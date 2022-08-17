What division is your team? VPA alignments for soccer, basketball, baseball, softball

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vermont Principals' Association has set forth new divisional alignments for its core sports: Soccer, basketball, baseball and softball.

The new-look divisions, based on enrollment size of girl and boys counts, are for a two-year cycle starting with the 2022-23 school year. While most schools remain in the same division, there were several notable exceptions. They include:

► North Country and Spaulding soccer teams drop from Division I to D-II.

► Stowe boys soccer returns to D-III, where it won seventh straight titles from 2012-18.

► Winooski soccer teams drop from D-III to D-IV and Enosburg girls soccer moves from D-III to D-II.

► Burr and Burton girls go up to D-I in basketball and softball.

► Lake Region, the 2021 D-III girls basketball champs and runner-up this past winter, returns to D-II.

► Spaulding baseball, which won its first title in 32 years, jumps from D-II to D-I.

► D-IV softball power Danville has formed a cooperative squad with Twinfield in a move to D-III.

[See below for the divisional breakdown by sport and the PDF file with enrollment numbers].

Other items to note within the listings:

► Teams are listed in descending order by their girl or boy count for grades 9 to 11.

► Any team with an asterisk (*) petitioned up a division; any team with two asterisks (**) moved down as a result of a petition.

► Teams in italics are reigning state champions.

Girls soccer

► Division I — Champlain Valley, Essex, St. Johnsbury, South Burlington , BFA-St. Albans, Mount Anthony, Burlington, Colchester, Rutland, Brattleboro, Burr and Burton, Mount Mansfield.

► Division II — North Country, Spaulding, Rice , Lamoille, Harwood, U-32, Milton, Hartford, Middlebury, Montpelier, Missisquoi, Lyndon, Mount Abraham, Otter Valley, Enosburg, Green Mountain Valley, Stratton Mountain, Burke Mountain.

► Division III — Lake Region, Springfield, Fair Haven, Williamstown/Northfield, Woodstock, Bellows Falls, Green Mountain, BFA-Fairfax, Peoples, Vergennes, Stowe , Mill River, Oxbow, Randolph, Thetford, White River Valley, Windsor.

► Division IV — Winooski, Hazen, Richford, Leland & Gray, Danville, Twinfield, Long Trail, Poultney, Sharon, Blue Mountain, Rivendell, Mount St. Joseph, Twin Valley, West Rutland, Proctor , Craftsbury, Arlington.

Boys soccer

► Division I — Champlain Valley, Essex , St. Johnsbury, South Burlington, Mount Anthony, BFA-St. Albans, Burlington, Rutland, Brattleboro, Mount Mansfield, Burr and Burton, Colchester.

► Division II — North Country, Spaulding, Middlebury, Missisquoi, Rice, Hartford, U-32, Lamoille, Harwood, Milton , Lyndon, Mount Abraham, Otter Valley, Lake Region, Montpelier, Green Mountain Valley, Stratton Mountain.

► Division III — Enosburg , Fair Haven, Woodstock, Bellows Falls, Vergennes, Williamstown/Northfield, Randolph, Stowe, BFA-Fairfax, Thetford, Peoples, White River Valley, Oxbow, Hazen, Green Mountain.

► Division IV — Richford, Winooski, Danville, Sharon, Rivendell, Proctor, Leland & Gray, Blue Mountain, Twin Valley, Mount St. Joseph , Twinfield, West Rutland, Arlington, Craftsbury.

Girls basketball

► Division I — Champlain Valley, Essex, St. Johnsbury, South Burlington, BFA-St. Albans, Mount Anthony, Burlington, Colchester, Rutland, Brattleboro, Burr and Burton, Mount Mansfield, Rice *.

► Division II — North Country, Spaulding, Lamoille, Harwood, Milton, U-32, Hartford, Middlebury, Montpelier, Missisquoi, Lyndon, Mount Abraham , Otter Valley, Enosburg, Lake Region, Springfield, Fair Haven*.

► Division III — Woodstock, Bellows Falls, Green Mountain, BFA-Fairfax, Vergennes, Peoples, Stowe, Mill River, Oxbow, Randolph, Thetford, White River Valley, Windsor , Winooski, Hazen, Richford.

► Division IV — Northfield, Leland & Gray, Williamstown, Danville, Twinfield, Long Trail, Poultney, Sharon, Blue Mountain, Rivendell, Mount St. Joseph, Twin Valley, West Rutland , Proctor, Craftsbury, Arlington, Mid Vermont Christian.

Boys basketball

► Division I — Champlain Valley, Essex, St. Johnsbury, South Burlington, Mount Anthony, Burlington, BFA-St. Albans, Rutland, Brattleboro, Mount Mansfield, Burr and Burton, Colchester, Rice *.

► Division II — North Country, Spaulding, Middlebury, Missisquoi, Hartford, U-32, Lamoille, Harwood, Milton, Lyndon, Mount Abraham, Otter Valley, Lake Region, Montpelier , Enosburg, Fair Haven, Mount St. Joseph*.

► Division III — Springfield, Woodstock, Bellows Falls, Vergennes, Randolph, Stowe, BFA-Fairfax, Peoples, Thetford, Mill River, Oxbow, White River Valley, Windsor, Hazen , Green Mountain, Richford, Winooski.

► Division IV — Danville, Williamstown, Poultney, Sharon, Rivendell, Northfield, Proctor, Leland & Gray, Blue Mountain , Long Trail, Twin Valley, Twinfield, West Rutland, Arlington, Craftsbury, Mid Vermont Christian.

Softball

► Division I — Champlain Valley, Essex, St. Johnsbury, South Burlington , BFA-St. Albans, Mount Anthony, Burlington, Colchester, Rutland, Brattleboro, Burr and Burton, Mount Mansfield, North Country, Missisquoi*.

► Division II — Spaulding**, Rice, Lamoille, Peoples/Stowe, Harwood, U-32, Milton, Hartford, Middlebury, Montpelier, Lyndon , Mount Abraham, Otter Valley, Enosburg, Lake Region, Springfield.

► Division III — Fair Haven, Williamstown/Northfield, Danville/Twinfield, Woodstock, Bellows Falls, Green Mountain, BFA-Fairfax, Vergennes, Mill River, Oxbow , Randolph, Thetford, White River Valley, Windsor, Winooski.

► Division IV — Hazen, Richford, Leland & Gray, Long Trail, Poultney, Sharon, Blue Mountain, Rivendell, Mount St. Joseph, Twin Valley, West Rutland , Proctor, Craftsbury, Arlington.

Baseball

► Division I — Champlain Valley, Essex , St. Johnsbury, South Burlington, Mount Anthony, BFA-St. Albans, Burlington, Rutland, Brattleboro, Mount Mansfield, Burr and Burton, Colchester, North Country, Spaulding , Rice*.

► Division II — Middlebury, Missisquoi, Hartford, Peoples/Stowe , U-32, Lamoille, Harwood, Milton, Lyndon, Mount Abraham, Otter Valley, Lake Region, Montpelier, Enosburg, Fair Haven.

► Division III — Springfield, Woodstock, Bellows Falls, Vergennes, Williamstown/Northfield, Randolph, BFA-Fairfax, Thetford, Mill River, Oxbow, White River Valley , Windsor, Hazen, Green Mountain, Richford.

► Division IV — Winooski, Danville, Poultney, Sharon, Rivendell, Proctor, Leland & Gray, Blue Mountain, Long Trail, Twin Valley, Mount St. Joseph, Twinfield, West Rutland, Craftsbury, Arlington.

2022-2024 VPA Alignments by Alex Abrami on Scribd

