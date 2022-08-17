Read full article on original website
Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Police officer in controversial dirt bike death in Boynton Beach fired
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The police officer at the center of a controversial dirt bike crash in Boynton Beach is out of a job. A spokesperson for Boynton Beach Police said Officer Mark Sohn has been fired. On the day after Christmas last year, 13-year-old Stanley Davis III...
Dealer made several trips from Miami to sell drugs in Port St. Lucie, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a drug dealer made several trips from Miami to sell cocaine and fentanyl in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 37-year-old Patrick Ward on Thursday. He's accused of trafficking fentanyl mixed with cocaine in Port St. Lucie. He's been under investigation for...
Fraud suspect booked, driver in Wellington school bus crash tentatively identified
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it has tentatively identified the driver of a car that slammed into the back of a school bus in Wellington. And the one person arrested after the crash, a suspect in a fraud case, is now...
Miami Fire Rescue fires firefighter for statement about the death of MDPD officer
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — A firefighter was terminated from the City of Miami Fire Rescue Department on Thursday after officials say he made inappropriate comments about the death of a Miami-Dade police officer who died in the line of duty. According to the fire department the firefighter in question...
Arrested twice after traffic stops, and he wasn't even driving both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sometimes it's the little things that'll get someone in trouble. This defendant was arrested in what started as a traffic stop, and he wasn't even driving. If only police officers hadn't seen him throw out a bag of pot. If only he had...
Police: Delray doctor arrested for using dumbbells to smash partner's car mirrors
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An Orthopedic Surgeon from Delray Beach was arrested on Tuesday after police say he beat his significant other and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to her belongings. The Delray Beach Police Department responded to a call on Tuesday after a woman said...
Crash cleared after blocking 5 lanes on I-95 SB
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash caused delays on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach County early Friday morning. The crash happened before Exit 74 at 45th street. Five left lanes were blocked due to the accident, according to Florida 511. The crash has since been cleared.
Police: 'Emotionally disturbed' man tackled after bringing grenade inside bar
WILTON MANORS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Wilton Manors was tackled to the ground after police say he brought a grenade into a bar on Tuesday night. The Wilton Manors Police Department says the incident took place at the Corner Pub off N Andrews Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m.
'I don't let nobody touch me like that': A punch in the face for a hand on the shoulder
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A young man got a bit of a lesson before he was ever arrested, over the weekend. A lot of his arrest report is blacked out but a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office wrote about getting to the scene at about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday in an unincorporated part of the county.
One person hospitalized from gas leak in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is in the hospital following a gas leak in Wellington. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it happened just before 12 p.m. at a home on Forest Glen Lane. Firefighters said a service valve on a 500 pound underground propane tank broke off.
Reap what you 'sew': Men accused of stealing sewing machines and more
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say two crafty thieves from Miami are behind bars for stealing multiple items from retail craft stores in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Leroy Minnis, 33, and Inocencio Tirado, 45, stole merchandise by the cart-full. They loaded their carts with Dream Machine paper cutters, big box sewing machines, colorful ink markers, golf balls, shoes and even vodka. One of the men went as far as climbing an employee ladder to steal sewing machines from the extra inventory shelf.
Palm Beach School Board: District 6 candidates
District 6 for the Palm Beach School Board includes the area of Royal Palm Beach, Wellington and the Glades. Since 2010, Marcia Andrews has represented the district on the board. Andrews is up for re-election this year, and faces four challengers: Jeff Browning, grandfather, sports coach, and former general contractor,...
Wellington mall reopens after power outage
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The lights are back on at the Mall at Wellington Green. The mall remained closed Friday morning so crews could make repairs to a power outage. No word yet on what caused the outage.
Hot and humid weekend ahead
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's another hot and humid day ahead, with rain chances increasing mid-week. We're starting Saturday with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Skies are mostly clear. We will see plenty of sunshine through the day, with only a few showers and storms...
A hot start to the weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Showers and thunderstorms ending overnight, becoming mostly clear. Low around 79. Friday, looking at plenty of sun to start off the day, warming into the low 90's by afternoon. Heat index 99-105. 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms moving inland through the...
20 convicted felons arrested again for illegally voting in Florida, DeSantis says
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 convicted felons have been charged with illegal voting and the majority are from Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. DeSantis said the arrests — happening Thursday afternoon — are the first result of the new Office of Election...
Benjamin pulls through and Cardinal Newman dominates in Kickoff Classics
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — While most of the Kickoff Classic’s were canceled because of the weather on Thursday night, Friday night proved to be a much more entertaining evening for high school football enthusiasts. Benjamin traveled to Palm Beach Gardens, and played in a thriller, packed...
School board members facing Islamophobic attacks
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Beginning next school year, students in Palm Beach County will have the day off to observe Eid, the end of Ramadan. It’s the first time the county will officially acknowledge the Muslim holiday on the school calendar. School board members Karen Brill,...
