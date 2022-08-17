Some know her as Judy Helmey, others know her as the crazy lady with all the boats, but there is no denying she is the Captain of Savannah. As she sits in her modest house overlooking Turners Creek, Helmey says, “I’d bet a first-time fisher my life that they’ll catch something within seconds with our boats and knowledge.” With over five decades of boat chartering experience under her belt, Helmey has yet to skip a beat.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO