ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

MP William Wragg says he’s taking a break to deal with depression and anxiety

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Politicians from across the divide have expressed support for senior Conservative MP William Wragg after he said he would be taking a break to deal with depression and anxiety.

He said both conditions are currently “severe” but he looks forward to “returning refreshed, better able to represent my constituents, loving life and myself a little bit more”.

The MP for Hazel Grove, in Greater Manchester , said his constituents can continue to contact his office for assistance as he shared his experience in a Twitter post titled “banishing the black dog”.

“I have lived with depression and anxiety for most of my adult life. At the moment, both are severe,” the chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee wrote.

“I am resisting the temptation to give up entirely. As such, I require a short break. I know that how I feel is far from unique. I would say to anyone who feels similarly, that they should speak to someone they trust, seek and accept support.

“Do not assume those who are outwardly confident and successful are without doubts and despair. I am only making this statement as an explanation, instead of giving recurrent excuses.

“My constituents can continue to contact my office when they require assistance. My hard-working team will continue to do their utmost to help them. In the meantime, I look forward to returning refreshed, better able to represent my constituents, loving life and myself a little bit more.”

MPs responded on Twitter to send him their best wishes and to thank him for being open about his mental health experience, in the hope that it helps others too.

Former chancellor Sajid Javid said: “So sorry to hear this and thank you for speaking up. Hope you feel better soon my friend.”

Labour MP for Warrington North Charlotte Nichols tweeted: “I hope your time out is restorative, look after yourself! Living alongside mental illness in roles like ours is tough (I speak from experience), but you’re far from alone and hopefully your openness will help others too.”

Tory Huw Merriman said: “Sending my best wishes to Will; his openness will provide a signpost to the road to recovery for others in need of help and support.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory leadership latest: Gove backs Sunak as he accuses Truss of taking ‘holiday from reality’

Michael Gove has backed Rishi Sunak to be the next Tory leader, accusing Liz Truss of taking a “holiday from reality” with her tax plans.Gove has suggested that Truss’ proposals would put “the stock options of FTSE 100 executives” before the nation’s poorest.The former Cabinet minister said he does not expect to return to frontbench politics, as he backed the ‘underdog’ in the race to replace Boris Johnson in No 10.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss criticises ‘too much talk of a recession’ as she talks up ambition

Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has said there is “too much talk that there’s going to be a recession” as she insisted an economic slump is not inevitable.The Foreign Secretary suggested a “level of ambition” was needed to “change the orthodoxy” and avoid the outcome forecast by the Bank of England.Her optimism came after Conservative heavyweight Michael Gove warned that she was on a “holiday from reality” with her tax vision as he endorsed her rival Rishi Sunak.With the invasion of Ukraine forcing gas prices up, the Bank warned earlier this month that the UK could suffer the longest recession...
BUSINESS
The Independent

NHS boss warns of ‘unprecedented’ risk of death from cold homes unless ministers intervene on bills

NHS leaders have warned of an “unprecedented” risk of death from cold weather this winter unless ministers intervene on energy costs.   As households face the prospect of sky-high bills, Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said research has shown up to 10,000 people die from under-heated homes in an average year. But the cost of living crisis will create an “unprecedented number of people who won’t be able to heat their homes” unless the government acts. The NHS confederation, which represents health bosses, and more than 100 NHS leaders have written to minsters to sound the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

800K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy