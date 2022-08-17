ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three arrested, police seize drugs, stolen gun

PEEKSKILL – Three people have been arrested following the execution of. search warrants at two separate residences in Peekskill and Lake Peekskill in connection with a joint investigation by three agencies. As a result of the searches, police seized two illegally possessed loaded firearms – one, a revolver reported...
PEEKSKILL, NY
zip06.com

Arrest Made in 2021 Fentanyl Overdose Case

East Haven Police have made an arrest in a March 2021 fentanyl overdose which killed a 20-year-old woman. Kvone West, 27, of Meriden was taken into custody by officers from the East Haven Police Department (EHPD) on Aug. 17. He was processed and charged with illegal sales of narcotics and conspiracy of illegal sales of narcotics. West was held on a $100,000 bond.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Alleged drug dealer arrested at court appearance while possessing drugs

LAGRANGE – A 46-year-old Hyde Park woman suspected of dealing drugs from her residence was arrested on August 16 in the Town of LaGrange Justice Court. Tami Halloran was arraigned on drug charges and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force investigated alleged drug...
HYDE PARK, NY
themonroesun.com

Teen allegedly pulls switchblade on other customers at McDonald’s

MONROE, CT — An 18-year-old Guilford man allegedly pulled a switchblade on two juvenile males during an argument inside McDonald’s Tuesday night. Jack Creamer was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree threatening and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was released on $2,500 bond for an Aug. 25 court date.
MONROE, CT
WTNH

One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Man Indicted In Cold Case Hit-Run Death Of Mount Vernon Man

Nearly five years after a Westchester man was killed by a hit-and-run driver, prosecutors have announced criminal charges in his death. A grand jury indicted Bronx resident Edmund Pennil, age 45, on felony manslaughter charges Friday, Aug. 19, in connection with the death of Tremayne Williams in Mount Vernon. Emergency...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton police respond to two overdoses in one night

WILTON — Police responded to two nonfatal opioid overdoses within two hours of each other on Sunday — bringing the total so far this year for Wilton to three. This is close to the figures reported this time last year. Four overdoses were reported in Wilton from January to Aug. 18 last year, two of which were fatal, according to police. It’s also part of a larger issue facing Connecticut and the nation.
WILTON, CT
Register Citizen

Naugatuck police release photos of home burglary suspects

NAUGATUCK — Police say they are seeking to identify individuals suspected of burglarizing a home on Maple Avenue on Thursday. The residential burglary was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said on Facebook. Naugatuck released the photos of two men who were captured on a home security camera outside...
NAUGATUCK, CT
longisland.com

Wanted for Farmingville Leaving the Scene

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section. officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that. struck a male pedestrian in Farmingville and fled the scene last month. A 36-year-old man was walking northbound on Hillside Road...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
HAMDEN, CT
MassLive.com

Stephen Baker and Timothy McDonald of Connecticut face charges related to attempting to steal car parts in Springfield

Two Salisbury, Connecticut, men were arrested on Thursday afternoon after they reportedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle near Eastern Avenue, according to the Springfield Police Department. On Thursday at 4:45 p.m., Stephen Baker, 32, and Timothy McDonald, 33, both from Simsbury, Conn., were arrested and both...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
