ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023

Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for 2022-2023:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2. Dr. Relus Lucear,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Coronavirus
Charleston County, SC
Education
Charleston, SC
Coronavirus
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Charleston County, SC
Health
Charleston, SC
Education
Charleston, SC
Health
Charleston, SC
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
South Carolina State
counton2.com

Joint Base Charleston to conduct emergency response exercise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) will conduct emergency response exercises that may impact traffic in the area. Beginning August 22 and lasting through September 1, JBC will be enhancing “its critical anti-terrorism and force protection readiness” through a series of exercises. The exercises may...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CSU anticipates record number of students moving in

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Move-in weekend has kicked off at Charleston Southern University. “Every time I look at my phone, go through my phone, I know exactly how many days, how many hours, and how many minutes are left until move-in day,” said incoming junior Rachel Kramer, as she excitedly pointed to a countdown […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Hispanics in Lowcountry face more challenges besides learning new language

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization says around 100 Hispanic families are moving to the Lowcountry every week, and they are facing more challenges other than learning a new language. The Charleston Hispanic Association said Hispanics are the fastest growing population in the Lowcountry, yet also one of the fastest...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Covid#General Health#Charleston Co#Ccsd#Dhec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
live5news.com

Dorchester County officials host groundbreaking for new library

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County passed a referendum to build three new libraries in the county for $30 million. Dorchester County officials say this library will tell a story and blend education with the outdoors with its unique design. The new Oakbrook Library at the Ashley River...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Student limps to school after being hit by vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a high school in North Charleston was hit by a vehicle on the way to school Monday, according to police. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was at Fort Dorchester High School and responded to the nurse’s office around 9 a.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Community Resource Center announces partnership with 2 schools

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center is adopting to Charleston-area schools to help provide needed supplies. CRC officials will make the announcement at a noon news conference on Thursday. The center is adopting Daniel Jenkins Academy and Liberty Hill Acadamy and through that partnership, the center will...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

WCSD board member sends unauthorized letter to state asking for date of local control

A Williamsburg County School Board member sent an unauthorized letter to the S.C Department of Education the day after he accused the state of having a hidden agenda. Martin Cunningham sent a July 26 letter addressed to State Superintendent Molly Spearman asking for a specific date of when the state will hand back control of the Williamsburg County School District to the local board. The letter was obtained by The News in an email.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Isle of Palms, surrounding areas, reporting power outage

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An outrage has left 2,542 customers without power on Isle of Palms and the surrounding area Friday night. The outage stretches from the north side of Isle of Palms through Dewees Island and touches some of Bull Island, according to Dominion Energy’s outage map.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy