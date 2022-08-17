ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Jacket principal's courage, heroism calming armed student result in a 'good day'

By Mike Murphy, MPNnow
Daily Messenger
Daily Messenger
 3 days ago
For former Red Jacket High School Principal Mark Bracy, April 1 was a good day, for what did happen — everyone went home when it appeared that some, including him, might not.

On that day, Bracy, for three hours, calmed a 15-year-old student who had come to school with a loaded gun and, when the timing was right, disarmed the student. No one was hurt, which is a point that Bracy, who declines to speak in detail about the incident, wants to emphasize.

"To have our students and our staff be able to go home and hug their families — that's a good day,” Bracy said.

Bracy, who in September will be an administrator at Greece Athena Middle School in Monroe County, was presented the Liberty Medal by state Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, in a ceremony Tuesday. Bracy also received the Shortsville Fire Department’s Medal for Lifesaving.

The Liberty Medal is considered the highest honor given to someone by the state Senate for exceptional, heroic or humanitarian acts. And, according to Superintendent Charlene Dehn, “our lives could have been changed forever” if not for Bracy’s “courageous actions.”

Hero:Red Jacket staff called 'heroic' for actions after student brought handgun into school

Helming, in her remarks, called Bracy a hero who demonstrated "consummate courage."

Bracy said anybody in his position would have done the exact same thing, whether teacher, staff member, or administrator. Nobody expects to be in that spot, but he said he is thankful to have had the education and the training that made an “indescribable” situation turn out with a “perfect ending.”

“We do what’s best for kids,” Bracy said. “We try to protect everybody. Ultimately, that’s what we do at schools – we educate and we protect.”

Shortsville Fire Chief Jason Wagner, who was out of town at the time of the incident, recalls how his daughter’s phone began to “blow up” on that day.

Wagner soon learned just what Bracy had done, prompting him to say four months later that the right people were in the right place at the right time and they did the right thing without hesitation, Wagner said.

“We call those people heroes,” Wagner said.

Several parents and students lined up to thank Bracy, give him a hug and to say goodbye and good luck – some with tears in their eyes and others with smiles.

For senior Hunter Johnson, attending the ceremony for Bracy was just something you do for a friend and not just a principal.

“He made you feel part of the school,” Johnson said. “He made you feel like you were his friend and was willing to help you.”

Bracy is leaving after five years at Red Jacket to return to Greece schools, where he graduated and where he lives nearby. He said he was completely overwhelmed at the reception, on this night of honor and throughout his tenure.

“It’s a wonderful community. It’s a welcoming community," Bracy said. “It’s bittersweet that I’m leaving, but it’s just been an amazing experience the last five years.”

Daily Messenger

Daily Messenger

