska
A Nebraska resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to as a brain-eating amoeba.
NebraskaTV
Search continues for person who opened gates at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Water that should have gone straight to crops instead went down the Republican River. Last Saturday around 10:30 p.m., someone was at the diversion dam and opened two gates at the Cambridge Canal allowing for thousands of dollars of irrigation water to go down that river, half the water at the dam was spilled that night.
