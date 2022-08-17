ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
electrek.co

The world’s largest offshore wind farm is about to officially launch

The UK’s Hornsea Two, the world’s largest single operational offshore wind farm, is expected to be fully commissioned before the end of August. The 1.32 GW Hornsea Two will dethrone the 1.2 GW Hornsea One as the largest operating offshore wind farms in the world. It’s 462 square kilometers (178 square miles) in size, and it will power more than 1.3 million homes.
nationalinterest.org

Russia Busts Massive $13 Million Gold Smuggling Operation

In all, customs officials discovered seventy-one gold bars totaling 225 kilograms in their luggage. Russia’s Federal Customs Service, or FTS, announced on Thursday that it had foiled an international attempt to smuggle 500 pounds of gold, worth approximately $13 million, through Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport, according to Russia’s state-run RT network.
biztoc.com

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
U.K.
China
Fortune

America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
biztoc.com

Across The World Coal Power Is Back

Authored by Chadwick Hagan via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),. A bucket-wheel dumping soil and sand removed from another area of the mine in Newcastle, Australia, the world's largest coal exporting port, on Nov. 5, 2021. (Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images) In the United States, coal consumption hit an all-time...
The Independent

Sanna Marin: Women in Finland post videos of themselves partying to stand in solidarity with PM

Women in Finland are posting videos of themselves partying to support prime minister Sanna Marin who became embroiled in a “partygate” scandal this week. Finnish women, as well as those in neighbouring Denmark, have been sharing videos of themselves dancing and having a good time with their friends to express their support for the world’s youngest head of state, amid leaked videos of the politician partying. The videos are accompanied with the hashtag #SolidaritywithSanna. BBC journalist Megha Mohan on Saturday evening tweeted a montage video of Danish women dancing in support of Ms Marin, also noting that “there are...
The Independent

Government ‘has lost the plot’ over plan for GPs to prescribe heating bill discounts

Labour has accused the government of having "lost the plot" over plans for GPs to prescribe people cash to pay their energy and heating bills. Officials in the Treasury reportedly want family doctors to assess whether sick or elderly people need a discount heating their homes.The idea, reported in the Sun on Sunday newspaper, is said to be one of a number being discussed in government to help with the cost of living.But shadow health secretary Wes Streeting warned the plan would simply put more pressure on the NHS over the winter."The Conservatives have lost the plot on the cost...
The Independent

Voices: The cost of living crisis proves that ‘Corbynism’ is just another word for common sense

The political right has always granted itself this totally undeserved monopoly on the notion of “common sense”. presenting itself as the side of the political spectrum for people who aren’t afraid to make the hard choices in service of the greater good.You and I might think that all Tories are heartless thugs for targeting vulnerable communities with their pro-austerity, anti-welfare policies, but in reality they’re just the ones who aren’t afraid to step up and make the hard choices, no matter how unpopular it makes them. They aren’t cruel for the sake of being cruel, on an endless quest...
The Associated Press

Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger

MECKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Martin Kopf needs natural gas to run his family’s company, Zinkpower GmbH, which rustproofs steel components in western Germany. Zinkpower’s facility outside Bonn uses gas to keep 600 tons of zinc worth 2.5 million euros ($2.5 million) in a molten state every day. The metal will harden otherwise, wrecking the tank where steel parts are dipped before they end up in car suspensions, buildings, solar panels and wind turbines. Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy, including companies like Zinkpower, which employs 2,800 people. Gas is not only much more costly, it might not be available at all if Russia completely cuts off supplies to Europe to avenge Western sanctions, or if utilities can’t store enough for winter. Germany may have to impose gas rationing that could cripple industries from steelmaking to pharmaceuticals to commercial laundries. “If they say, we’re cutting you off, all my equipment will be destroyed,” said Kopf, who’ also chairs Germany’s association of zinc galvanizing firms.
