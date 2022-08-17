Last week, the Premier League announced a $2.7bn (£2.3bn), six-year American TV deal with Comcast NBC, a sum that will push the league’s annual turnover above £6bn and marks the moment at which income from foreign media rights income exceeds domestic income. It is a fitting marker for the league’s 30th season and its three decades of hyper-globalisation. First, the Premier League’s global TV audience outstripped domestic viewership. Then the entirely foreign XI fielded by Chelsea in 1999 announced the globalisation of the league’s labour market; foreign players now make up around three-quarters of the club’s squads. Foreign coaches, once entirely absent, are now in the majority, as are foreign owners, who hold majority stakes in 16 out of the 20 clubs.

