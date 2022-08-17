Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Dog Park Advisory chair speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis Club
MATTOON — Katrina Butler, chair of the Dog Park Advisory Committee, spoke to a recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon about the proposed Mattoon Community Dog Park on July 13. Like so many other community projects, plans for the dog park were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic...
Huddle House planned for Decatur
DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
Faith notes:
DECATUR — First Church of God in Christ, 217 E. Decatur, is hosting a "giveaway" on Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. to noon at the church. There will be a variety of items that will be given away free of charge. For more information, please contact Pastor Mike Allen...
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (21) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
2 people injured in Decatur shootings Wednesday
DECATUR — Police are investigating the latest instances of gunfire in Decatur that left two victims wounded, one of them a 16-year-old boy hit multiple times as he was walking home from his girlfriend’s house. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said that shooting happened...
Man arrested on Decatur murder charge, police say
DECATUR — Police say Dionte A. Robinson, a murder suspect described as "armed and dangerous," was arrested early Thursday afternoon. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force found Robinson in the 1300 block of East Sedgwick Street at 12:20 p.m. and took him into custody.
Dog's death leads to Decatur man getting punched, police report
DECATUR — The owner of a dog that escaped a kennel, ran away and got run over and killed didn’t take the animal’s death lightly; police say he punched the man who had been looking after his pet and threatened him with a gun. A sworn affidavit...
Watch now: Mud volleyball at Pony Express Days raises money for cancer patient
MOUNT ZION — Gianna Hernandez and Natalia Mann had not planned to play mud volleyball on Saturday. “We came with our dad,” Gianna said. “We watched him play volleyball and we found it very interesting how dirty you get.”. Covered in mud from head to toe and...
New Central Park Music + Art Series canceled after 1 event
DECATUR — A new Decatur art and music festival series, aimed at bringing entertainment back to the downtown area after the end of Decatur Celebration and Blues in Central Park, has ended after the first of three events. Organizers announced Friday in a social media post that the Central...
PHOTOS: Former St. Teresa running back Jacardia Wright 🏈
St. Teresa's Jacardia Wright is second in IHSA history for rushing touchdowns with 118 as of Oct. 12. Here are 10 photos of the senior running back.
