Macon County, IL

Herald & Review

Dog Park Advisory chair speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club

MATTOON — Katrina Butler, chair of the Dog Park Advisory Committee, spoke to a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon about the proposed Mattoon Community Dog Park on July 13. Like so many other community projects, plans for the dog park were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic...
MATTOON, IL
Herald & Review

Huddle House planned for Decatur

DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Faith notes:

DECATUR — First Church of God in Christ, 217 E. Decatur, is hosting a "giveaway" on Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. to noon at the church. There will be a variety of items that will be given away free of charge. For more information, please contact Pastor Mike Allen...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

2 people injured in Decatur shootings Wednesday

DECATUR — Police are investigating the latest instances of gunfire in Decatur that left two victims wounded, one of them a 16-year-old boy hit multiple times as he was walking home from his girlfriend’s house. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said that shooting happened...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Man arrested on Decatur murder charge, police say

DECATUR — Police say Dionte A. Robinson, a murder suspect described as "armed and dangerous," was arrested early Thursday afternoon. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force found Robinson in the 1300 block of East Sedgwick Street at 12:20 p.m. and took him into custody.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

New Central Park Music + Art Series canceled after 1 event

DECATUR — A new Decatur art and music festival series, aimed at bringing entertainment back to the downtown area after the end of Decatur Celebration and Blues in Central Park, has ended after the first of three events. Organizers announced Friday in a social media post that the Central...
DECATUR, IL

