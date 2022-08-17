Effective: 2022-08-20 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Brooks; Cameron Island; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Kenedy Island; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Willacy Island; Zapata This product covers The Rio Grande Valley and Deep South Texas **FINAL STATEMENT FOR POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE FOUR** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 50 miles southwest of Brownsville TX or about 90 miles south-southwest of Port Mansfield TX - 25.3N 97.9W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement Northwest or 320 degrees at 13 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Potential Tropical Cyclone Four has moved inland and no longer poses a threat to Deep South Texas thus all remaining Tropical Storm Warnings have been canceled. Brief isolated to scattered heavy rainfall and gusty winds, mainly near the coast, remain possible through tonight. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across The Rio Grande Valley and Deep South Texas. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across The Rio Grande Valley and Deep South Texas. * FLOODING RAIN: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across The Rio Grande Valley and Deep South Texas. * TORNADOES: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across The Rio Grande Valley and Deep South Texas. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Brownsville TX regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

BROOKS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO