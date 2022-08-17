ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘HSMTMTS’ Recap: E.J.’s Decision To Hide A Secret From Gina Blows Up In His Face

By Avery Thompson
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is one of the best shows on TV right now. This young cast doesn’t just sing. They all have incredible comedic timing. The writing on the show has never been better. I’m so glad this show is in our lives.

Anyways, episode 4 begins with the Wildcats crew rehearsing Sharpay’s “Fabulous” from High School Musical 2 and preparing for Corbin Bleu to return. Just when they think Corbin has arrived it’s actually just E.J. Boy, is he in a mood. When Gina asks where Corbin is, he snaps, “I don’t know. Maybe your secret late-night hiking buddy Ricky knows, huh?” Gina is a better woman than me because that would have sent me over the edge. Ricky tries to brush it off, but Ashlyn knows drama when she sees it.

‘Fabulous’ Is Absolutely Fabulous

The cast of ‘HSMTMTS’ season 3. (Disney+)

They all want to impress Corbin with an elaborate musical number, and that is undeniably “Fabulous.” Carlos sings Sharpay’s part effortlessly. Ashley Tisdale will be so proud. Kourtney has her own sassy moment in the performance. Give us a Kourtney solo, HSMTMTS!

The next morning, everyone is preparing for the first

and Corbin’s actual arrival. E.J.’s stress level has hit a new high. You can feel the stress in his voice. Corbin finally shows up, and Kourtney’s gone to great lengths to impress the HSM alum.

Gina tells E.J. that she got called to the office. Her mom is moving back to Salt Lake City! Gina and E.J. are going to be basically neighbors for his gap year, at least that’s what Gina thinks. Turns out, E.J. got a letter from his dad, who is not okay with the gap year plan and wants to send him to Caswell Success Training School in St. Louis. He’s not going to tell Gina until he figures a way out of having to go. Because that plan always works out.

Corbin’s producer, Channing, thinks the kids are being way too nice to each other. He can smell the drama. “Chip away at those cracks and you’ve got gold,” Channing tells Corbin. With only 10 days until opening night, which is also Ricky’s 18th birthday, the angst is going to rev up.

Speaking of angst, Ashlyn is convinced that Val hates her because she was put in the ensemble. Ashlyn is still dealing with her Leo Rising discovery. Channing and Corbin try to stir up drama at the read-through. Ricky stresses that the “jealous in-fighting” is just not this group. E.J. adds that this is a “drama-free zone.” Sure, Jan.

E.J. and Gina on ‘HSMTMTS.’ (Disney+)

During the read-through, everyone realizes that Jet is gone. Maddox says that Jet is going to be just fine. Carlos, who claims to have perfect “straight-dar,” thinks Maddox and Jet are crushing on each other. Val finds out that Jet checked out of camp. Since Jet is no longer at Shallow Lake, someone else needs to sing “Love Is An Open Door” with Gina. Ricky quickly volunteers because it’s the only song from Frozen he knows. He says he’s “happy to jump in.” Ricky is adorable in trying not to be obvious while simultaneously being the most obvious.

Corbin tells Ricky it’s not necessary and E.J. chimes in, “Stay in your lane, Bowen.” Gina gives E.J. a look that says: why the heck are you jealous? Corbin tells E.J. that he looks like a “1980s villain” and has him sing with Gina. “Villains equal viewers,” Corbin says. He’s not wrong.

Ricky Gets Jealous

Gina and E.J. sing “Love Is An Open Door” in the costumes and everything. This is the couple we love. THEY ARE JUST SO CUTE! Meanwhile, Ricky seems hella jealous. “She’s amazing,” Ricky says when Corbin asks his opinion, and then he hastily follows up that E.J. was, too. RICKY HAS BEEN CAUGHT!!!! He leaves the room before anyone has a chance to even react.

Ricky goes to work on his lines and Gina shows up. After a very playful back and forth, Gina starts reading Ricky’s “bucket list” he’s trying to complete before turning 18. They’re still messing around when E.J. sees them. He quickly runs off, further scratching that itch in the back of his mind that there’s something more to Ricky and Gina’s friendship.

Sidebar: Look, Ricky definitely has feelings for Gina beyond friendship at this point. We don’t condone cheating in this house, and Ricky has yet to act on those feelings. Whether this is flirting or just playful banter amongst friends, that’s up to you to decide for now.

E.J. runs off to talk with Val and spills the beans about his dad. Val urges him to have these conversations with Gina. Ya know, his girlfriend. He quips that she’s “busy with someone else.” E.J., you have the girl. Stop being in your head about everything! Gina finds E.J. and definitely feels like she interrupted something between him and Val, but she doesn’t say anything.

Dara Reneé as Kourtney. (Disney+)

After rehearsal ends, Val announces a movie night to watch High School Musical 3. “Fun fact, weirdly never saw that one,” Corbin says. Carlos is horrified, as he should be. On the way out, Gina notices that Kourtney is not feeling 100%. Gina asks Val if they can talk. Val thinks Gina is going to ask about E.J., but Gina just wants to ask to watch Camp Rock for Kourtney. Val doesn’t say anything about what’s going on with E.J. “You’re a good friend and girlfriend. I can tell,” Val tells Gina.

‘Is This Really About Gina?’

Jet shows back up at camp just before the screening. Jet tries to brush off his absence, but Val’s not letting him get away with it. She gives him a hard time about abandoning the crew. It’s about time someone dressed Jet down for his less-than-stellar behavior.

During the screening, Ashlyn vents to Maddox about Val. “The way Ashlyn’s talking about Val sounds a lot like the way I used to talk about Madison,” Maddox admits. Meanwhile, Gina mentions in front of E.J. that she doesn’t do well with liars. E.J. starts bugging out. Ricky notices something’s up and goes back to the cabin. He finds Jet there. Like Val, Ricky tells Jet that everyone was counting on him, but specifically mentions Gina. “She finally got the lead. It means a lot,” Ricky says.

Jet decides to turn the tables on Ricky. “Are you actually this upset that I took, or is this really about Gina?” Jet asks. Ricky didn’t expect such a confrontation about his feelings for Gina. “I just want what’s best for her. She’s my friend,” Ricky tells Jet, who doesn’t think that’s necessarily the truth. Ricky gets defensive. “You don’t know the full story,” he says before walking out.

Ricky and Gina in ‘HSMTMTS’ season 3. (Disney+)

Gina Makes A Shocking Discovery

While everyone is watching the movie, Kourtney sneaks off to FaceTime her mom. Kourtney is homesick and has anxiety, both of which are totally understandable feelings to have at any age. “I should be having a great time,” Kourtney admits. Her mom gives her some words of advice. “You feel how you feel,” her mom says. Kourtney wonders if she should talk to someone about her anxiety. Her mom promises she’ll be there for whatever Kourtney needs.

E.J. goes to find Gina at her cabin. He runs into Corbin and the producer. They give him a big fat warning. The Camp Shallow Lake kids need to put all the juicy drama on display. Spill all the tea. “Without that, we don’t have a show, Corbin says. “This may not be the right group for this project.” E.J. vows to not let Gina or his friends down. “If you need drama, I can get you drama,” he promises Corbin. E.J. 1.0 is about to make a comeback!

He’s not going to have to try very hard for drama. When Gina goes to find her script, she stumbles upon the letter from E.J.’s dad. She asks Val if she knew about the letter. E.J. is going to have to face the wrath of someone who hates being lied to, but he has it coming. He’s had ample time to tell Gina! New episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series drop Wednesdays on Disney+.

HollywoodLife

