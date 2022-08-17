Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
94.3 Jack FM
Phoenix women slate set
The Green Bay Phoenix Women’s basketball schedule is set. Last year’s club went 19-8 on the year, finishing third in the Horizon League race. The Green Bay ladies will open at home with an exhibition against UW-Oshkosh on October 26. They’ll also host Northern Michigan before opening the regular season at Drake on November 7. Green Bay will take part in the St. Pete’s Showcase tournament in Florida over the Thanksgiving holiday and they’ll also host the Wisconsin Badgers this year at the Kress Events Center on December 14.
94.3 Jack FM
Jim Schmitt Considering Run to be Green Bay Mayor Again
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he is considering running for his old position next spring. Schmitt, 64, is Green Bay’s longest serving mayor, having served from 2003 until 2019. During the middle of his final term, Schmitt announced he would not seek a fifth four-year term.
94.3 Jack FM
United Way Fox Cities Opens New Hub to Expand Diaper Bank Program
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — United Way Fox Cities is opening a new hub Wednesday to further serve the Fox Valley and engage volunteers in hands-on community service. The hub will be the home of the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank. The United Way collaboration with Kimberly-Clark’s Huggies has provided millions of diapers to families in need over the past 10 years, according to the partners.
94.3 Jack FM
Mulva Cultural Center Hits Midpoint in Construction Timeline
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. The 75,000 square foot facility will open its doors late summer of 2023. The next phase of the construction...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Police Enlist Help of Community Speed Watch
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. “My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he’s out here in the front...
94.3 Jack FM
Brown County Distributes ARPA Funds to 16 Non-Profits
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County has announced that it will be awarding part of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding to 16 local nonprofits. ARPA funds are intended to be used for relief to community members recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach...
94.3 Jack FM
White Pillars Museum to Receive $1 Million Donation for Renovation
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center won’t be the only shiny new building in De Pere. The Nelson Family Fund donated a million dollars to renovate the White Pillars Museum nearby. The White Pillars building dates all the way back to 1836 and first served...
94.3 Jack FM
Opening of Menasha’s New Racine Street Bridge Delayed
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
94.3 Jack FM
Start of School Year Delayed Due to Construction in Oconto
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Construction delays are pushing back the start of the school year in Oconto. The district posted on its Facebook page That the first day of school will be Sept. 7. An open house at all buildings is set for 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6, with freshman and new student orientation set for 3 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
94.3 Jack FM
Man Accused of Killing Children in Kaukauna Convicted for Trying to Escape Jail
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was convicted Thursday of trying to escape from the Outagamie County jail. Also, as expected, his trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home was postponed to allow his defense team time to get an expert witness on new DNA tests performed by the state crime lab.
94.3 Jack FM
Bicyclist Hospitalized After Being Struck by Vehicle in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac. It happened around 9:11 a.m. Thursday in the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was riding...
Comments / 0