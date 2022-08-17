Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three arrested, police seize drugs, stolen gun
PEEKSKILL – Three people have been arrested following the execution of. search warrants at two separate residences in Peekskill and Lake Peekskill in connection with a joint investigation by three agencies. As a result of the searches, police seized two illegally possessed loaded firearms – one, a revolver reported...
zip06.com
Arrest Made in 2021 Fentanyl Overdose Case
East Haven Police have made an arrest in a March 2021 fentanyl overdose which killed a 20-year-old woman. Kvone West, 27, of Meriden was taken into custody by officers from the East Haven Police Department (EHPD) on Aug. 17. He was processed and charged with illegal sales of narcotics and conspiracy of illegal sales of narcotics. West was held on a $100,000 bond.
Police: 3 Peekskill residents arrested in major drug and gun bust
Police in Peekskill say they have arrested three of their city’s residents on drugs and gun charges.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Alleged drug dealer arrested at court appearance while possessing drugs
LAGRANGE – A 46-year-old Hyde Park woman suspected of dealing drugs from her residence was arrested on August 16 in the Town of LaGrange Justice Court. Tami Halloran was arraigned on drug charges and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force investigated alleged drug...
IN THIS ARTICLE
12-week-old husky puppy found after armed robbery in Connecticut
A 12-week-old husky puppy has been found after it was taken during an armed robbery in Connecticut.
themonroesun.com
Teen allegedly pulls switchblade on other customers at McDonald’s
MONROE, CT — An 18-year-old Guilford man allegedly pulled a switchblade on two juvenile males during an argument inside McDonald’s Tuesday night. Jack Creamer was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree threatening and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was released on $2,500 bond for an Aug. 25 court date.
One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
Police: 2 shot near Bridgeport Mayor Ganim's office
The shooting happened on State Street, across from Mayor Joe Ganim’s office.
Man Indicted In Cold Case Hit-Run Death Of Mount Vernon Man
Nearly five years after a Westchester man was killed by a hit-and-run driver, prosecutors have announced criminal charges in his death. A grand jury indicted Bronx resident Edmund Pennil, age 45, on felony manslaughter charges Friday, Aug. 19, in connection with the death of Tremayne Williams in Mount Vernon. Emergency...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton police respond to two overdoses in one night
WILTON — Police responded to two nonfatal opioid overdoses within two hours of each other on Sunday — bringing the total so far this year for Wilton to three. This is close to the figures reported this time last year. Four overdoses were reported in Wilton from January to Aug. 18 last year, two of which were fatal, according to police. It’s also part of a larger issue facing Connecticut and the nation.
Register Citizen
Naugatuck police release photos of home burglary suspects
NAUGATUCK — Police say they are seeking to identify individuals suspected of burglarizing a home on Maple Avenue on Thursday. The residential burglary was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said on Facebook. Naugatuck released the photos of two men who were captured on a home security camera outside...
Police: Dutchess County woman had Fentanyl on her when she appeared in court
A Dutchess County woman accused of selling drugs in her home, had drugs on her in a recent court appearance, according to police.
44-Year-Old Accused Of Driving Wrong Way Under Influence On South Windsor Roadway
A Connecticut man was nabbed for driving drunk after police stopped him for driving in the wrong direction on a busy highway. The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15, in South Winsor on Route 5. Israel Sanchez-Vilchis, age 44, of New Britain was arrested...
Bridgeport police: Pedestrian fatally stuck in hit-and-run; driver in custody
Bridgeport police say one person has died and another is in custody following a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning.
longisland.com
Wanted for Farmingville Leaving the Scene
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section. officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that. struck a male pedestrian in Farmingville and fled the scene last month. A 36-year-old man was walking northbound on Hillside Road...
Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed
A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
Stephen Baker and Timothy McDonald of Connecticut face charges related to attempting to steal car parts in Springfield
Two Salisbury, Connecticut, men were arrested on Thursday afternoon after they reportedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle near Eastern Avenue, according to the Springfield Police Department. On Thursday at 4:45 p.m., Stephen Baker, 32, and Timothy McDonald, 33, both from Simsbury, Conn., were arrested and both...
Register Citizen
Man convicted of 2012 West Haven killing awaiting new trial three years after verdict overturned
MILFORD — The man convicted of pulling the trigger during a 2012 West Haven killing is awaiting a new trial more than three years after the state Supreme Court overturned a jury’s verdicts in his case. Eugene Walker, 36, appeared briefly before Judge Peter Brown on Wednesday in...
Victim in Waterbury's 3rd homicide of the week identified by police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man is dead after he was found shot outside of a restaurant in the city early Thursday morning, police said. Police were called to Berties West Indian Restaurant on North Main Street just before 1 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area. When...
trumbulltimes.com
Warrant: Witness heard screams before speeding car slammed into tree, killing 2 people in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — Police have charged a New Jersey man with negligent homicide in connection with a crash that killed two of the passengers in his vehicle on the Wilbur Cross Parkway last year. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, N.J., was also charged with four counts of second-degree assault,...
i95 ROCK
Brookfield, CT
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2