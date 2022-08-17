ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Crowds gather in DC to celebrate Godfather of Go-Go on Chuck Brown Day

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A celebration commemorating the life, legacy and music of The Godfather of Go-Go, Chuck Brown, took place in D.C. on Saturday. Crowds flocked to the annual event, which featured musical performances by several local groups, including the Chuck Brown Band, of course. With back to...
MUSIC
WJLA

Creative Culture at the Kennedy Center

Washington ABC7 — All summer The Culture Caucus has been putting on performances at "The Reach" at The Kennedy Center to highlight creative community empowerment. Hai-y Le, Spokesperson for Spacy Cloud told us all about what they are currently showcasing.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
Washington Examiner

DC complains as city overrun with rats

The infestation of rats in Washington, D.C., neighborhoods has community members and government agencies spinning their wheels, but officials at D.C. Health say working together can end the crisis once and for all. Over 30 community members gathered at Number Nine, a bar in Logan Circle, on Thursday to discuss...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hart
WJLA

SEE IT: Power station implosion in Baltimore, Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The Former C.P. Crane Power Station in Baltimore, Maryland was imploded Friday morning. According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, the implosion took place as scheduled at 8 a.m. Fire crews say the following roads will be closed during the implosion and reopen shortly after,...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Woman, 8-Month-Old Son Reported Missing

Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday in Prince George’s County, Montgomery County police said. Vines is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Teen arrested for deadly shooting at DC ‘Moechella’ event

A teen is in custody for a deadly shooting near Northwest D.C.’s 14th and U streets after a Juneteenth celebration. A 15-year-old male resident of Northeast D.C. was taken into custody Thursday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv#County Fairs#Dance#Dear Summer#Warner#Capital One Arena#The Mayflower Hotel#Home Series#Rfk Campus Dinner#Bar And Lounge#Brew Republic Bierwerks#Manassas Farm
rockvillenights.com

7th assault since May 18 reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Wednesday night, August 17, 2022. The assault was reported at 7:49 PM. This was the seventh 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department recently announced it would be opening a "resource room" at the property.
BETHESDA, MD
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore

Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Nottingham MD

White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore

WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lexington Park Woman Convicted for Her Participation in a Conspiracy to Commit Fraud

Greenbelt, Maryland – A federal jury convicted Mary Francis Biggs, age 65, of Lexington Park, Maryland, late on August 15, 2022, for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and for theft of government property in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain additional military disability benefits for her husband from the United States Department […]
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
NBC Washington

Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland

A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy