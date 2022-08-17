ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

South End Grocery announces opening date

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The South End Grocery looking to address Albany’s “food desert” is finally announcing its opening date. It will open in December 2022. The South End Grocery Coalition led by BlueLight Development Group (BlueLight) and The African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region (AACCCR) will open the South End Grocery (SEG) in December 2022 – one year after successfully purchasing the 106 South Pearl Street property for the project.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
WNYT

Gillibrand calls staff situation at Columbia Memorial Health a crisis

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says the situation at a Hudson medical facility is a “crisis.” She says staff shortages and low wages are plaguing Columbia Memorial Health. in part, “As the only hospital between Kingston and Albany, Columbia Memorial Health staff serve more than 100,000 residents,” Gillibrand wrote In a letter to the hospital’s president, Jay Cahalan. “Due to low wages and high turnover, CMH is operating at a staff vacancy of more than 200 bargaining unit members.”
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Tree falls on vehicle in Albany

A busy road in Albany had to be shut down for several hours, after a tree fell on a parked car. An Albany police officer that responded said it happened around nine o’clock Friday night. They had to shut down North Main Avenue down to Madison Ave. No injuries...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Car crashes into building in Albany

An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Project Management
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Hospital Hires New Director of Nursing

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Maura Tuffey has been named Nursing Director of two medical-surgical floors at Saratoga Hospital, including the hospital’s orthopedic and bariatric (weight-loss) surgery units. The Saratoga Springs resident has nearly a decade of nursing experience in roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, she served as a nurse...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
WRGB

Elks Lodge Car Show benefits charitable causes

CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — Engines were revved up and on full display at the 16th annual Clifton Park Elks Lodge Car Show!. The show had cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all makes and models on display. The goal this year was to break the record for having 187...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Will we see the Northern Lights in Albany this week?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In what could be the first of multiple hits in the next several days, a minor coronal mass ejection hit Earth’s Magnetic Field on Wednesday, August 17. NOAA forecasters say that this could lead to strong G3 class geomagnetic storms, particularly from August 18-19.
104.5 The Team

Police on the Scene of Partial Building Collapse in Albany

What happened to the building at the corner of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany? That's what police are asking as they roped off the area and brought in city engineers. On the right side of the above photo, the outer wall of the building looks to be heavily...
WNAW 94.7

Woman Steals From Massachusetts Walmart Then Leaves In Stolen Car

Do you know what really sucks, Berkshire County? Stolen vacuum cleaners. I know, very bad pun, but really, is there anything these days that people will not try to steal? The other day, I was reading a story about someone stealing sections of the brass railings from the stairs at Symphony Hall in Springfield. Sections of the stair railings. I mean, c'mon.
WESTFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield 13s Face Hawaii in Friday Afternoon's World Series Final

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars came to the World Series with a perfect record. They end it Friday by attempting to keep another team from finding perfection. Pittsfield, the New England Regional Champion, takes on Pacific Southwest Champion Hawaii at 1 p.m. at Glen...
PITTSFIELD, MA
albanyschools.org

Congratulations to our Class of 2022 summer graduates!

The Albany High School Class of 2022 grew by 12 new graduates Friday as the school celebrated its summer commencement ceremony at Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School. The summer graduates joined the nearly 600 graduates who received their diplomas in June as members of the Class of 2022. Congratulations to all of our graduates on their achievements!
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Hawaii Squad Tops Pittsfield in Babe Ruth World Series Final

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Pittsfield's quest to bring a Babe Ruth World Series title back to the Berkshires came up just a bit short on Friday. But it will be a long time before anyone forgets what this team accomplished. Kado, Hawaii, played error-free ball in the field and...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy