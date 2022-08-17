Read full article on original website
Albany Central Warehouse Owner Slapped with Yet Another Deadline
In the never ending saga of Albany biggest eyesore, the current owner of Albany's abandoned and decrepit Central Warehouse building has been given.... wait for it... more time. The city set a date of September 16th saying all windows, doors and entrances must be sealed. All flammable materials must be...
Community celebrates progress of South End grocery store
People in Albany's South End are celebrating the progress of the South End grocery store.
Volunteers paint Spa City skatepark ramp, hoping to inspire fundraising boost for upgrades
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The East Side Recreational Skatepark in Saratoga Springs now has a temporary art mural on the ramps as the park awaits upgrades- all in hopes to inspire others and gain more funding. On Deck Saratoga - a non-profit aimed at providing awareness and fundraising...
South End Grocery announces opening date
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The South End Grocery looking to address Albany’s “food desert” is finally announcing its opening date. It will open in December 2022. The South End Grocery Coalition led by BlueLight Development Group (BlueLight) and The African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region (AACCCR) will open the South End Grocery (SEG) in December 2022 – one year after successfully purchasing the 106 South Pearl Street property for the project.
With two weeks to go, district pushes to hire more than 100 staff
Albany, NY (WRGB) — It is a mad dash to hire for school districts, and the numbers don’t look good. The Fact Check Team from our partners at The National Desk found around 300,000 public school teachers left their jobs between February 2020 and May of this year.
Gillibrand calls staff situation at Columbia Memorial Health a crisis
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says the situation at a Hudson medical facility is a “crisis.” She says staff shortages and low wages are plaguing Columbia Memorial Health. in part, “As the only hospital between Kingston and Albany, Columbia Memorial Health staff serve more than 100,000 residents,” Gillibrand wrote In a letter to the hospital’s president, Jay Cahalan. “Due to low wages and high turnover, CMH is operating at a staff vacancy of more than 200 bargaining unit members.”
Tree falls on vehicle in Albany
A busy road in Albany had to be shut down for several hours, after a tree fell on a parked car. An Albany police officer that responded said it happened around nine o’clock Friday night. They had to shut down North Main Avenue down to Madison Ave. No injuries...
Car crashes into building in Albany
An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
Saratoga Hospital Hires New Director of Nursing
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Maura Tuffey has been named Nursing Director of two medical-surgical floors at Saratoga Hospital, including the hospital’s orthopedic and bariatric (weight-loss) surgery units. The Saratoga Springs resident has nearly a decade of nursing experience in roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, she served as a nurse...
Indoor skatepark coming to downtown apartment complex
Redburn Development's latest project at 930 on Broadway will consist of 80-plus apartments, while the lower level will feature something new—an indoor skatepark.
Sitterly Road Bridge project moving forward
Clifton Park Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull gave an update on the Sitterly Road Bridge project on Thursday. Clifton Park posted the update on its Facebook page. The bridge sits over the Northway in Clifton Park.
Troy City Council approves redistricting legislation
The Troy City Council has approved proposed redistricting legislation after the results from the 2020 Census.
Elks Lodge Car Show benefits charitable causes
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — Engines were revved up and on full display at the 16th annual Clifton Park Elks Lodge Car Show!. The show had cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all makes and models on display. The goal this year was to break the record for having 187...
Open Since 1913 Legendary Albany Restaurant is Temporarily Closing its Doors
A staple restaurant in downtown Albany is going to be closing its doors for much-needed renovations. The restaurant has been in Albany since 1913 and the building is even older so third-generation owner Brad Rosenstein says it's time to do some upgrades. Jack's Oyster House will have to temporarily close.
Will we see the Northern Lights in Albany this week?
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In what could be the first of multiple hits in the next several days, a minor coronal mass ejection hit Earth’s Magnetic Field on Wednesday, August 17. NOAA forecasters say that this could lead to strong G3 class geomagnetic storms, particularly from August 18-19.
Police on the Scene of Partial Building Collapse in Albany
What happened to the building at the corner of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany? That's what police are asking as they roped off the area and brought in city engineers. On the right side of the above photo, the outer wall of the building looks to be heavily...
Woman Steals From Massachusetts Walmart Then Leaves In Stolen Car
Do you know what really sucks, Berkshire County? Stolen vacuum cleaners. I know, very bad pun, but really, is there anything these days that people will not try to steal? The other day, I was reading a story about someone stealing sections of the brass railings from the stairs at Symphony Hall in Springfield. Sections of the stair railings. I mean, c'mon.
Pittsfield 13s Face Hawaii in Friday Afternoon's World Series Final
GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars came to the World Series with a perfect record. They end it Friday by attempting to keep another team from finding perfection. Pittsfield, the New England Regional Champion, takes on Pacific Southwest Champion Hawaii at 1 p.m. at Glen...
Congratulations to our Class of 2022 summer graduates!
The Albany High School Class of 2022 grew by 12 new graduates Friday as the school celebrated its summer commencement ceremony at Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School. The summer graduates joined the nearly 600 graduates who received their diplomas in June as members of the Class of 2022. Congratulations to all of our graduates on their achievements!
Hawaii Squad Tops Pittsfield in Babe Ruth World Series Final
GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Pittsfield's quest to bring a Babe Ruth World Series title back to the Berkshires came up just a bit short on Friday. But it will be a long time before anyone forgets what this team accomplished. Kado, Hawaii, played error-free ball in the field and...
