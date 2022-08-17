Read full article on original website
R3 Finds a Niche Helping Financial Firms Work Together
It’s fair to say that when it comes to turning the promise of blockchain into the reality of blockchain, catching up with the hype cycle is a long, slow process, particularly among companies in regulated financial markets. But it’s happening, Charley Cooper, managing director of R3, a developer of...
Data Brief: 60% of Consumers With 4 or More Cards Say Bundled Banking Simplifies
Over the past 10 years or so as FinTechs came to dominate payments innovation disintermediation was the ticket, breaking out individual banking functions and building financial products with a singular focus. Now, it’s getting too cluttered for many consumers. As more consumers look to super apps and the like...
CFOs Seek Twofold Value Proposition From B2B Marketplaces
Financial professionals from the head of the Fed on down can’t myopically focus on one goal. In the case of chief financial officers (CFOs) evaluating B2B eCommerce platforms, there’s a dual mandate, according to Boris Lokschin, CEO of the B2B digital commerce platform Spryker. From the CFO point...
Orbit, Axletree Partner to Offer End-to-End Treasury Automation
Treasury management system (TMS) supplier Orbit has partnered with bank connectivity and financial integration solution provider Axletree to deliver an “end-to-end” treasury automation solution. Through the partnership, Axletree will offer its customers the Orbit TMS, which fully integrated with its own bank connectivity service, according to a Thursday...
Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses
Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
Payments Startup BlueTape Raises $55M for Construction Industry SMBs
A payments and financing startup specializing in the construction industry closed $50 million in debt funding and $5 million in seed capital to assist small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the sector pay for building materials. BlueTape, headquartered in Silicon Valley and launched last year, was backed by Arcadia Funds...
Celero Commerce Buys Community Bankers Merchant Services
Nonbank payment processor Celero Commerce has bought Community Bankers Merchant Services (CBMS) to add more options for payments processing, a press release said. CBMS provides electronic transaction processing for community and regional banks. It was founded in 1989 and has worked with various banks, offering a suite of payment processing solutions for smaller customers.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Credit Unions Can Meet Member Needs With Cryptocurrency Services
The pandemic forced financial institutions (FIs) of all kinds to undergo a digital transformation of their offerings. While most credit unions (CUs) are now meeting member demands for digital and mobile banking, consumers’ rapidly growing interest in the use of cryptocurrencies is encouraging CUs to rethink the ways in which they can satisfy member needs.
Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors
Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
Revolut Rebrands Service for Young People as Revolut <18
Revolut, the U.K.-based neobank with more than 20 million customers worldwide, has rebranded its service for 6- to 17-year-olds, which will now be known as Revolut <18. Previously known as Revolut Junior, Revolut <18 is an account for young people which is connected to their parent or guardian’s Revolut account, helping financially empower young people.
TSYS, Extend Partner to Help Banks Offer Virtual Cards to Businesses
Saying some businesses want to modernize payments but don’t want to leave their trusted bank, TSYS has partnered with Extend to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. The partnership brings together Extend’s issuer-agnostic virtual card and spend management platform and TSYS’...
iQ Credit Union Lets SMBs Apply for Loans Online
Pacific Northwest credit union iQ has launched a microlending program that lets qualified small businesses in Southwest Washington and the Portland area apply for loans online. “Most credit unions require business owners to contact a loan officer to begin an application for a small-business loan,” Jeremy Wiersma, VP of business...
Grocery, Convenience Store Distribution Help Krispy Kreme Combat Inflation
As food prices rise, Krispy Kreme is leveraging its business selling fresh-made donuts to grocers and convenience stores to weather these inflationary challenges. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results, the sweet treat brands’ executives explained how the company’s hub-and-spoke strategy is mitigating the impact.
B2B Resale Platform LePrix Focuses on Wholesale, Expands to Europe
Aiming to make it easier for merchants to tap into what it says is one of the fastest growing sectors in retail, LePrix has expanded its B2B marketplace for pre-owned luxury goods into Europe and has converted its consumer-facing website (leprix.com) to a wholesale platform. The new LePrix Europe will...
Study Finds Hidden Surcharges Sour Consumers’ Impressions of Merchants
In a time marked by sudden change and economic concern, each dollar counts for local businesses. Credit card surcharges are a prevalent cost-mitigation strategy that restaurants and retail stores use to offer customers the most comprehensive level of payment acceptance. Though many consumers pay the surcharge, our data reveals that...
Volatility Is Separating the Disruptors From the Dead Weight in Crypto, FinTech
If there’s one constant for FinTechs in general, and crypto and buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms in particular, it’s this: volatility. For the digital-first and digital-only firms seeking to change how banking is done and commerce is conducted, the regulatory gaze is tightening. Consumers’ tastes are changing. Inflation is roaring, which means it’s more expensive than ever to operate. At the same time, the capital markets are drying up, and funding is getting harder to come by.
UAE Attracts $700M in H1 2022 Investment, Maintains Position as MENA’s VC Capital
One of the biggest Middle East and North Africa (MENA) economies, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has cemented its position as the leading destination for venture capital investment in the region. In the first half (H1) of the year, UAE-based companies racked up a total of 85 deals amounting to...
Report: Walmart May Boost Use of Influencers to Promote Products
Walmart may be looking at increasing its use of social media influencers to promote its own products and those of its third-party sellers, having filed trademarks for “Walmart Creator” and “Walmart Creator Collective.”. The filing said these services would provide social media consulting and promotion through influencers,...
Ripple, Brazil’s Travelex Bank Add Crypto-Based X-Border Payments
Aiming to use cryptocurrency to enable cheaper, faster cross-border payments, enterprise blockchain and crypto solution provider Ripple has teamed up with Travelex Bank to launch RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution in Brazil. Ripple’s ODL solution allows customers to send money across borders at a low cost and instantly, and...
Today in the Connected Economy: TikTok Debuts New Ad Features
Today in the connected economy, TikTok rolls out new features to help brands advertise their wares on the popular social media platform. Plus, PYMNTS looks at the prevalence of Apple Pay, and Grubhub teams with Bank of America to offer cardholders free Grubhub+ membership. TikTok Aims to Blend Content and...
