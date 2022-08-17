ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Bernardo Silva Set To Stay At Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett
 3 days ago

Barcelona have heavy interest in the Portuguese midfielder, but the transfer is now reportedly unlikely this summer, with Bernardo Silva to commit his future to Manchester City for at least one more year.

Bernardo Silva is now reportedly set to stay at Manchester City this summer, with a transfer to Barcelona now described as unlikely.

Barcelona are still expected to try with a bid if they can get the funds up for the transfer.

Bernardo Silva is now set to stay at Manchester City.

According to Oliver Kay of the Athletic, Bernardo Silva is now set to stay at Manchester City, as a transfer to Barcelona is now considered unlikely this summer. Bernardo is said to have had a change of mind in regards to leaving, and is now ready to commit his future to the club.

Barcelona may still try for the player, but Manchester City's valuation could be a deciding factor. The Blue's have put a €100million valuation on the midfielder, a fee Barcelona may not be able to pay.

Fabrizio Romano reported last night that Bernardo Silva would accept a proposal from Barcelona if it came tomorrow, but perhaps the problem is that Barcelona cannot pay the amount Manchester City want.

If Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is sold that situation may change and Manchester City may brace themselves for a bid, in which case the dynamic may change.

But as things stand it looks like Manchester City will keep hold of the Portuguese midfielder, if only for one more season at the very least.

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

