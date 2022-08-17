If there’s one constant for FinTechs in general, and crypto and buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms in particular, it’s this: volatility. For the digital-first and digital-only firms seeking to change how banking is done and commerce is conducted, the regulatory gaze is tightening. Consumers’ tastes are changing. Inflation is roaring, which means it’s more expensive than ever to operate. At the same time, the capital markets are drying up, and funding is getting harder to come by.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO