Do you know what really sucks, Berkshire County? Stolen vacuum cleaners. I know, very bad pun, but really, is there anything these days that people will not try to steal? The other day, I was reading a story about someone stealing sections of the brass railings from the stairs at Symphony Hall in Springfield. Sections of the stair railings. I mean, c'mon.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO