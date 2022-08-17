ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Hill brothers look forward to lone season together at City View

By Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago
Mason Hill knows what it’s like to be a freshman playing a significant role on a varsity football team.

He experienced it just three years ago with the City View Mustangs. And he’s been able to impart his experience on the handful of freshmen who have been in that position for the Mustangs since then.

But Hill hasn’t been as invested in any of those freshmen as he is the guy currently lining up to his left.

That’s because this freshman is also his little brother, Blaine.

“It’s a great feeling,” Mason said. “I just want to make sure he knows what’s going on. It’s pretty sentimental, I’m not gonna lie. I’m not going to be here after this year. I plan to be off playing college football, so to get this one year with him is pretty cool.”

Of course, there’s a third Hill in the mix.

Doug Hill has been a fixture on the City View staff as a defensive line coach and has both his sons as part of his position group.

“When they were young, sometimes they would look at me like I didn’t know what I was talking about,” Doug said. “I think it took them getting to this level that I do know a bit about football.

“I’m just sitting back and enjoying this time together. We’ve got a good thing going here at City View, and I’m glad they get to be a part of it together.”

It’s the first time the Hill brothers have really had the chance to play together. They were on the same peewee team when Mason was in fourth grade and Blaine was in second, but the younger Hill didn’t find a lot of playing time back then.

Currently, the Mustangs have Mason lining up at left guard and Blaine manning left tackle. Mason has played center in the past and could still end up at the position as the coaching staff tries to find the right spot for everyone.

Doug got to watch his sons on the field together in a game scenario for the first time Friday in City View’s scrimmage against Anson.

“That was a lot of fun to just sit back and watch them play side by side,” Doug said. “I won’t get to do that too often in a real game, so it was nice to just enjoy it at the time.”

Like most brothers, the Hills are very competitive with each other.

“Whatever it is, I won,” Blaine chimed in.

“OK, when did that happen,” Mason asked.

“All the time,” Blaine responded.

“More like never,” Mason said.

“There are more than a few holes in the wall at the house from their wrestling matches,” Doug said.

There might be a few in the City View field house, too.

“We all have watched those two kids grow up around here,” City View head coach Rudy Hawkins said. “When they were young, we were kind of encouraging the wrestling matches, telling them that one said something about the other. It was all in good fun.

“It’s amazing to see what those two kids have grown up to become. They’re big and athletic. But they’re also great kids from a great family.”

Mason has set a standard for the Hill name at City View. He’s a state medalist in powerlifting and shot put, plus a two-time Red River 22 selection on the offensive line.

It’s not lost on the younger Hill that he’s got big shoes to fill once his brother is gone. But Blaine has the right combative response to how he’s going to emerge from his brother’s shadow.

“I’m going to be better than him,” Blaine laughed. “I think there is some pressure there. He’s been great at a lot of things, but I know I’ve got it in me to be that good and better.”

OFFENSE

The Hill brothers are just two pieces of a massive offensive line that also includes senior Keaton Wilson (6-4, 280).

“It’s the biggest offensive line we’ve ever had here at City View,” Hawkins said. “And these guys aren’t just big. They’re good athletes who can move.”

That size sets up for an increased role from junior tailback Jeremiah Durham, who rushed for 795 yards and 11 TDs last season. Durham has great speed, finishing second in the 100 meters at May’s Class 3A state track meet.

Ki’Auntrae Gresham will also get some carries.

Kendrick Gibson Jr. and Desmond Whiteside are two quality weapons at receiver, but who will throw them the ball is still in question.

Javier Ortiz and Jacobe Monroe will compete up until at least Week 1 for the starting quarterback role.

DEFENSE

There may not be a bigger void to fill in the area than that of Jourdain Durham at linebacker. Durham became the second four-time Red River 22 honoree during his senior year and was a one-man tackling machine.

It’s going to be a committee effort for the Mustangs to replace him, including Gresham.

The defensive line is probably a strength for the Mustangs, including the Hill brothers, Wilson and others.

Gibson will play an expanded role on defense, lining up in the secondary and linebacker. Whiteside gives the Mustangs another good athlete in the secondary.

EXTRA POINT

Hawkins is entering his 12th season as the Mustangs’ head coach. While he was already the longest tenured by a significant margin, Hawkins will have more seasons leading the Mustangs under his belt than the three other head coaches (Lonnie Hite, Charles Hicks, Eugene Wilton) the program has had since it was started in 2000.

City View Mustangs

Head Coach: Rudy Hawkins (12th year)

Last year’s record: 4-7

Returning starters: 9 offense, 9 defense

Base offense/defense: Spread/Multiple

Last playoff appearance: 2021 (Lost to Eastland in bi-district)

Last district title: None

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 at Vernon 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at Frederick (OK) 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Boyd 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. TLCA-Abilene (H) 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Henrietta* 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Callisburg* 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. Valley View* 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 at Holliday* 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs. S&S Consolidated* 7:30 p.m.

PLAYER TO WATCH: OL/DL Mason Hill (Sr.) – Hill has proven himself to be one of the strongest and most athletic offensive linemen in the Wichita Falls area.

GAME TO WATCH: Oct. 7 at Henrietta – The Mustangs and Bearcats will likely be jockeying for playoff positioning so this district opener should be an important one.

Comments / 0

 

