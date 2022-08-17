Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE FRONT ROW WITH JASON ELLIOTT: An element of the early start
There’s dealing with the elements when it comes to high school golf in the spring. And, as the area coaches here are finding, it’s a little different as the 5A and 4A levels in Idaho are in the first of a two-year trial of playing in the fall.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Northwest Notes Aug. 20, 2022
PULLMAN — Washington State women's volleyball coach Jen Greeny has signed a contract extension which will keep her in Pullman through the 2026 season, WSU athletic director Pat Chun announced Friday. Her initial contract was set to expire after the 2022 season. In 11 years since taking the reins...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: A turning opener for Vikings
MISSOULA, Mont. — To beat a good team, you have to avoid the costly mistakes. And Coeur d’Alene did just that for the first half of Friday’s season opener against Rigby at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Then, the Vikings couldn’t avoid it anymore. Coeur d’Alene turned the ball...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Gridiron Guesses: Coeur d'Alene, Lakeland both get early start to season
With only two starters returning and a host of juniors expected to fill key roles, it would have been understandable if Coeur d’Alene High football coach Shawn Amos had chosen to find some not-as-tough teams to play in the preseason, to help his youngsters ease into varsity football. “No,”...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Fairgrounds has aviation history
In 1920, aviation was still in its infancy. Barnstormers traveled through, mainly. Yet the Coeur d’Alene city council and local chamber of commerce were visionaries. They wanted an airport to take them into the 20th century. With voter approval, they bought a 160-acre field just west of Dalton Gardens...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Century celebration: North Idaho State Fair opens today for 10-day run
COEUR d’ALENE — Alexcia Jordan has been general manager and CEO of the North Idaho State Fair since 2016. “I'll never know enough. But learning how to take it as it comes and make sure we are as prepared as possible is probably what I've learned the most,” Jordan said.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Peggy Brown, 84
Peggy Brown passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls, Idaho, at the age of 84, after battling Alzheimer’s for many years. Peggy was born in Ogden, Utah, to Lyle Butters and LeYonda Sorensen. She was the middle child, with older brother, Lyle, and younger brother, Jack. Their family moved frequently and finally settled in Spokane, Wash., where she attended Rogers High School, graduating in 1956. She attended secretarial school and worked for the Spokane Chamber of Commerce. She married her high school sweetheart, Rod Brown, and they raised a son and daughter.
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC trustees to meet at 6 p.m. Monday
The North Idaho College Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Lake Coeur d'Alene Room in the Edminster Student Union Building on campus. Trustees are expected to take action on the board conduct policy as well as consider emeritus status for former Trustee Christie Wood, who, along with former Trustee Ken Howard, resigned from the board in May.
Coeur d'Alene Press
STATUES: Tribes deserve recognition
While I think the Bronze statues on front street are a great tribute to those who sacrificed and struggled to build this area, why isn’t there a bronze for the welcoming indigenous people who first populated this area? It is very unfortunate and embarrassing that the great tribes who peacefully welcomed the new settlers to northern Idaho were eventually moved from the area and put on reservations. Hopefully, the next tribute will recognize their contribution as well, with another beautiful bronze. I would be happy to be part of that effort.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Fair means family
COEUR d’ALENE — For Dave and Sue Nussear, the North Idaho State Fair is more than entertainment, food and fun. “We know them all so well, we get along and we help each other,” Sue said of those involved with the annual event. “It’s just a wonderful group.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for August, 20 2022
SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 608 FOR THE CITY OF RATHDRUM The following is a Summary of Ordinance No. 608: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RATHDRUM, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, PROVIDING THAT ZONING FOR APPROXIMATELY 45 ACRES OF REAL PROPERTY CURRENTLY ZONED HALF INDUSTRIAL (I) AND HALF MULTIFAMILTY RESIDENTIAL (R-3) SHALL BE REZONED TO COMMERCIAL C-1 CLASSIFICATION; PROVIDING FOR AMENDMENT TO THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP TO REFLECT THIS CHANGE; ADOPTING FINDINGS OF FACT; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE HEREOF. WHEREAS, Ordinance No. 608 was duly passed by Rathdrum City Council on the 10th day of August, 2022 and recorded with Kootenai County under recording number 2911922000 on the 17th day of August, 2022. The City of Rathdrum, Idaho ("City") adopted Ordinance No. 608 to rezone approximately 45 acres of real property to Commercial (C-1). The Ordinance includes the following: 1) rezoning approximately 26 acres of the property currently zoned Industrial (I) and approximately 19 acres of the property currently zoned Multifamily Residential (R-3) in Kootenai County Parcel No. R-0000-007-0100 more particularly described as: That portion of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 51 North, Range 4 West, Boise Meridian, Kootenai County, Idaho, described as follows: The South 803.65 feet; Together with the East 26.00 feet; Excepting there from the East 431.76 feet of the North 1097.00 feet; Also except any portion lying within the right-of-way of Meyer Road, the West line of said Right-of-way being 25 feet from the East line of said Northeast Quarter. 2) making the rezone conditional upon the use remaining a healthcare/hospital facility; 3) making the rezone further conditional upon the facility not becoming part of or contracted with the Emergency Medical Services System, meaning that the facility shall not utilize any emergency vehicles, such as ambulances or firetrucks, as part of their business; 4) amending the Rathdrum official zoning map to depict the change described above; 5) providing for severability; and 6) providing that the ordinance is effective upon its passage, approval, and publication. It is hereby determined that publication of this summary will clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of Ordinance No. 608. A copy of the entire Ordinance shall be on file with the Rathdrum City Clerk and will be promptly provided to any citizen on personal request. /s/Sherri Halligan, City Clerk Legal#9350 AD#555992 August 20, 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Press
VIDEO: Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho sees influx of abortion patients
SPOKANE, Wash. — Paul Dillon with Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho says clinics across Washington stand ready to support Idahoans in need of an abortion. "We're doing everything we can to make sure patients in Idaho can get care and have access to all the services...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Walter Villegas, 79
Walter Villegas, 79, passed away peacefully in his home on July 11, 2022, of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Walter was born May 22, 1943, in Brawley, Calif., to Guadalupe Gutierrez and Jose Villegas. He had three brothers and four sisters and was the youngest boy. Walter received his GED and served...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MY TURN: Party politics, NIC and common sense
In response to Brent Regan’s “Elephant Metamorphosis” commentary of Aug. 5, I would like to proclaim disinterest in political parties. More important to our government is the promulgation of good policy, rather than the political affiliation of those who would promote it. Entities typically start as a movement for change, then develop into a business and, finally, terminate as a racket. This metamorphosis is well known. People who would promote good policy see an unfilled need and have the farsighted altruistic drive to work toward accomplishing their goal for the betterment of the society of which they are a member. Far-right and far-left members of society, by definition, don’t reflect the core beliefs of the majority.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Rev. David Riffle, 80
Rev. David Riffle passed away Aug. 16, 2022, at the Hospice House in Hayden, Idaho. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the English Funeral Chapel, 1133 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 625 E. Haycraft Ave., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Influencing accessibility
North Idaho College was in the business of making influencers during the Accessibility Camp Coeur d’Alene, held on Aug. 3 and 4 at NIC’s main campus in Coeur d’Alene. Keynote speaker Dan Prado encouraged the more than 60 attendees to surround themselves with communities with similar mindsets while becoming leaders in accessibility.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MEETING PRAYER: Wake up, church
I frequently watch the Flyover Conservatives podcast, whose motto is, “Wake Up, Speak Up, Show Up.” Although I do not live in Coeur d’Alene, I feel I must speak up. I have just read the article about the Coeur d’Alene City Council voting to open their invocations to any non-profit, faith-based organization, even potentially wiccan. The saddest sentence in that whole article, to me, was the last one, “No Christian pastors addressed the Council…”. WAKE UP CHURCH! SPEAK UP! SHOW UP!
Coeur d'Alene Press
You're invited to 'Monday Night Dinners'
Adam Schluter wants you to come to his house for dinner on Monday. The Coeur d'Alene man is hosting the 60th Monday Night Dinner at 5:30 p.m., 1037 N. Third St. All are welcome, as the gathering is part of Schluter's efforts to connect people and create a kind, understanding world.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Evening with Vandals is Sept. 21
The University of Idaho Coeur d’Alene is hosting an open house from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Harbor Center, 1031 N. Academic Way, Coeur d’Alene. Students, alumni, center partners and the whole North Idaho community are invited to enjoy an evening with University of Idaho President Scott Green as new CEO Andrew Fields is welcomed and Larry Stauffer is recognized for serving as acting CEO this past year.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Health advisories issued for Avondale Lake and Morton Slough
Health advisories were issued Friday for Avondale Lake near Hayden and Morton Slough in Sagle. The advisories are based on recent water sampling that indicates the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algae bloom or blue-green algae, and they were issued by Panhandle Health District in collaboration with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
