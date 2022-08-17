ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CEOs predicted that a recession would bring workers back to the office. The opposite seems to be happening

By Nicholas Gordon
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kV6V0_0hKEKxnp00

The number of workers who went into the office four or five days a week is lower now than at the beginning of the year, says a report from Basking.io.

Bosses predicted—or perhaps desperately hoped—that the threat of a recession would give them the upper hand in their battle with employees to return to the office after months of hybrid and remote work. They wagered that an economic slowdown—and the layoffs that often accompany it—would make workers more desperate to keep their job and thus more willing to commute.

But as the U.S. entered an economic contraction, that expectation did not seem to come true. In fact, employees worked from home more often than at the start of the year.

A recent survey from Basking.io, an occupancy analytics platform, reports that half of workers globally went to the office once a week in the second quarter of the year, an increase from the 44% who made once-a-week trips in the previous quarter. Inversely, the number of employees going in four or five days a week fell to 14.8% in Q2 from 21.5% in Q1, implying that workers who were going to the office regularly earlier in the year realized they could get away with fewer visits.

Recession vs. RTO

Companies have struggled to get workers back in the office several days a week, let alone full-time. On Monday, Apple asked employees to start showing up in person three days a week from Sep. 5. The tech company has announced plans to bring staffers back to work several times since June 2021, but pushed back return-to-office deadlines amid COVID surges and employee discontent.

Surveys show that employees prefer remote work. The Slack-funded Future Forum found in July that only one in five knowledge workers wanted to return to the office, a record low.

Earlier this year, CEOs suggested that a recession would force workers back to the office. Real estate developer Stephen Ross in June predicted that “employees will recognize as we go into a recession, or as things get a little tighter, that you have to do what it takes to keep your job and to earn a living.” Later that month, Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi told MarketWatch that “the power is shifting to employers,” and as “people move from hiring to now cutting jobs, and a possible recession, you might see more of a move back to work.”

But the labor market has remained strong despite high inflation and a shrinking economy. The U.S. returned to pre-pandemic levels of employment in July, adding almost 530,000 jobs, more than double economists’ expectations. Wages also rose by 0.5% from the previous quarter. The U.S has achieved those gains despite some sectors, like real estate and tech, implementing hiring freezes and laying off workers.

In the second quarter, the high cost of gas may have also kept workers home. According to WFH Research, which conducts a monthly survey on remote work practices, half of workers surveyed between February and June of this year cited saving money on gas and lunch as one of the top benefits of remote work.

CEOs against remote work

Basking.io’s report also found that workers logged more hours in the office when they did make the trip, suggesting that workers crammed lots of collaborative work and meetings into their visits to the office in Q2.

CEOs have argued that the office is essential for certain kinds of work. Last week, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon derided remote work as “management by Hollywood Squares,” arguing that working from home leads to a culture more prone to gossip and procrastination.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was even harsher in his judgment of remote work. In May, Musk demanded that workers spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office or “depart Tesla.” He said Tesla workers unhappy with the shift should “pretend to work somewhere else.”

The jury is out as to whether remote work increases or decreases productivity—and it often depends on whom you ask.

Executives report that remote work leads to lower productivity. An August survey of executives conducted by the New York Federal Reserve found that 30% of companies that expanded remote work reported lower productivity, while half reported no change. In contrast, surveys of workers tend to report higher productivity from remote work.

Hard economic data now suggests that remote work is having a positive effect on the economy. A July working paper from economists Robert Gordon and Hassan Sayed found that sectors that allowed remote work reported a 3.3% annual increase in output per hour during the COVID pandemic, compared with a 1.1% annual increase in the decade preceding. Sectors that did not allow remote work found no change, or even declines in productivity.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 9

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jamie Dimon
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#New York Federal Reserve#Productivity#Layoffs#Linus Company Tesla#Basking Io#Rto
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
Inc.com

The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too

When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

195K+
Followers
8K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy