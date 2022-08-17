Read full article on original website
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
NJ Correctional Officer Admits Accepting BribeMorristown MinuteSalem County, NJ
ExxonMobil Will Pay $9.5 Million For Natural Resource Damages in NJMorristown MinuteGloucester County, NJ
Actress Jenifer Lewis Coming to the Wilmington Public Library September 15thJanine ParisWilmington, DE
A new Pandora Diner opening soon in Burlington County, NJ
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Road intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Monday, Aug, 15,. The third-tier Powerball prize was worth $50,000. The winning ticket was sold at Big Save Inc., 145 Irving Ave., Bridgeton in Cumberland County. The winning numbers for the Monday, August...
Favorite Atlantic County, NJ Fresh Farm Market Roadside Stands
The motto “Jersey Fresh” is famous the world over. The purpose of this report and wonderful photo gallery and descriptions directly below … are to illustrate that when you want the finest tomatoes and corn (and other produce and flowers) available anywhere … New Jersey is the place to go.
Deptford, NJ mall stores we totally shopped at in the ’80s
No one in the 1980s hung out at the Deptford Mall in Gloucester County to kill time. If you lived in the area, it was THE place to be. Check out a list of totally awesome stores and restaurants we had to shop. Merry Go Round, DEB, Sam Goody...you know...
Checkers Restaurant May Be Opening in Hamilton Township, NJ
A fast food restaurant may be coming to Hamilton Township that would be the first of its kind in Mercer County, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. The restaurant is Checkers Drive-In. Have you ever heard of it? It has all your favorite fast food items and more. You can get burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, chicken wings, fries with different toppings, mozzarella sticks, funnel cake fries, and sundaes. Yum. Great drunk foods. Lol. Great anytime foods.
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware
If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware Burger Battle sold out
The 9th Delaware Burger Battle is officially a sellout. The popular event is returning on Aug. 27 to Rockford Park. Before its Covid hiatus, the 2019 Battle broke attendance records and raised more than $14,000 for its beneficiaries. “After experiencing our first ‘sold out’ Battle in 2019, the pandemic hiatus...
Popular Hamilton Township, NJ Restaurant Closing For Good
I hate hearing this news. Another local restaurant is closing for good, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's The Simple Greek on Route 33, in the Acme shopping center, next to the UPS Store. The article says its last day of operation is TODAY (Wednesday, August 17th). The pandemic and inflation...
$3,076,096.50 PA Lottery Jackpot Winner Sold In Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 from the Friday, August 12 drawing was sold in Montgomery County. This was the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in PA Lottery history. The ticket correctly matched all five balls...
Wildwood NJ Police Wrangle Peeping Tom From Virginia
If you're a South Jersey Shore police officer, the amount of calls you respond to in the summertime is probably more than you do during the off-season. Sometimes, too, they're probably a little more varied than you're used to. Police in the City of Wildwood responded to a complaint last...
Taxpayers in these NJ towns pay the greatest share for their schools
TRENTON – Between increases in overall state aid to schools and an infusion of federal funds to respond to the effects of the pandemic, New Jersey schools relied on local property taxes for less than half of their spending in the 2020-21 school year. The annual Taxpayers' Guide to...
Southwest Philadelphia's Mont Brown hosts community event, backpack giveaway
"I know I can't stop the violence every day, but if I can do it for one day, I've done my part," he said.
How to Listen to the 2022 Atlantic City, NJ, Airshow
Here's how you can listen to the 2022 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday, August 24th. WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM's Harry Hurley will begin our live broadcast at 6:00 Wednesday morning from the boardwalk near Boardwalk Hall with exclusive interviews and the latest information all the way up until the airshow begins just after 11 AM.
Two Alleged Drug Dealers Arrested in Absecon
ABSECON, NJ – Two suspects were charged after police in Absecon initiated a traffic stop...
South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say
A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
South Jersey’s Cowtown Rodeo Resists Online Warehouse Offers
After putting on a weekly rodeo almost every Saturday night since 1955, Cowtown Rodeo isn't ready to sell its valuable land in South Jersey's Salem County to any e-commerce warehouse developers. Not that they haven't had some tempting offers. Grant Harris, who ran the Cowtown Rodeo for decades before selling...
Phoenixville man finds rare purple pearl in seafood appetizer he almost sent back
"I bit down on something kind of hard and I initially thought it was a shell or something like that," said Scott Overland.
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
