CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (August 18, 2022) – The Frisco RoughRiders dropped their Thursday night matchup to the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field, 3-1. Frisco starter Cody Bradford struck out seven batters and walked one in 5.2 innings, giving up just one run on a solo homer. Left fielder Trevor Hauver finished 2-for-4 at the plate, featuring his first Double-A homer since his promotion on August 16th.

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO