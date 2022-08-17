Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
New York Expands Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) to Part-Time Students
New York State’s Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) is being expanded to include some 75,000 students who are pursuing their college degrees part-time. The move will allow those who are often balancing other responsibilities, such as family and work, to begin or continue their post-secondary education. Full-time TAP awards can...
The Jewish Press
NY State Offering Grants for Life Science & Healthcare Tech in Long Island
New York State is offering money to attract and grow Long Island companies in the life sciences, health technology and medical device sectors. A life sciences business competition for the grants was launched Wednesday by Governor Kathy Hochul as part of a $350 million Long Island Investment Fund. Empire State...
Comments / 0