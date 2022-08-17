Read full article on original website
HydroFair starts second year in Owensboro
The Owensboro riverfront is sounding a little louder than usual today as the HydroFair returns.
FUN PHOTOS: Do You Remember The Kentucky Headhunters’ Free Concert at Ohio County High School?
The Kentucky Headhunters have lots of fans here in the Commowealth and those fans just got some exciting news from the RiverPark Center in downtown Owensboro. Next year, the band's coming to town with Confederate Railroad for a big concert on Saturday, March 11th. That announcement got me reminiscing about...
Friends of Sinners to host 13th annual Unchained event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Sinners, a local drug recovery program, is hosting its 13th annual Unchained event. A news release says the event will happen in Owensboro, August 20, at Chautauqua Park. The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. The organization says there will be live Christian musicians, a […]
Owensboro family runs animal rehabilitation center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro family has spent the last 12 years helping orphaned or injured animals before releasing them back into the wild, but some people believe they should just leave the animals alone. There’s something wild going on at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro. It’s all because...
Home Team Friday: Apollo vs Owensboro Catholic
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Catholic defeats Apollo 42-14.
This Weekend: Aug. 18-21
The dog days of summer are winding down, but that doesn’t mean the events in Tri-State are. Get out and explore a plethora of fun events for kids and adults this weekend. Join Downtown Evansville and Myriad Brewing Company for a one-night-only craft beer pop-up experience in the 400 block of Main Street. Purchase tickets — the $15 per-ticket price increases to $20 tomorrow —to enjoy craft beers, live music, giant yard games, and more. Admission includes a commemorative mug and tickets for two eight-ounce beers. Attendees must be over 21 years old.
Riverboats attract tourists to the Tri-State
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two riverboats have docked for the day in Henderson. The American Queen was docked at the Henderson Riverfront Wednesday night and was joined Thursday by the American Duchess. Both boats bring in tourists that come and explore Henderson’s stores and restaurants. Several tour buses could be seen lining North Water Street. […]
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
Owensboro's Blue Bridge closing to traffic Saturday
In Owensboro, Kentucky, the Glover Cary bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, will be closed to drivers on Saturday. Officials with the city say it's part of the annual Bridge Day event, which returns on Saturday as part of the Owensboro Hydrofair weekend activities. The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge”...
Daviess County Fire Department Annual Golf Scramble Helps Families in Need
Enjoy a great day of golfing with friends and local heroes to support Christmas Wish. The Daviess County Fire Department is looking for sponsors in the community and teams to participate in the golf scramble. Here's how to help. The Daviess County Fire Department has been a major Christmas Wish...
Whitesville, KY Teenagers Win the Friday Night Fight Talent Contest in Owensboro
The 2022 Friday Night Fight talent contest is in the books and the finale, held in downtown Owensboro last Friday night at Friday After 5, was an action-packed and thrilling fight to the finish. WBKR's Friday Night Fight is presented by the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center and FA5. Earlier...
Upcoming Event Honors 4-Year-Old Ezra Jones of Ohio County, Kentucky
The Ohio County community is still mourning the death of 4-year-old Ezra Jones. He tragically passed away on June 2, 2022. Through organ donations, Ezra saved other children's lives and gave a new lease on life for people who needed it the most. #HERO. I've known the beautiful Jones family...
Free day of dental care coming to Madisonville
In Madisonville, a free day of dental care is coming on Friday. Baldwin Dental Group will be hosting their 7th annual ‘Dentistry From the Heart Day’ for the Madisonville community on Friday. “We know there’s a need right here at home," said Dr. Ben Baldwin, owner of Baldwin...
Big Things Planned During Street Legends Car Show This Weekend in Owensboro, Kentucky
Join hundreds of auto enthusiasts at Diamond Lake Campground & Resort for the 16th Annual Street Legends Car Show. Over $3,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, and proceeds from the event will benefit local children's charities. It's going to be a beautiful weekend when hundreds of classic cars,...
Ellis Park Moves Friday Post to 3 p.m. CT
ELLIS PARK MOVES POST TIME FOR FINAL TWO FRIDAY CARDS. With just six days of racing remaining in the RUNHAPPY Summer Meet, Ellis Park will be moving first post time to 3 pm CT on Fridays. “As we enter the last two weekends of racing, we wanted to provide our...
Jagoe Homes plans new community in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jagoe Homes has announced plans for a new community in Owensboro. According to a press release, Pebble Wood will be a new place for people to call home, offering the luxury of tranquil living, streetlights, sidewalks, tree-lined homesites and lakes. Pebble Wood is within minutes of...
Kentucky Cosmetology Student Making ‘Sweet’ Designs With Her Talents [SEE PHOTOS]
A Kentucky cosmetology student is making her dreams come true in the sweetest way and she's sharing her talents with others. You have to see her latest 'SWEET' creation. Layla is from right here in Owensboro, Kentucky. I have watched this young lady grow up from a toddler and I don't think I ever saw one hair on her head out of place. She always looks like she is ready to walk the red carpet at any given moment. To put it plainly she is a beautiful girl. I had an opportunity to ask her why she decided to go into cosmetology and this is what she had to say;
Kentucky Bar/Lounge Offers Food, Frozen Drinks & Milkshakes With A Delicious Twist [PHOTOS]
If you love to get out and have fun with your friends in a relaxing setting this new Kentucky Bar/Lounge is putting a twist on a night out on the town. A NIGHT OUT WITH FRIENDS JUST GOT A WHOLE LOT MORE FUN. Going out with your friends is always...
$100M sewer upgrades could cost customers in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A sewer rate increase could be coming soon to Regional Water Resource Agency customers in Daviess County. Joe Schepers of RWRA says the increase could help cover costs of upgrading their two water treatment plants. The upgrades are required as part of a Kentucky Division of Water order since their two […]
Funeral arrangements set for Jessica Teague
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Jessica Teague, the third victim of the Weinbach Avenue explosion. Relatives and friends are invited to Jessica’s life celebration from 3 until 8 Wednesday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson. A private burial will be held at...
