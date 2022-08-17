ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladeville, TN

OBITUARY: Linda Walker

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Linda Walker of Gladeville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home, she was 64 years old.

Born March 4, 1958, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Walter William “Buster” Walker and Essie Clara Kelley Walker.

She grew up on the family farm in the Glade with her seventeen siblings. Linda spent many summers at the Glade Ballpark playing softball with her family and friends. She was a 1976 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School, and was a member of the Church of Christ.

You could find Linda every Saturday at the Lebanon Farmers Market or watching Alabama football. When she wasn’t cheering on her beloved Alabama Crimson Tide, she enjoyed spending time with her family that she adored.

She worked for over thirty years for the Wilson County School System, serving as Kids’ Club director and an aide in a special education classroom. She also enjoyed working with the special needs basketball league on Saturdays.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donnie.

She leaves behind seven brothers: Clifford “Bubba” Walker, Bobby Walker, Mike Walker, Ronnie “Porky” Walker, Jackie (Debbie) Walker, David (Julie) Walker, and Chris (Terri) Walker; nine sisters: Barbara Walker, Sue Goins, Gloria (Scott) Henley, Melissa Lynn, Melanie (Jeff) Yant, Gwen (Paul) Scaglione, Tonya (Haskell) Evans, Sonya (Jack) Sawyers, and Emily Allison; 26 nieces and nephews along with their spouses; and 25 great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind numerous friends, co-workers, and students.

Graveside service for Linda Walker will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Caraway Cemetery with James Beckham and James Whitaker officiating. Visitation Wednesday 4:00 -7:00 PM. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.

Pallbearers: Wyatt Evans, Kelly Joe Lynn, Trey Walker, Walker Sawyers, Cody Walker, Jerry Goins, Ethan Evans, and Damien Boyd

In lieu of flowers, Linda has requested donations be made to Empower Me Center, PO Box 672, Lebanon, TN 37088.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

