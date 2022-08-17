DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers drove in Wynton Bernard with his fourth hit of the game, and the Colorado Rockies beat the scuffling San Francisco Giants 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night. Ryan McMahon had three hits and Lucas Gilbreath (2-0) pitched the 10th inning for the win. Bernard, the 31-year-old rookie, started the 10th on second base. After a groundout and intentional walk, Rodgers lined a single to left off Camilo Doval (4-6) to bring home the speedy Bernard with the winning run. “I definitely got a good read,” Bernard said. “I just took a look at the outfield where they were playing. And (third base coach) Stu (Cole) was like, ‘Make sure you get a big jump.’ I knew they were going to try to throw me out, but I think they were playing a little bit deeper than usual so I don’t think they had a chance.”

DENVER, CO ・ 32 MINUTES AGO