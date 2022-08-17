ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

eatitandlikeit.com

EIALI Fried Chicken and Bubbles Event returns…to Bluffton

With so many yearly events still trickling back into the mainstream here, there and everywhere, it is nice to finally say we are bringing one of ours back to the South Carolina Lowcountry. Eat It and Like It’s Fried Chicken and Bubbles event will be held on Thursday, October 27th...
BLUFFTON, SC
coastalempireseniors.com

Savannah Senior Dining: The Olde Pink House

The Olde Pink House has long been a favorite with Savannah senior diners. How does a building rate the name “Olde” in a historic city like Savannah?. The Olde Pink House is Savannah’s only 18th Century Mansion. Sometimes I like eating in a great restaurant that’s older...
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Leopold’s Ice Cream Anniversary Street Party to be held Saturday

It has become one of Savannah’s most celebrated events of the Summer. Leopold’s Ice Cream’s street festival in honor of their anniversary. Well, it is back after 2 years away. The streets will shut down, the performers will gather and the ice cream will be available at...
SAVANNAH, GA
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
Savannah, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Savannah, GA
WJCL

Large shark spotted in Tybee Island surf Saturday morning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A shark sighting on Tybee Island. Local surf instructor Yamada Atsushi capturing video of a large shark swimming in the shallow water just feet from the beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Fun in the Water with Miss Judy Charters

Some know her as Judy Helmey, others know her as the crazy lady with all the boats, but there is no denying she is the Captain of Savannah. As she sits in her modest house overlooking Turners Creek, Helmey says, “I’d bet a first-time fisher my life that they’ll catch something within seconds with our boats and knowledge.” With over five decades of boat chartering experience under her belt, Helmey has yet to skip a beat.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

VEL Work Café in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As more and more people have returned to work since the pandemic, more people have decided that they don’t have to be in an office all day. Maybe they just need work space for a few hours a week. That’s what VEL is here for....
SAVANNAH, GA
townandtourist.com

Best Time to Visit Tybee Island (Peaceful & Festive!)

Tybee Island is an exciting vacation area with beautiful beaches, fun events, and festivals. However, Tybee Island can have extreme weather conditions during different months. Therefore, knowing when is the best month to visit is essential to get the most fun out of your vacation. The best months for visiting...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Overnight fire destroys processing plant for Vidalia onions

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An overnight fire in Tattnall County destroys one farm’s processing plant for Vidalia onions. Some flames are still popping up from the fire they’ve been battling since the middle of the night. Firefighters got to Dry Branch Farm just before 3 a.m. to...
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSAV News 3

Army of volunteers works to feed thousands of seniors every day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An army of volunteers canvas Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty Counties every day. They are about 500 strong and they make sure the region’s senior citizens don’t go hungry. They are part of the meals on wheels program run by Senior Citizens, Inc. in Savannah. “We have been a part of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
iheart.com

2nd Annual Free Dental Event for Chatham County residents

Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day, dental-only clinic on Aug. 27-28. RAM will be set up at the Garden City Recreation Center, located at 160 Priscilla D. Thomas Way, Garden City, GA 31408, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

New series "Bananaland" to debut Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas and their fan-friendly brand of baseball are no stranger to the national spotlight. But, things will reach a whole new level Friday. Many of us have seen the antics at a Savannah Bananas baseball game and especially Banana Ball, but what goes into pulling it off?
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: Woman injured in Saturday morning shooting in Downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A woman sustained non-life threatening injures in a shooting in Downtown Savannah early Saturday morning. Savannah Police responded to the call at Whitaker Street and Broughton Street shortly before 2 a.m. A suspect was located and stopped just a couple blocks away a short time later....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Housing market in Savannah continues to be competitive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we continue to focus on the need for affordable housing, we’ve highlighted programs in our area to help people purchase houses for the first time. More than 100 people showed up yesterday for a program by Representative Carl Gilliard and close to 100 people are already registered for the next event.
SAVANNAH, GA

