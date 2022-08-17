ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Tottenham vs Wolves: How to watch live, team news, stream link

Tottenham host Wolves on Saturday with these two teams heading in different directions early in the new season. Antonio Conte’s Spurs remain unbeaten following their dramatic 96th-minute equalizer at bitter rivals Chelsea last time out, but Conte’s clashes with Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines led to him receiving a red card but he will be on the sidelines after only receiving a fine for his actions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Matheus Cunha
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Anthony Martial
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo has Been Warned by the Merseyside Police

The 37 year old Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been warned by the police in the Uk over slapping the phone out of a young Everton fan last season. The Merseyside Police read out a statement that said;. “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#The Daily Telegraph#Sky Sports#Portuguese
Daily Mail

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has his £59,000 watch STOLEN outside their training ground... with the 33-year-old attempting to chase after the thief himself following the incident

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had his watch stolen outside the club's Ciutat Esportiva training ground on Thursday, according to ESPN. The watch, worth a reported €70,000 (£59,000), was snatched as the 33-year-old greeted fans ahead of an evening training session with Barca. The thief is said to have...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Front Office Sports

World Cup Tickets, Ads Selling at Blistering Pace

The 2022 World Cup isn’t until November, but tickets are quickly becoming scarce. Organizers have sold 2.45 million tickets for the tournament in Qatar, which kicks off on Nov. 20. FIFA plans to sell 3 million tickets in total. 520,532 tickets were sold in the sales period from July...
FIFA
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League returns to Paramount+ and CBS Sports

UEFA has agreed to a deal for the U.S. media rights for the European club competitions that will see the men's Champions League, Europa League, and Conference league continue to be broadcast on Paramount for the next six years. The total package is reportedly worth $1.5 billion, an increase over the previous rights deal also held by Paramount.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy