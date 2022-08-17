ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Broward County, FL
Accidents
County
Broward County, FL
City
Oakland Park, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Crash cleared after blocking 5 lanes on I-95 SB

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash caused delays on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach County early Friday morning. The crash happened before Exit 74 at 45th street. Five left lanes were blocked due to the accident, according to Florida 511. The crash has since been cleared.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Edge#Traffic Accident#The Broward Sheriff#Northwest 5th Avenue
cbs12.com

One person hospitalized from gas leak in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is in the hospital following a gas leak in Wellington. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it happened just before 12 p.m. at a home on Forest Glen Lane. Firefighters said a service valve on a 500 pound underground propane tank broke off.
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Reap what you 'sew': Men accused of stealing sewing machines and more

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say two crafty thieves from Miami are behind bars for stealing multiple items from retail craft stores in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Leroy Minnis, 33, and Inocencio Tirado, 45, stole merchandise by the cart-full. They loaded their carts with Dream Machine paper cutters, big box sewing machines, colorful ink markers, golf balls, shoes and even vodka. One of the men went as far as climbing an employee ladder to steal sewing machines from the extra inventory shelf.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
cbs12.com

Palm Beach School Board: District 6 candidates

District 6 for the Palm Beach School Board includes the area of Royal Palm Beach, Wellington and the Glades. Since 2010, Marcia Andrews has represented the district on the board. Andrews is up for re-election this year, and faces four challengers: Jeff Browning, grandfather, sports coach, and former general contractor,...
PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Wellington mall reopens after power outage

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The lights are back on at the Mall at Wellington Green. The mall remained closed Friday morning so crews could make repairs to a power outage. No word yet on what caused the outage.
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Hot and humid weekend ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's another hot and humid day ahead, with rain chances increasing mid-week. We're starting Saturday with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Skies are mostly clear. We will see plenty of sunshine through the day, with only a few showers and storms...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

A hot start to the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Showers and thunderstorms ending overnight, becoming mostly clear. Low around 79. Friday, looking at plenty of sun to start off the day, warming into the low 90's by afternoon. Heat index 99-105. 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms moving inland through the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

School board members facing Islamophobic attacks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Beginning next school year, students in Palm Beach County will have the day off to observe Eid, the end of Ramadan. It’s the first time the county will officially acknowledge the Muslim holiday on the school calendar. School board members Karen Brill,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy