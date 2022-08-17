Read full article on original website
WJCL
Savannah restaurant, 520 Tavern, outdoor furniture theft caught on camera
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Someone stole outdoor furniture at a Savannah restaurant and it was caught on camera. Locally owned 520 Tavern on the Southside said it was business as usual until they walked out to their patio area and realized something was missing. "We were going outside to do...
My solo adventure to Savannah, Georgia
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. One of my best friends had her bachelorette weekend in Savannah, Georgia, so I went down early to explore the city before meeting up with the girls.
wtoc.com
Savannah businesses gather in Tom Triplett Park to help the United Way
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Local businesses rely on community support to make it, and to thank the community for all that support, vendors from all over the area gathered in Tom Triplett Park Saturday to set up shop and help the United Way. To set up in the marketplace, vendors...
WJCL
Large shark spotted in Tybee Island surf Saturday morning
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A shark sighting on Tybee Island. Local surf instructor Yamada Atsushi capturing video of a large shark swimming in the shallow water just feet from the beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
wtoc.com
Meet Dylan Smith, WTOC’s new meteorologist
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has a new addition to the weather team!. Meteorologist Dylan Smith will be taking over weekend evenings and will be joining Meteorologist Andrew Gorton during weekend mornings for traffic. You can follow Meteorologist Dylan Smith on Facebook.
eatitandlikeit.com
EIALI Fried Chicken and Bubbles Event returns…to Bluffton
With so many yearly events still trickling back into the mainstream here, there and everywhere, it is nice to finally say we are bringing one of ours back to the South Carolina Lowcountry. Eat It and Like It’s Fried Chicken and Bubbles event will be held on Thursday, October 27th...
wtoc.com
VEL Work Café in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As more and more people have returned to work since the pandemic, more people have decided that they don’t have to be in an office all day. Maybe they just need work space for a few hours a week. That’s what VEL is here for....
thegeorgeanne.com
Fun in the Water with Miss Judy Charters
Some know her as Judy Helmey, others know her as the crazy lady with all the boats, but there is no denying she is the Captain of Savannah. As she sits in her modest house overlooking Turners Creek, Helmey says, “I’d bet a first-time fisher my life that they’ll catch something within seconds with our boats and knowledge.” With over five decades of boat chartering experience under her belt, Helmey has yet to skip a beat.
wtoc.com
Savannah designer ‘Making the Cut’ on Amazon Prime fashion competition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah style will be on display when the new season of a Fashion competition series premieres today on Amazon Prime. WTOC caught up with the local designer putting her style to the test on this season of “Making the Cut.”. “There’s a lot of color...
WRDW-TV
Homeowner finds historic streetcars in backyard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new homeowner found a blast from the past found on his property and now a group of preservationists are working to share it with everyone. A big part of our transportation of the past has been under wraps in more ways than one on Isle of Hope until now.
Savannah Tribune
Good Times Celebrates Teddy Adams With 3-Day Birthday Bash August 19 – 21, 2022
Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant presents three amazing nights celebrating jazz historian, educator, author and musician Dr. Teddy Adams with a three-day birthday bash. The three-day Teddy Adams Birthday Bash kicks off Friday, August 19th at 8:00 PM with former students and mentees, bassist Delbert Felix, pianist Louis Heriveaux, drummer Xavier Breaker, trombonist Andrae Murchison & vocalist Gina Renè Harris.
How a monster truck show found a new home in Statesboro
The Extreme Monster Truck Nationals have found a new home in Statesboro, thanks to the collaborative efforts of two local leaders and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro. The show’s promoter, Jim Morris of Oklahoma, has always held the show at the Oglethorpe Speedway in Pooler. He was set to host the 2022 show there in May. But in the fall of 2021, after more than 70 years of dirt track racing – many of those hosting the monster truck show – the speedway closed for good.
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Georgia.
WJCL
Game between Benedictine and Jenkins ends early after fans rush out of Memorial Stadium
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video: People leaving Memorial Stadium after the incident. Savannah Police say a potential fight between teens caused a scary situation at Memorial Stadium Friday night. With 2:10 remaining in the second quarter, fans began running from the stands during the game between Benedictine and Jenkins. Police...
WJCL
Police: Woman injured in Saturday morning shooting in Downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A woman sustained non-life threatening injures in a shooting in Downtown Savannah early Saturday morning. Savannah Police responded to the call at Whitaker Street and Broughton Street shortly before 2 a.m. A suspect was located and stopped just a couple blocks away a short time later....
connectsavannah.com
Tied and Tasseled present “Decades of Debauchery” burlesque show
A burlesque troupe and cabaret that “pairs traditional burlesque with a flare of fetish and rock n’ roll,” the Tied and Tasseled Fetish Cabaret was formed in Savannah in 2014 and has made it their mission to spread an open mind ever since. Every other month, the...
allongeorgia.com
Lewis & Clark Circus Tour to Make Stops in Portal and Sylvania in September
Lewis and Clark Circus’ tour will be making stops in Bulloch and Screven Counties next month. The first is in Portal Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 at the Portal Heritage Society Turpentine. Showtimes are 5:00 pm and 7:30 pm on Sept 17, and 3:00 pm on Sept 18.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia Historical Society unveils new marker
SAVANNAH – A new historical marker on the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s was unveiled by the Georgia Historical Society. On August 17, 2022, the Georgia Historical Society, in conjunction with the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization and the City of Tybee Island, dedicated a new historical marker about the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s.
connectsavannah.com
SANDWICH MONTH: OUR PICKS FOR THE BEST SAV BITES BETWEEN SLICED BREAD
This August, we celebrate the best thing since sliced bread: the almighty sandwich, of course. National Sandwich Month was originally established by the Wheat Flour Institute in 1952. Consisting of your choice of ingredients lovingly nestled between two doughy pieces of bread, sandwiches have been a lunchtime staple since time immemorial.
Army of volunteers works to feed thousands of seniors every day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An army of volunteers canvas Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty Counties every day. They are about 500 strong and they make sure the region’s senior citizens don’t go hungry. They are part of the meals on wheels program run by Senior Citizens, Inc. in Savannah. “We have been a part of […]
