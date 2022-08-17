Read full article on original website
Man United's new signing Casemiro planned to get deliberate yellow card and was caught on camera
Casemiro once tried to get a deliberate yellow card, only for Carlo Ancelotti to stop him from doing so. The Brazil midfielder, on the verge of joining Manchester United in a huge summer switch, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. But he's also earned a reputation...
Man Utd transfer blow as Christian Pulisic’s US national team boss adamant midfielder will fight for Chelsea career
CHRISTIAN PULISIC will fight his way into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI despite concerns over game time, according to his USA boss. Gregg Berhalter, the USA manager, has backed the American winger to force his way into Tuchel's side before the World Cup in November. Pulisic, 23, is a loan target...
Tottenham vs Wolves: How to watch live, team news, stream link
Tottenham host Wolves on Saturday with these two teams heading in different directions early in the new season. Antonio Conte’s Spurs remain unbeaten following their dramatic 96th-minute equalizer at bitter rivals Chelsea last time out, but Conte’s clashes with Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines led to him receiving a red card but he will be on the sidelines after only receiving a fine for his actions.
Marco van Basten hits out at 'idiotic' Man United decision that has killed Erik ten Hag's preparation
Marco van Basten has slammed Manchester United's board for scheduling such a vigorous pre-season tour, branding the decision as 'idiotic'. The Red Devils travelled to Thailand then Australia to play the likes of Liverpool and Crystal Palace ahead of the 2022/23 season. Erik ten Hag's team looked promising in big...
Cristiano Ronaldo has Been Warned by the Merseyside Police
The 37 year old Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been warned by the police in the Uk over slapping the phone out of a young Everton fan last season. The Merseyside Police read out a statement that said;. “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
Thomas Tuchel sends Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic transfer message over Chelsea futures
Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi regarding their Chelsea futures this summer. The pair have been linked with loan departures this summer after playing bit-part roles at Stamford Bridge last season. Pulisic made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, netting eight goals and registering...
England captain Harry Kane has named the two toughest defenders he has ever faced
Harry Kane has named the toughest defenders he has ever faced during a fans Q&A on his social media accounts. It was 10 years since Kane made his Premier League debut and to celebrate this milestone, he decided to host a Q&A to allow fans to ask him questions about his career.
Report: Real Madrid Target Tottenham Midfielder to Replace Casemiro
Casemiro's transfer to Manchester United is all but announced. The Spanish giants are thus being linked with potential midfield replacements.
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has his £59,000 watch STOLEN outside their training ground... with the 33-year-old attempting to chase after the thief himself following the incident
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski had his watch stolen outside the club's Ciutat Esportiva training ground on Thursday, according to ESPN. The watch, worth a reported €70,000 (£59,000), was snatched as the 33-year-old greeted fans ahead of an evening training session with Barca. The thief is said to have...
Former Manchester United Player Says Fans Need To Support The Team Against Liverpool
A former Manchester United player has spoken ahead of the game against Liverpool on Monday and has suggested that fans need to support their club on Monday instead of protesting outside the ground during the game.
'He Will Start And It's A Big Opportunity' - Klopp Confirms One Starter For Liverpool Clash With Manchester United
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named one player as a definite starter for his team's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Monday.INLINE
Brazilian Midfielder Casemiro Shared His Feelings On Cristiano Ronaldo
Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo have been reunited at Manchester United after several years since the Portuguese shaped his new future at Serie A Tim with Juventus.
'Francesco Totti Makes '€200Million' Claim About Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
Roma and Italy legend Francesco Totti has spoken in glowing terms about former teammate, Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.
Lookback: Leeds 0-3 Chelsea: Blues Storm To Big Win
This was a must-win game for both teams with three games of the season left, as Chelsea looked to all but confirm their top 4 place, while Leeds needed a victory to get themselves out of the relegation zone.
Chelsea Predicted Starting XI vs Leeds
Chelsea travel to Elland Road this weekend to take on Jesse Marsch's Leeds United, who will be aiming to pick up their second win of the Premier League season.
Soccer - FIFA sells 2.45 million tickets for Qatar World Cup
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Organisers have sold 2.45 million tickets for this year's World Cup in Qatar, world soccer governing body FIFA said on Thursday, with more than half a million of them sold in the last sales period from July 5-16.
Report: Chelsea Offer Two Players for Everton’s Anthony Gordon
Chelsea are pushing hard to sign Everton's Anthony Gordon and they've offered two players as a part of the deal.
Report: The Glazers Gave Green Light For Manchester United To Spend Their Way Out From Losing Streak
According to a recent report, the Glazers have permitted Erik Ten Hag to spend his way out of the bad results that are dragging Manchester United to the bottom of the table.
World Cup Tickets, Ads Selling at Blistering Pace
The 2022 World Cup isn’t until November, but tickets are quickly becoming scarce. Organizers have sold 2.45 million tickets for the tournament in Qatar, which kicks off on Nov. 20. FIFA plans to sell 3 million tickets in total. 520,532 tickets were sold in the sales period from July...
UEFA Champions League returns to Paramount+ and CBS Sports
UEFA has agreed to a deal for the U.S. media rights for the European club competitions that will see the men's Champions League, Europa League, and Conference league continue to be broadcast on Paramount for the next six years. The total package is reportedly worth $1.5 billion, an increase over the previous rights deal also held by Paramount.
