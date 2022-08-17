[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A trio of donut shops in Florida will be expanding to the North Shore once again. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Dandee Donut Factory is planning to open in Revere, with the website for the company indicating that the new outlet will be located on Revere Beach Parkway just east of the Route 1 intersection. This appears to be Dandee's second time opening a shop north of Boston, as a location in Marblehead is no longer in operation.

REVERE, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO