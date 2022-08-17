ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Nikkei ends above 29,000 for first time in seven months on Wall Street rally

Reuters
 3 days ago
TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei ended above the key psychological level of 29,000 on Wednesday for the first time in more than seven months, after an overnight Wall Street rally in major indexes following robust earnings by U.S. retailers.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) rose 1.23% to 29,222.77, its highest closing level since Jan. 5. The broader Topix (.TOPX) advanced 1.26% to 2,006.99.

"Strong U.S. equities lifted investor sentiment," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management Japan. "Investors responded to the upbeat earnings of U.S. retailers."

The Dow and S&P 500 had risen on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected results and outlooks from Walmart (WMT.N) and Home Depot (HD.N) bolstered views on the health of consumers, while technology shares declined and weighed on the Nasdaq.

Uniqlo clothing store owner Fast Retailing (9983.T) was the biggest boost to the Nikkei, rising 2.8%, followed by air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries (6367.T), up 2.02% and telephone company KDDI (9433.T), gaining 1.43%.

Tokyo Electric Power Holdings (9501.T) added 3.66% on expectations of a restart of nuclear power plants after a report that the nuclear authority approved establishment of anti-terrorism facilities at a nuclear plant, a market participant said.

Among technology heavyweights, cybersecurity platform provider Trend Micro (4704.T) lost 2.08% and weighed on the Nikkei the most. Robot maker Fanuc (6954.T) slipped 0.89%.

There were 207 advancers on the Nikkei index against 17 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board (.TOPX) was 1.18 billion, compared to the last 30-day average of 1.16 billion.

Reporting by Junko Fujita, additional reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Summer rebound in U.S. stocks gains fans among chart-watching investors

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The rebound in U.S. stocks is gaining believers among investors who study market trends, bolstering hopes for equities in the second half of 2022. After notching its worst first half since 1970, the S&P 500 has bounced some 15% from its mid-June low, fueled by stronger-than-expected corporate earnings and hopes the economy can avoid a recession even as the Federal Reserve raises rates to tame inflation.
Germany's Rhine water too low even for some empty vessels

BERLIN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Water levels on Germany's Rhine river are so low that some vessels cannot sail even when empty, a shipping cooperative said on Friday, although long-awaited rain has begun to ease bottlenecks on one of the country's main commercial routes.
