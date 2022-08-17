ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Driver Extricated from Vehicle After Crashing into Cement Truck

 3 days ago

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Firefighters rescued one person trapped in a vehicle after a collision with a cement truck on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UsCli_0hKE7IBy00
Eyad Alawi / KNN

At approximately 9:06 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Avenue K and 12th Street West in the city of Lancaster for reports of a traffic collision.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a vehicle had collided with a cement truck. Firefighters from Station 134 responded to the scene and extricated the driver from the badly damaged sedan using the Jaws of Life.

The driver was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The cement truck driver did not sustain any injuries and can be seen helping the first responders separate the truck from the vehicle. The cause of the collision is unknown at this time, and there are no further details available.

Video: Eyad Alawi, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

