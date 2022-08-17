Tottenham host Wolves on Saturday with these two teams heading in different directions early in the new season. Antonio Conte’s Spurs remain unbeaten following their dramatic 96th-minute equalizer at bitter rivals Chelsea last time out, but Conte’s clashes with Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines led to him receiving a red card but he will be on the sidelines after only receiving a fine for his actions.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO