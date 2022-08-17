ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday, Aug, 15,. The third-tier Powerball prize was worth $50,000. The winning ticket was sold at Big Save Inc., 145 Irving Ave., Bridgeton in Cumberland County. The winning numbers for the Monday, August...
BRIDGETON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
City
Bridgeton, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Lifestyle
94.5 PST

Checkers Restaurant May Be Opening in Hamilton Township, NJ

A fast food restaurant may be coming to Hamilton Township that would be the first of its kind in Mercer County, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. The restaurant is Checkers Drive-In. Have you ever heard of it? It has all your favorite fast food items and more. You can get burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, chicken wings, fries with different toppings, mozzarella sticks, funnel cake fries, and sundaes. Yum. Great drunk foods. Lol. Great anytime foods.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware

If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Ticket Sold#Big Save Inc
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware Burger Battle sold out

The 9th Delaware Burger Battle is officially a sellout. The popular event is returning on Aug. 27 to Rockford Park. Before its Covid hiatus, the 2019 Battle broke attendance records and raised more than $14,000 for its beneficiaries. “After experiencing our first ‘sold out’ Battle in 2019, the pandemic hiatus...
DELAWARE STATE
Rock 104.1

Wildwood NJ Police Wrangle Peeping Tom From Virginia

If you're a South Jersey Shore police officer, the amount of calls you respond to in the summertime is probably more than you do during the off-season. Sometimes, too, they're probably a little more varied than you're used to. Police in the City of Wildwood responded to a complaint last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Rock 104.1

How to Listen to the 2022 Atlantic City, NJ, Airshow

Here's how you can listen to the 2022 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday, August 24th. WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM's Harry Hurley will begin our live broadcast at 6:00 Wednesday morning from the boardwalk near Boardwalk Hall with exclusive interviews and the latest information all the way up until the airshow begins just after 11 AM.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say

A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy