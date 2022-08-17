Read full article on original website
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
This South Carolina Gem Supports Meals on WheelsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
eatitandlikeit.com
EIALI Fried Chicken and Bubbles Event returns…to Bluffton
With so many yearly events still trickling back into the mainstream here, there and everywhere, it is nice to finally say we are bringing one of ours back to the South Carolina Lowcountry. Eat It and Like It’s Fried Chicken and Bubbles event will be held on Thursday, October 27th...
coastalempireseniors.com
Savannah Senior Dining: The Olde Pink House
The Olde Pink House has long been a favorite with Savannah senior diners. How does a building rate the name “Olde” in a historic city like Savannah?. The Olde Pink House is Savannah’s only 18th Century Mansion. Sometimes I like eating in a great restaurant that’s older...
eatitandlikeit.com
Leopold’s Ice Cream Anniversary Street Party to be held Saturday
It has become one of Savannah’s most celebrated events of the Summer. Leopold’s Ice Cream’s street festival in honor of their anniversary. Well, it is back after 2 years away. The streets will shut down, the performers will gather and the ice cream will be available at...
wtoc.com
Savannah designer ‘Making the Cut’ on Amazon Prime fashion competition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah style will be on display when the new season of a Fashion competition series premieres today on Amazon Prime. WTOC caught up with the local designer putting her style to the test on this season of “Making the Cut.”. “There’s a lot of color...
WJCL
Large shark spotted in Tybee Island surf Saturday morning
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A shark sighting on Tybee Island. Local surf instructor Yamada Atsushi capturing video of a large shark swimming in the shallow water just feet from the beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
My solo adventure to Savannah, Georgia
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. One of my best friends had her bachelorette weekend in Savannah, Georgia, so I went down early to explore the city before meeting up with the girls.
WJCL
Savannah restaurant, 520 Tavern, outdoor furniture theft caught on camera
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Someone stole outdoor furniture at a Savannah restaurant and it was caught on camera. Locally owned 520 Tavern on the Southside said it was business as usual until they walked out to their patio area and realized something was missing. "We were going outside to do...
thegeorgeanne.com
Fun in the Water with Miss Judy Charters
Some know her as Judy Helmey, others know her as the crazy lady with all the boats, but there is no denying she is the Captain of Savannah. As she sits in her modest house overlooking Turners Creek, Helmey says, “I’d bet a first-time fisher my life that they’ll catch something within seconds with our boats and knowledge.” With over five decades of boat chartering experience under her belt, Helmey has yet to skip a beat.
wtoc.com
VEL Work Café in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As more and more people have returned to work since the pandemic, more people have decided that they don’t have to be in an office all day. Maybe they just need work space for a few hours a week. That’s what VEL is here for....
townandtourist.com
Best Time to Visit Tybee Island (Peaceful & Festive!)
Tybee Island is an exciting vacation area with beautiful beaches, fun events, and festivals. However, Tybee Island can have extreme weather conditions during different months. Therefore, knowing when is the best month to visit is essential to get the most fun out of your vacation. The best months for visiting...
connectsavannah.com
Tied and Tasseled present “Decades of Debauchery” burlesque show
A burlesque troupe and cabaret that “pairs traditional burlesque with a flare of fetish and rock n’ roll,” the Tied and Tasseled Fetish Cabaret was formed in Savannah in 2014 and has made it their mission to spread an open mind ever since. Every other month, the...
wtoc.com
Overnight fire destroys processing plant for Vidalia onions
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An overnight fire in Tattnall County destroys one farm’s processing plant for Vidalia onions. Some flames are still popping up from the fire they’ve been battling since the middle of the night. Firefighters got to Dry Branch Farm just before 3 a.m. to...
wpde.com
Hilton Head jellyfish sting has experts looking at local waters
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s not something you really expect when you’re on vacation in South Carolina." Karen Buzzi was with her family relaxing at the beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday when her son came out of the water screaming. “I was...
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Georgia.
Army of volunteers works to feed thousands of seniors every day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An army of volunteers canvas Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty Counties every day. They are about 500 strong and they make sure the region’s senior citizens don’t go hungry. They are part of the meals on wheels program run by Senior Citizens, Inc. in Savannah. “We have been a part of […]
iheart.com
2nd Annual Free Dental Event for Chatham County residents
Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day, dental-only clinic on Aug. 27-28. RAM will be set up at the Garden City Recreation Center, located at 160 Priscilla D. Thomas Way, Garden City, GA 31408, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council.
WJCL
New series "Bananaland" to debut Friday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas and their fan-friendly brand of baseball are no stranger to the national spotlight. But, things will reach a whole new level Friday. Many of us have seen the antics at a Savannah Bananas baseball game and especially Banana Ball, but what goes into pulling it off?
WJCL
Police: Woman injured in Saturday morning shooting in Downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A woman sustained non-life threatening injures in a shooting in Downtown Savannah early Saturday morning. Savannah Police responded to the call at Whitaker Street and Broughton Street shortly before 2 a.m. A suspect was located and stopped just a couple blocks away a short time later....
wtoc.com
Housing market in Savannah continues to be competitive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we continue to focus on the need for affordable housing, we’ve highlighted programs in our area to help people purchase houses for the first time. More than 100 people showed up yesterday for a program by Representative Carl Gilliard and close to 100 people are already registered for the next event.
wtoc.com
St. Joseph’s Candler & Savannah Tech offering program that gives students experience while taking classes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 100 people have signed up for a St. Joseph’s Candler and Savannah Tech program that allows students work and learn at the same time. Students will come out of the program a certified nurse assistant and/or patient care technician. Jacqueline and Sabrena Delaney...
