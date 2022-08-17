ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, TX

Blevins, Essler stepping into larger roles for Henrietta

By Cory Hogue
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9jKG_0hKEFp8K00

Henrietta has become one of the area's most consistent high school football teams, earning a playoff berth in nine consecutive seasons. A steady stream of talented players has been key to the Bearcats' success.

The Bearcats lost two of the area’s top offensive players last year in quarterback Braden Bell and wide receiver Baron Brown. However, coach Michael Johnson has another group of talented athletes predicted to lead Henrietta to another playoff berth.

Junior Garrett Blevins was a “Swiss Army Knife” for Henrietta last year, leading the team in rushing yards per game and scoring 13 touchdowns, which fell one short of Brown for the team lead. Defensively, Blevins tied for second on the team with four interceptions while also serving as the team’s kicker and punter.

Playing multiple positions last year while getting snaps in practice as the backup quarterback has Blevins prepared for a breakout season as the Bearcats’ signal-caller.

“He played receiver and running back last year and got to see the offense from a different perspective. He can recall when he was wide open every time we called this play. So it kind of gives him that advantage there,” Johnson said. “Since the spring, he's done an outstanding job of working hard to learn the intricacies of what we do, and I'm proud of him. He's a lot further ahead than I thought he would be at this point, and I'm incredibly excited about that.

“He reminds me of a Jim Thorpe-type of player being a jack of all trades, and he's got a strong leg and has a little bit of a soccer background, and you can see it when he plays. He's just an all-around very skilled kid.”

Another recent Henrietta trend has been a player with the surname of Essler dominating the opposition on Friday nights. Junior Klein Essler led the Bearcats in tackles last year and will see time at tight end while handling the middle of the defense at linebacker.

“I think there's been an Essler rolling through this program for a while, and they've all done a great job,” Johnson said. “He is taking on a more prominent role and growing as a young man, who I think is extremely talented. He’s got a big frame, and you'll see that frame get bigger when he gets to college.

“Defensively, he just has a knack for the football. He's one of those kids that you can tell he's grown up around the game. He's a very intelligent kid, so he knows how to put himself in good situations and make plays. He's a weapon that I'm thankful that we have on our side.”

OFFENSE

Essler provides Blevins with a tall target at tight end, and Ty Deaton is another playmaker for Henrietta, who will mainly play wide receiver while rotating into the backfield.

“He's another kid with great athleticism, and he has a chance to do some tremendous things for us as well,” Johnson said. “It's about getting the ball in his hands and letting him go to work. You're not going to find a kid who pours himself into the weight room and the track and does everything he can to make himself better all the time. He's a smart kid who understands what we're trying to accomplish.”

DEFENSE

Henrietta will have a solid defensive line with Logan Taylor, one of the team leaders, lining up next to defensive tackle Connor Ulbig.

“I'm extremely excited for Connor, and he's an integral part of what we do. He's an unbelievable young man in the locker room and how he leads our team by example,” Johnson said. “He understands how to play the game, he's not scared to mix it up daily in practice, and you see the results on Friday nights.”

EXTRA POINT

Henrietta has made the playoffs in 18 of its last 19 seasons, beginning in 2003. However, the Bearcats have only claimed five district titles during that span and only one since 2009.

Henrietta Bearcats

Head Coach: Michael Johnson

Last year’s record: 7-4

Returning starters: 6 offense, 8 defense

Base offense/defense: Multiple Spread/Multiple Stack

Last playoff appearance: 2021 (Lost to Millsap in bi-district)

Last district title: 2016

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 vs Windthorst 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 at Millsap 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs Bowie 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Archer City 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 at Jacksboro 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7* vs City View* 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Holliday* 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs Callisburg* 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 at S&S Consolidated* 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs Valley View* 7:30 p.m.

PLAYER TO WATCH: OL/DL Connor Ulbig (Sr.) – The key to success begins in the trenches, and the 6-foot-1, 260-pound lineman is one of the most talented in the area.

GAME TO WATCH: Oct. 14 at Holliday – The Bearcats begin a pivotal two weeks in their district title hopes against the Eagles, followed by a home game against Callisburg.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bowienewsonline.com

Local schools make strides or maintain in 2022 state ratings

Montague, Prairie Valley and Saint Jo Independent School Districts were the only ones to receive “A” grades in the Texas Education Accountability ratings released this week, but Montague and Forestburg also made big strides from the 2018-19 rating. These were the first A-F “report cards” since a two-year...
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Motorcycle strikes vehicle near Ussery/Clay

Bowie emergency responders went to this accident at 200 W. Clay at 3:58 p.m. on Aug. 17. The report states Christopher Odell, 30, Bowie, was driving a 2006 Pontiac as he pulled off of Ussery Street onto West Clay as Mark Childers, 40, Bowie, was driving a 2020 Honda VT1100 east on Clay. Childers ran into the driver’s side of the Pontiac. No one was transported with injuries. (News photo by Barbara Green)
BOWIE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henrietta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Jacksboro, TX
City
Holliday, TX
City
Millsap, TX
Local
Texas Education
newschannel6now.com

Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
fox44news.com

Woman gets 35 years in death of MCC student

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – 20-year-old Willow Reign Smith has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after entering a guilty plea to a charge of murder in the January 22, 2020 death of 19-year-old Tyler McKinney, Jr. The MCC student was found shot to death in his car near...
WACO, TX
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Haystack murder investigation continues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An alleged assault at the Haystack Bar on N. Scott sadly resulted in the death of a local musician and marked the 10th homicide this year. “August 1 just after midnight, officers were dispatched to the Haystack Bar in reference to a shooting,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper. “They got there and found a victim of a shooting.”
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Jack Of All Trades#American Football#Highschoolsports
Texoma's Homepage

New restaurant coming to Wichita Falls Regional Airport

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Regional Airport will be getting a new restaurant. In Tuesday’s Wichita Falls City Council meeting, councilors voted in favor of the opening of a new restaurant in the airport to replace Southern Girl Cafe that closed in July 2022. The new restaurant will be named Suga B’s and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Victims identified in fatal Clay County head-on wreck

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have identified the second victim of a fatal head-on crash on Monday in Clay County, and provided an update on the surviving passenger. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the head-on wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road. According to Sgt. Dan Buesing with […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
kswo.com

OHP identifies victim in deadly Cotton Co. crash

DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a car crash in Cotton County Thursday morning. 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was heading east on US 70 when her vehicle left the road, hitting a concrete culvert. She was thrown from the vehicle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
archercountynews.com

Archer County Attorney Levy to work in absentia

Archer County Attorney David Levy has accepted a teaching position with the Texas State University legal studies graduate school program and will continue to work in his position in absentia. The county attorney said, at the request of County Judge Randy Jackson, he will continue to take care of county obligations. 'He (Levy) had concerns with an appeal that an elected official is pursuing, and…
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy