ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Jack FM

Phoenix women slate set

The Green Bay Phoenix Women’s basketball schedule is set. Last year’s club went 19-8 on the year, finishing third in the Horizon League race. The Green Bay ladies will open at home with an exhibition against UW-Oshkosh on October 26. They’ll also host Northern Michigan before opening the regular season at Drake on November 7. Green Bay will take part in the St. Pete’s Showcase tournament in Florida over the Thanksgiving holiday and they’ll also host the Wisconsin Badgers this year at the Kress Events Center on December 14.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Jim Schmitt Considering Run to be Green Bay Mayor Again

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he is considering running for his old position next spring. Schmitt, 64, is Green Bay’s longest serving mayor, having served from 2003 until 2019. During the middle of his final term, Schmitt announced he would not seek a fifth four-year term.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

United Way Fox Cities Opens New Hub to Expand Diaper Bank Program

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — United Way Fox Cities is opening a new hub Wednesday to further serve the Fox Valley and engage volunteers in hands-on community service. The hub will be the home of the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank. The United Way collaboration with Kimberly-Clark’s Huggies has provided millions of diapers to families in need over the past 10 years, according to the partners.
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Mulva Cultural Center Hits Midpoint in Construction Timeline

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. The 75,000 square foot facility will open its doors late summer of 2023. The next phase of the construction...
DE PERE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Police Enlist Help of Community Speed Watch

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. “My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he’s out here in the front...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Brown County Distributes ARPA Funds to 16 Non-Profits

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County has announced that it will be awarding part of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding to 16 local nonprofits. ARPA funds are intended to be used for relief to community members recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

White Pillars Museum to Receive $1 Million Donation for Renovation

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center won’t be the only shiny new building in De Pere. The Nelson Family Fund donated a million dollars to renovate the White Pillars Museum nearby. The White Pillars building dates all the way back to 1836 and first served...
DE PERE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Opening of Menasha’s New Racine Street Bridge Delayed

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
MENASHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Canada#World Para Ice Hockey#World Challenge#Team World
94.3 Jack FM

Start of School Year Delayed Due to Construction in Oconto

OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Construction delays are pushing back the start of the school year in Oconto. The district posted on its Facebook page That the first day of school will be Sept. 7. An open house at all buildings is set for 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6, with freshman and new student orientation set for 3 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
OCONTO, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Man Accused of Killing Children in Kaukauna Convicted for Trying to Escape Jail

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was convicted Thursday of trying to escape from the Outagamie County jail. Also, as expected, his trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home was postponed to allow his defense team time to get an expert witness on new DNA tests performed by the state crime lab.
KAUKAUNA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy