Savannah, GA

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Jennifer Lopez Was ‘Glowing’ During Visit To Savannah Spa Ahead Of Georgia Wedding, Owner Says

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in Savannah, Ga. in preparation for their formal wedding set for the weekend of Aug. 19, and according to a local business owner, J.Lo has the pre-wedding glow. “Like many lucky Savannahians, we spotted the glowing Mrs. Affleck enjoying our downtown spa,” Courtney Victor, the owner of Savannah’s Glow Med Spa, a business that offers laser hair removal, facials, Botox treatments, and more, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Aug. 19. “We at Glow are so happy for their rekindled romance and commend any bride brave enough to celebrate in Georgia during August heat!”
