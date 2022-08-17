ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Embedded Solutions Tackle SMBs’ Trade Finance Challenges

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking for access to trade finance often find themselves frustrated at every turn. As the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development notes, they’re often locked out of traditional products, and banks have been slow to roll out their own solutions to address the gap.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

R3 Finds a Niche Helping Financial Firms Work Together

It’s fair to say that when it comes to turning the promise of blockchain into the reality of blockchain, catching up with the hype cycle is a long, slow process, particularly among companies in regulated financial markets. But it’s happening, Charley Cooper, managing director of R3, a developer of...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
pymnts

Cross River on Addressing Consumer Needs With Embedded Banking

Smartphones have allowed nearly anyone, almost anywhere, to connect to the internet, sparking transformations across the business world — especially in banking. Products and services once based in the physical world are now increasingly migrating to digital channels. Though the pandemic rapidly accelerated this process, it actually began years ago.
ECONOMY
pymnts

El Salvador Weekly: What Disappearing Bitcoin ATMs?

El Salvador’s finance minister, Alejandro Zelaya, said on Aug. 11 that “the Salvadoran population continues to use Bitcoin and the Chivo Wallet,” in the words of a local news outlet. Which led ElSalvador.com to suggest that his statement “could be far from reality” as a growing number...
WORLD
pymnts

Celero Commerce Buys Community Bankers Merchant Services

Nonbank payment processor Celero Commerce has bought Community Bankers Merchant Services (CBMS) to add more options for payments processing, a press release said. CBMS provides electronic transaction processing for community and regional banks. It was founded in 1989 and has worked with various banks, offering a suite of payment processing solutions for smaller customers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Data#Data Breaches#Health Care#Healthcare#Hipaa Journal#Experian Health#Adjacent Markets And
pymnts

Standard Bank Looks to Expand Amid Rising Competition in South Africa

South Africa's largest lender wants to use its position to expand its business banking services amid increasing competition. As Bloomberg News reported Friday (Aug. 19), Standard Bank Group hopes to make the most of its scale and geographical footprint to fuel its growth, CEO Sim Tshabalala said. That could mean...
WORLD
pymnts

Report: Singapore FinTech FinAccel Aims to Raise $100M

Singaporean FinTech FinAccel reportedly aims to raise $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. That valuation would be one-quarter lower than the $2 billion valuation it had in 2021, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter and added that a FinAccel representative declined to comment.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Payments Startup BlueTape Raises $55M for Construction Industry SMBs

A payments and financing startup specializing in the construction industry closed $50 million in debt funding and $5 million in seed capital to assist small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the sector pay for building materials. BlueTape, headquartered in Silicon Valley and launched last year, was backed by Arcadia Funds...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Data Security
pymnts

Volatility Is Separating the Disruptors From the Dead Weight in Crypto, FinTech

If there’s one constant for FinTechs in general, and crypto and buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms in particular, it’s this: volatility. For the digital-first and digital-only firms seeking to change how banking is done and commerce is conducted, the regulatory gaze is tightening. Consumers’ tastes are changing. Inflation is roaring, which means it’s more expensive than ever to operate. At the same time, the capital markets are drying up, and funding is getting harder to come by.
MARKETS
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Platforms Expand to Better Serve Markets

Today in B2B payments, three B2B platforms, Omnibiz, CBC24 and Shoptreo, are expanding to meet the needs of the buyers and sellers they serve. Plus, payments and financing startup BlueTape has raised $55 million to help it provide financing and payments services to companies in the construction industry. Nigerian B2B...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Nigeria Aims for 8M eNaira Users as Crypto Adoption Grows

Since launching its digital currency last October, Nigeria has seen 840,000 people use the eNaira, and the country is now looking to get that number up to 8 million. As Bloomberg reported Thursday (Aug. 18), the country’s central bank hopes to hit that goal by attracting people without bank accounts as it moves into the second phase of the digital currency’s expansion.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FDIC Warns 5 Companies About Statements Around Deposit Insurance

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) reported Friday (Aug. 19) that it has issued letters to five companies demanding that they cease and desist from making what it says are “false and misleading statements” about FDIC deposit insurance and take corrective action to address statements it has identified.
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Tests Livestream Shopping

Today in the connected economy, Amazon is reportedly taking a page from TikTok as it tests a new live stream shopping feature for its app. Also, Target doubled its investment on local sorting centers as customers flock to same-day delivery, and Sen. Pat Toomey criticized the FDIC’s actions on cryptocurrencies.
BUSINESS
pymnts

iQ Credit Union Lets SMBs Apply for Loans Online

Pacific Northwest credit union iQ has launched a microlending program that lets qualified small businesses in Southwest Washington and the Portland area apply for loans online. “Most credit unions require business owners to contact a loan officer to begin an application for a small-business loan,” Jeremy Wiersma, VP of business...
PORTLAND, OR
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy