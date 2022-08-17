ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

R3 Finds a Niche Helping Financial Firms Work Together

It’s fair to say that when it comes to turning the promise of blockchain into the reality of blockchain, catching up with the hype cycle is a long, slow process, particularly among companies in regulated financial markets. But it’s happening, Charley Cooper, managing director of R3, a developer of...
ECONOMY
CFOs Seek Twofold Value Proposition From B2B Marketplaces

Financial professionals from the head of the Fed on down can’t myopically focus on one goal. In the case of chief financial officers (CFOs) evaluating B2B eCommerce platforms, there’s a dual mandate, according to Boris Lokschin, CEO of the B2B digital commerce platform Spryker. From the CFO point...
MARKETS
Orbit, Axletree Partner to Offer End-to-End Treasury Automation

Treasury management system (TMS) supplier Orbit has partnered with bank connectivity and financial integration solution provider Axletree to deliver an “end-to-end” treasury automation solution. Through the partnership, Axletree will offer its customers the Orbit TMS, which fully integrated with its own bank connectivity service, according to a Thursday...
BUSINESS
#Open Banking#Fis#Commercial Banking#Digital Banking#Online Banking#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smbs#Fispan
Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses

Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
SMALL BUSINESS
Payments Startup BlueTape Raises $55M for Construction Industry SMBs

A payments and financing startup specializing in the construction industry closed $50 million in debt funding and $5 million in seed capital to assist small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the sector pay for building materials. BlueTape, headquartered in Silicon Valley and launched last year, was backed by Arcadia Funds...
INDUSTRY
Celero Commerce Buys Community Bankers Merchant Services

Nonbank payment processor Celero Commerce has bought Community Bankers Merchant Services (CBMS) to add more options for payments processing, a press release said. CBMS provides electronic transaction processing for community and regional banks. It was founded in 1989 and has worked with various banks, offering a suite of payment processing solutions for smaller customers.
BUSINESS
Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors

Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
CURRENCIES
Revolut Rebrands Service for Young People as Revolut <18

Revolut, the U.K.-based neobank with more than 20 million customers worldwide, has rebranded its service for 6- to 17-year-olds, which will now be known as Revolut <18. Previously known as Revolut Junior, Revolut <18 is an account for young people which is connected to their parent or guardian’s Revolut account, helping financially empower young people.
BUSINESS
TSYS, Extend Partner to Help Banks Offer Virtual Cards to Businesses

Saying some businesses want to modernize payments but don’t want to leave their trusted bank, TSYS has partnered with Extend to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. The partnership brings together Extend’s issuer-agnostic virtual card and spend management platform and TSYS’...
CREDITS & LOANS
iQ Credit Union Lets SMBs Apply for Loans Online

Pacific Northwest credit union iQ has launched a microlending program that lets qualified small businesses in Southwest Washington and the Portland area apply for loans online. “Most credit unions require business owners to contact a loan officer to begin an application for a small-business loan,” Jeremy Wiersma, VP of business...
PORTLAND, OR
Grocery, Convenience Store Distribution Help Krispy Kreme Combat Inflation

As food prices rise, Krispy Kreme is leveraging its business selling fresh-made donuts to grocers and convenience stores to weather these inflationary challenges. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results, the sweet treat brands’ executives explained how the company’s hub-and-spoke strategy is mitigating the impact.
BUSINESS
B2B Resale Platform LePrix Focuses on Wholesale, Expands to Europe

Aiming to make it easier for merchants to tap into what it says is one of the fastest growing sectors in retail, LePrix has expanded its B2B marketplace for pre-owned luxury goods into Europe and has converted its consumer-facing website (leprix.com) to a wholesale platform. The new LePrix Europe will...
RETAIL
Volatility Is Separating the Disruptors From the Dead Weight in Crypto, FinTech

If there’s one constant for FinTechs in general, and crypto and buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms in particular, it’s this: volatility. For the digital-first and digital-only firms seeking to change how banking is done and commerce is conducted, the regulatory gaze is tightening. Consumers’ tastes are changing. Inflation is roaring, which means it’s more expensive than ever to operate. At the same time, the capital markets are drying up, and funding is getting harder to come by.
MARKETS
Report: Walmart May Boost Use of Influencers to Promote Products

Walmart may be looking at increasing its use of social media influencers to promote its own products and those of its third-party sellers, having filed trademarks for “Walmart Creator” and “Walmart Creator Collective.”. The filing said these services would provide social media consulting and promotion through influencers,...
RETAIL
Ripple, Brazil’s Travelex Bank Add Crypto-Based X-Border Payments

Aiming to use cryptocurrency to enable cheaper, faster cross-border payments, enterprise blockchain and crypto solution provider Ripple has teamed up with Travelex Bank to launch RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution in Brazil. Ripple’s ODL solution allows customers to send money across borders at a low cost and instantly, and...
ECONOMY
