A customer received a call from someone saying he was a representative at his bank. The representative said someone had warned them that a person at the bank was planning to hack the customer’s account. Together, they could catch this crook, but to do this, the representative would need the customer’s help, and the best way for him to help facilitate this sting operation was to transfer the entirety of his accounts — both checking and savings — into what the representative called a “suspense account,” which they had created just for this purpose at a different bank.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO