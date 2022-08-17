Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
The unintended consequence of Charleston's population changes: School diversity
Two things are true: Racially integrated public schools offer learning advantages that result in better social and academic outcomes. The Charleston County School District includes many schools that are mostly White or mostly Black. In recent years, though, many of the district’s schools have become more racially diverse. As more...
live5news.com
State health officials, MUSC recognize Immunization Champion Award winners, stress importance of vaccines
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina and the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control will address the importance of vaccination at an event in Charleston Friday morning. “Vaccinations help us lead safe, healthy, and happy lives by protecting people of all ages from common,...
The Post and Courier
WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023
Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for 2022-2023:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2. Dr. Relus Lucear,...
WMBF
Responding to a need: State law requires ‘988′ on the back of student ID’s
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On July 16, 2022, “988″ became the new crisis lifeline, nationwide. But two weeks before the change, a new South Carolina specific law went into effect, requiring all schools, that offer grades 7-12, to add “988″ and at least one other crisis resource on the back of school-issued identification cards.
counton2.com
Joint Base Charleston to conduct emergency response exercise
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) will conduct emergency response exercises that may impact traffic in the area. Beginning August 22 and lasting through September 1, JBC will be enhancing “its critical anti-terrorism and force protection readiness” through a series of exercises. The exercises may...
CSU anticipates record number of students moving in
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Move-in weekend has kicked off at Charleston Southern University. “Every time I look at my phone, go through my phone, I know exactly how many days, how many hours, and how many minutes are left until move-in day,” said incoming junior Rachel Kramer, as she excitedly pointed to a countdown […]
live5news.com
Hispanics in Lowcountry face more challenges besides learning new language
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization says around 100 Hispanic families are moving to the Lowcountry every week, and they are facing more challenges other than learning a new language. The Charleston Hispanic Association said Hispanics are the fastest growing population in the Lowcountry, yet also one of the fastest...
The Post and Courier
Charleston County to spend millions on failing septic systems in Snowden, East Cooper
MOUNT PLEASANT — Failing septic systems that leak sewage into yards and nearby creeks have been a surprisingly complex problem to solve in the East Cooper area, and Charleston County has decided to spend $4.5 million to help with solutions. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan...
live5news.com
Organization covering back to school haircuts Friday in the Summerville area
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday marks the end of the first week of the new school year. Many organizations have offered free back-to-school supplies during a time when the price of products is high because of inflation. The organization Americans for Prosperity says they don’t want families to have to...
live5news.com
Community Resource Center partners with 2 N. Charleston schools for supplies, hygiene kits
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A organization is partnering with two schools in Charleston County to make sure students have the supplies and items they need this school year. The Community Resource Center said they want students and families to only worry about their education. They will be giving away...
live5news.com
Crashes at North Charleston intersection raise safety concerns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There have been over 430 car crashes at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road in the last three and a half years. So far this year, there have been 66, according to North Charleston Police. Monica Mumme, the President of the Civic League...
Charleston PD: Body of missing woman found in river, ex committed suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
live5news.com
Dorchester County officials host groundbreaking for new library
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County passed a referendum to build three new libraries in the county for $30 million. Dorchester County officials say this library will tell a story and blend education with the outdoors with its unique design. The new Oakbrook Library at the Ashley River...
The Post and Courier
Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
iheart.com
Student limps to school after being hit by vehicle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a high school in North Charleston was hit by a vehicle on the way to school Monday, according to police. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was at Fort Dorchester High School and responded to the nurse’s office around 9 a.m.
live5news.com
Community Resource Center announces partnership with 2 schools
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center is adopting to Charleston-area schools to help provide needed supplies. CRC officials will make the announcement at a noon news conference on Thursday. The center is adopting Daniel Jenkins Academy and Liberty Hill Acadamy and through that partnership, the center will...
The Post and Courier
WCSD board member sends unauthorized letter to state asking for date of local control
A Williamsburg County School Board member sent an unauthorized letter to the S.C Department of Education the day after he accused the state of having a hidden agenda. Martin Cunningham sent a July 26 letter addressed to State Superintendent Molly Spearman asking for a specific date of when the state will hand back control of the Williamsburg County School District to the local board. The letter was obtained by The News in an email.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston's Liberty Hill takes lead in Charleston County's $3M home repair effort
NORTH CHARLESTON — For more than a century, the city's oldest neighborhood has set the standard locally for civic engagement and community empowerment. Now, once again, Liberty Hill is demonstrating to communities across Charleston County how they can effectively convince elected officials to invest funds into the neighborhoods. The...
WMBF
Georgetown Planning Commission rejects 2 development plans following residential complaints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Council chambers packed Georgetown County’s planning commission meeting Thursday night as residents expressed concerns about two new housing projects on Pawleys Island. The meeting lasted close to four hours with a majority of that time being used for public comment. The main concern heading...
live5news.com
Isle of Palms, surrounding areas, reporting power outage
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An outrage has left 2,542 customers without power on Isle of Palms and the surrounding area Friday night. The outage stretches from the north side of Isle of Palms through Dewees Island and touches some of Bull Island, according to Dominion Energy’s outage map.
