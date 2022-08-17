Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
WJLA
Crowds gather in DC to celebrate Godfather of Go-Go on Chuck Brown Day
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A celebration commemorating the life, legacy and music of The Godfather of Go-Go, Chuck Brown, took place in D.C. on Saturday. Crowds flocked to the annual event, which featured musical performances by several local groups, including the Chuck Brown Band, of course. With back to...
WJLA
Creative Culture at the Kennedy Center
Washington ABC7 — All summer The Culture Caucus has been putting on performances at "The Reach" at The Kennedy Center to highlight creative community empowerment. Hai-y Le, Spokesperson for Spacy Cloud told us all about what they are currently showcasing.
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.
Migrants continue to cross the border and many have run into issues. Either they were unprepared for what to expect when they enter the United States or their plans didn’t go as expected.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
DC complains as city overrun with rats
The infestation of rats in Washington, D.C., neighborhoods has community members and government agencies spinning their wheels, but officials at D.C. Health say working together can end the crisis once and for all. Over 30 community members gathered at Number Nine, a bar in Logan Circle, on Thursday to discuss...
WJLA
Capitol Police celebrates department's recent Explosion Detection graduating class
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — The U.S. Capitol Police Department is celebrating its recent class from the Explosion Detection Course. According to the department, four of the handlers are new to the K-9 Unit. One handler was already a technician, but his last dog passed away, so he was bringing his new dog, Odin, through the training course.
Two shot in Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives at the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating a double...
Washington Examiner
DC announces one-time $1,000 payments for families heading back to school
Low-income families in Washington, D.C., are set to receive a one-time payment of $1,000 as they prepare to return to school later this month, according to a new initiative announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday. Families who are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families are set to...
WJLA
SEE IT: Power station implosion in Baltimore, Maryland
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The Former C.P. Crane Power Station in Baltimore, Maryland was imploded Friday morning. According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, the implosion took place as scheduled at 8 a.m. Fire crews say the following roads will be closed during the implosion and reopen shortly after,...
NBC Washington
Maryland Woman, 8-Month-Old Son Reported Missing
Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday in Prince George’s County, Montgomery County police said. Vines is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black...
WTOP
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at DC ‘Moechella’ event
A teen is in custody for a deadly shooting near Northwest D.C.’s 14th and U streets after a Juneteenth celebration. A 15-year-old male resident of Northeast D.C. was taken into custody Thursday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said.
rockvillenights.com
7th assault since May 18 reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Wednesday night, August 17, 2022. The assault was reported at 7:49 PM. This was the seventh 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department recently announced it would be opening a "resource room" at the property.
Washington, D.C. Mayor Has Requested National Guard Support 50 Times
Since Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. to show President Joe Biden the issue he is dealing with on the Texas-Mexican border, Washington, D.C. mayor has requested National Guard support this past week.
WJLA
Back to school donations pour in for Afghan refugees in Virginia who fled Taliban rule
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Friday night volunteers gathered to organize school supplies for Northern Virginia children in need. “Everything you can see on a school supply list, a-to-z," said volunteer Mora Farhad. These donations are going to hundreds of families who fled war-torn Afghanistan in the last year,...
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
WJLA
Former Va. Secretary of Education says Youngkin wants to suppress black and brown voices
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's former Virginia Secretary of Education is blasting Gov. Glenn Youngkin's majority on the state board of education for pausing on moving forward with proposed history and social science curriculum standards. "The Republican-controlled VA State Board of Ed voted to stonewall...
Nottingham MD
White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore
WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
Lexington Park Woman Convicted for Her Participation in a Conspiracy to Commit Fraud
Greenbelt, Maryland – A federal jury convicted Mary Francis Biggs, age 65, of Lexington Park, Maryland, late on August 15, 2022, for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and for theft of government property in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain additional military disability benefits for her husband from the United States Department […]
NBC Washington
Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland
A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
