Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead fixes well; Waco-area water restrictions rage on
Fresh rain Wednesday and Thursday, with more in the forecast, provided a little relief to the Waco area’s main water source as cities and water providers continue to enforce water restrictions and keep tabs on water consumption during an especially hot, dry summer. All of McLennan County, along with...
WacoTrib.com
Waco Council Member Andrea Barefield faces city lawsuit over unpaid property taxes
The city of Waco has an ongoing lawsuit against City Council Member Andrea Jackson Barefield over $95,000 in unpaid taxes and penalties on the home she lives in and partially owns. No tax payments on the duplex near Cameron Park have been made since 2013, according to records from the...
WacoTrib.com
3 Bedroom Home in Valley Mills - $525,000
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Barndominium is situated prominently on 15+/- acres with views into both McLennan and Bosque counties. This home features a large open concept kitchen, dining room and living room, perfect for relaxing in solitude or entertaining a crowd. The purposefully designed kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile and a stainless steel topped kitchen island. The isolated master suite contains a private bathroom with a granite countertop and subway tiled shower. This home also features two guest bedrooms with a centrally located guest bathroom. One of the most endearing features of this property is the full length, covered back porch that is perfect for enjoying the peace and quiet that can only be found in the country. Located just behind this home you will find large, mature live oaks that not only provide shade to the back porch and yard but contribute to a relaxing, slower pace of life atmosphere that is hard to find these days. Located just a short drive from the town centers of Valley Mills, China Spring and within about 30 minutes of all the amenities that Waco has to offer, this home is a rare find!
WacoTrib.com
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $529,900
Midway ISD! Every feature of this home shows attention to detail! The lot backs up to an open yet private area right off Warren Road. Plenty of room for your family in this 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home featuring 2356 sq. ft. The open concept includes a front area that can be used for a dining area or an extra family space. A breakfast area is also available and looks into the back yard. The extended size of the island boasts plenty of room for bar stools, entertaining and lots of great family dinners and snack time. The kitchen is full of multi size cabinets, built in spice racks and utensil holders, large walk in pantry, built in microwave and oven, built in Smart Home Kitchen Hub. Enjoy the electric fireplace in the living space and the ease of a remote to turn the fire on and off. Laundry room is right off the kitchen with an extra sink, and close to the half bath. Enjoy the large isolated master bedroom with the vaulted ceiling, large walk in shower, separate tub, large walk in closet. The remaining 3 bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home with 2 of the rooms sharing a wonderful spacious Jack and Jill bathroom. Also on the hallway is a separate full bath close to the third bedroom at the front of the home. The back patio on this home is oversized, covered with beautiful wood work and painted ceiling. The large backyard includes a new storage shed, 10 x 12, valued at $5,000. The garage is ready for any project that you need to work on! The nice coated flooring adds to the well thought out arrangement of the garage to include a work bench/peg board. The home was completed in 2021 and constructed by Morton Construction. Beautiful home and ready to show!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
4 Bedroom Home in Elm Mott - $472,500
BETTER THAN NEW modern farmhouse home on 2.6 acres in West ISD! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1969 sq-ft was built in 2021 and is in impeccable condition. Open concept with tons of natural light, split bedroom floorplan, & matching hard floors throughout, making this home perfect for family functionality & entertaining. The generous kitchen features a large pantry, stainless steel appliances including gas range & refrigerator, white custom cabinets, & granite countertops. The gas fireplace surrounded by stone and built-in bookcases is the heart of the living room. The master suite boasts a free-standing tub, separate walk-in shower, double vanities, & walk-in closet. Fabulous covered back patio & attached 2-car garage. Completely fenced property with smooth wire, pipe along the road, & iron gate entrance. Great level lot for full usage & endless outdoor possibilities. A pond has been dug, but is currently dry due to drought. Peaceful country living in between West & Waco with no HOA & no city taxes. Don’t miss this light & bright gem in sought after West schools!
WacoTrib.com
District 12-6A preview: Temple, Midway
Welcome to a battle royale. In this district, anything could happen. Credit where credit is due — Harker Heights and Temple will likely be the heavy hitters, loaded with soon-to-be DI college talent. The Wildcats have gone undefeated in district the past two seasons and were responsible for the Knights’ only district loss of 2021.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald.
WacoTrib.com
Work still to be done as Bears eye season opener
Baylor is only 13 days away from kicking off its football season at McLane Stadium, but Dave Aranda’s squad hasn’t turned its complete attention to Albany just yet. There are still plays to fine tune, alignments to tweak, and knowledge from the coaches to be absorbed. “I’m thinking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
District 5-2A Div. I preview: Hamilton
The district realignment of last spring plucked Hamilton and Tolar from a loop with Central Texas schools and sent them west into the Hill Country. That looks like a good move for Tolar, which returns 21 lettermen, including eight offensive and seven defensive starters from a team that won 10 games and traveled three rounds into the playoffs in 2021. The Rattlers, who had been stuck behind Crawford in their previous district, appear to be in good position to challenge Coleman for district supremacy.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor women reveal 2022-23 nonconference schedule
Home games with old Southwest Conference rival SMU and the Big Ten’s Maryland, as well as a neutral-site contest with Arizona of the Pac-12, highlight the Baylor women’s basketball nonconference schedule for 2022-23. After an exhibition game Nov. 3 against Southwest Baptist, Baylor will open the regular season,...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor playing one of top 10 must-see nonconference college football games of 2022
With all the scheduling machinations and further realignment, what will happen to the big-ticket, can't-miss nonconference games that whet the appetite of fans every September before conference play kicks off? With fewer spots to fill on the schedule, will teams be reluctant to play against high-profile nonconference foes? Will an expanded playoff field give teams a greater margin for error and incentivize more challenging nonconference games? And how will the next massive realignment shakeup impact scheduling?
Comments / 0