Lincoln County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports fatal accident near Kansas border

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal accident on Highway 75 near the Kansas border Wednesday afternoon. A sheriff’s office press release says two vehicles collided head-on, killing all occupants. There were two occupants of a KIA Forte, 82-year-old Dennis Podliska and 80-year-old...
koxe.com

Ex-Juvenile Supervision Officer convicted of 2019 crimes

The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
North Platte Post

Man killed in UTV accident northeast of North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
103.1 Kickin Country

Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster

No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
SAN ANGELO, TX
WOWT

Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border

Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
knopnews2.com

Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, someone lowered the flood doors at the Cambridge Diversion Dam which prevented water from flowing into the canal that leads to irrigation for farms. This is a crime called water theft and is being investigated by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.
FURNAS COUNTY, NE
98.7 The Bomb

This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo

Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
iheart.com

Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
WYOMING STATE
kbsi23.com

Nebraska State Patrol urges caution when posting back-to-school photos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – During back-to-school time, parents fill social media feeds with kids’ first week of school photos. But in doing so, they can give other people easy access to their children. The Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Division is warning parents of the dangers of this...
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather hits central, eastern Nebraska Thursday evening

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A cold front making its way across the state brought severe weather and heavy hail in central and eastern Nebraska Thursday evening. Dozens of reports of heavy hail poured into the National Weather Service Thursday evening, from towns like Rockville and Ravenna in central Nebraska to northeast Nebraska towns like Norfolk and Decatur.
NEBRASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Aug. 17, 2022 Morning update on Alaska's primary and special elections

According to district spokesperson Jillian Morrissey, the district is short about 20-30 drivers. Each school essentially has a designated “no bus” day during the week until those positions can be filled, relying on parents to provide their own student transportation. Bethel Police charge suspect in AVCP Rural Housing...
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorms popping up in Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over a third of Nebraska was in a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday afternoon and evening, though much of the storms were winding down by early evening. Of Nebraska's 93 counties, 32 were in a severe thunderstorm watch. Though originally slated to expire at 9:00 p.m. CT, all but six had been removed by 8:00 p.m. CT.
NebraskaTV

Search continues for person who opened gates at Cambridge Diversion Dam

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Water that should have gone straight to crops instead went down the Republican River. Last Saturday around 10:30 p.m., someone was at the diversion dam and opened two gates at the Cambridge Canal allowing for thousands of dollars of irrigation water to go down that river, half the water at the dam was spilled that night.
FURNAS COUNTY, NE

