Savannah, GA

WJCL

Large shark spotted in Tybee Island surf Saturday morning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A shark sighting on Tybee Island. Local surf instructor Yamada Atsushi capturing video of a large shark swimming in the shallow water just feet from the beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Meet Dylan Smith, WTOC’s new meteorologist

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has a new addition to the weather team!. Meteorologist Dylan Smith will be taking over weekend evenings and will be joining Meteorologist Andrew Gorton during weekend mornings for traffic. You can follow Meteorologist Dylan Smith on Facebook.
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

EIALI Fried Chicken and Bubbles Event returns…to Bluffton

With so many yearly events still trickling back into the mainstream here, there and everywhere, it is nice to finally say we are bringing one of ours back to the South Carolina Lowcountry. Eat It and Like It’s Fried Chicken and Bubbles event will be held on Thursday, October 27th...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

VEL Work Café in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As more and more people have returned to work since the pandemic, more people have decided that they don’t have to be in an office all day. Maybe they just need work space for a few hours a week. That’s what VEL is here for....
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Fun in the Water with Miss Judy Charters

Some know her as Judy Helmey, others know her as the crazy lady with all the boats, but there is no denying she is the Captain of Savannah. As she sits in her modest house overlooking Turners Creek, Helmey says, “I’d bet a first-time fisher my life that they’ll catch something within seconds with our boats and knowledge.” With over five decades of boat chartering experience under her belt, Helmey has yet to skip a beat.
SAVANNAH, GA
Spanky
WRDW-TV

Homeowner finds historic streetcars in backyard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new homeowner found a blast from the past found on his property and now a group of preservationists are working to share it with everyone. A big part of our transportation of the past has been under wraps in more ways than one on Isle of Hope until now.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Good Times Celebrates Teddy Adams With 3-Day Birthday Bash August 19 – 21, 2022

Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant presents three amazing nights celebrating jazz historian, educator, author and musician Dr. Teddy Adams with a three-day birthday bash. The three-day Teddy Adams Birthday Bash kicks off Friday, August 19th at 8:00 PM with former students and mentees, bassist Delbert Felix, pianist Louis Heriveaux, drummer Xavier Breaker, trombonist Andrae Murchison & vocalist Gina Renè Harris.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

How a monster truck show found a new home in Statesboro

The Extreme Monster Truck Nationals have found a new home in Statesboro, thanks to the collaborative efforts of two local leaders and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. The show’s promoter, Jim Morris of Oklahoma, has always held the show at the Oglethorpe Speedway in Pooler. He was set to host the 2022 show there in May. But in the fall of 2021, after more than 70 years of dirt track racing – many of those hosting the monster truck show – the speedway closed for good.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Police: Woman injured in Saturday morning shooting in Downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A woman sustained non-life threatening injures in a shooting in Downtown Savannah early Saturday morning. Savannah Police responded to the call at Whitaker Street and Broughton Street shortly before 2 a.m. A suspect was located and stopped just a couple blocks away a short time later....
SAVANNAH, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia Historical Society unveils new marker

SAVANNAH – A new historical marker on the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s was unveiled by the Georgia Historical Society. On August 17, 2022, the Georgia Historical Society, in conjunction with the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization and the City of Tybee Island, dedicated a new historical marker about the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s.
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

SANDWICH MONTH: OUR PICKS FOR THE BEST SAV BITES BETWEEN SLICED BREAD

This August, we celebrate the best thing since sliced bread: the almighty sandwich, of course. National Sandwich Month was originally established by the Wheat Flour Institute in 1952. Consisting of your choice of ingredients lovingly nestled between two doughy pieces of bread, sandwiches have been a lunchtime staple since time immemorial.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Army of volunteers works to feed thousands of seniors every day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An army of volunteers canvas Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty Counties every day. They are about 500 strong and they make sure the region’s senior citizens don’t go hungry. They are part of the meals on wheels program run by Senior Citizens, Inc. in Savannah. “We have been a part of […]
SAVANNAH, GA

