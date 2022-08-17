Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
NECN
Fire in Pawtucket Leaves Multiple Businesses Damaged
A fire Tuesday night in Pawtucket, Rhode Island has left several businesses damaged, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. The fire is believed to have started at Maria's Breakfast and Lunch, which is on Smithfield Avenue. Crews responded around 10 p.m. Tuesday to the fire, which spread to the attic area of the building that's shared by a restaurant and hair salon.
NECN
Massive Fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard Likely Started by Gas Tank
A massive blaze that left widespread destruction at a boatyard in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon was likely caused by vapors from a boat's gas tank that ignited as work was being done on the vessel, fire officials said Monday. Fire crews from around the region -- including from as far...
NECN
2-Year-Old Survives Near Drowning in Abington
A young child is back home in Abington, Massachusetts, a week after he was pulled from his family's backyard pool and rushed to a local hospital. The Abington Fire Department shared the happy update on Twitter Monday, saying the boy's family had let them know he is back home -- both healthy and happy!
NECN
Vermont Man Dies After Being Hit by Car on Route 1 in Saugus, Mass.
A Vermont man was killed Tuesday night when he was hit by a car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus, Massachusetts, on foot. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing all three southbound lanes on foot from the area of a Burger King restaurant near the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. when he was hit by a Nissan Maxima in the far left lane, according to state police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
4 Dead After Lynn Shootings; Authorities Investigate as Multiple Homicide/Suicide
Four people are dead after shootings Tuesday afternoon in Lynn, Massachusetts, with authorities investigating the case as a multiple homicide/suicide. Police responded to a shooting shortly before 3 p.m. on Rockaway Street, where two men, ages 66 and 34, were found dead from gunshot wounds. Authorities determined a 31-year-old woman to be the alleged shooter, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said later Tuesday.
NECN
Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks
Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
NECN
Van Trapped in Flood Waters as Torrential Rains Pass Through
A van became trapped in deep flood waters in Bourne, Massachusetts, during torrential rains Monday afternoon. Heavy rain moved through the area around 2 p.m., causing substantial flooding on Shore Road near Shipyard Lane. Video from the scene showed several vehicles attempting to make it through the knee-deep puddle, despite...
NECN
Problem Spots So Far on the MBTA Shuttle Route
A few days into the Orange Line shutdown, most of the MBTA's shuttle bus plan is running smoothly, but there are some problem spots cropping up on the route. NBC10 Boston visited a few of them on Tuesday, starting with the Stony Brook station in Jamaica Plain. The buses have to make a wide turn to get out of the station, so drivers have to stop well before the traffic light to make sure the buses have enough room.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
4 Relatives Dead in Lynn as Police Probe Multiple Homicide/Suicide Case
Three men and one woman are dead as police investigate a multiple homicide/suicide case out of Lynn, Massachusetts, according to police. Neighbors tell NBC10 Boston they heard about 30 gunshots coming from a home on Rockaway Street at about 2:45 Tuesday afternoon. It was one of three crime scenes, all within a mile of each other.
NECN
Not Just the Charles: Mass. Drought Has Rivers, Streams at Record Lows
Despite recent rain, the statewide drought is getting worse. According to the State Drought Task Force, most of Massachusetts is experiencing critical drought levels with many rivers and streams seeing record low daily flows. According to the National Weather Service, Worcester, Essex, Bristol and Norfolk counties are in particularly bad shape.
NECN
Man Charged in Deadly Lawrence Stabbing
A man has been charged in a stabbing in Lawrence, Massachusetts, that left another man dead last week. Lawrence police say the victim, who was not named, was found near Lowell and Oxford streets Friday night. He was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where he died. Jose Delacruz, 42, has...
NECN
11-Year-Old Caught Stealing Vape Cartridges From 7-Eleven in South Boston
An 11-year-old was caught breaking into a 7-Eleven in South Boston early Monday morning, police said. Boston police said they received a call shortly after 4 a.m. for a report of a breaking and entering in progress at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway. When they arrived, officers said the glass door of the business was broken and they found an 11-year-old boy inside the store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence
Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
NECN
Murder Charge Announced in Woman's 1986 Killing in Mass.
A suspect has been indicted for murder in the killing of a 20-year-old woman whose body was found by the side of Massachusetts Route 128 in Beverly in 1986, prosecutors announced Wednesday. An Essex County Grand Jury has indicted John Carey, 63, for murder in connection with the strangulation death...
NECN
2 Derailments During Orange Line Shutdown Construction So Far
Two MBTA construction vehicles have derailed this week during Orange Line repair work, but they're not expected to slow the construction schedule down, the agency said. No one was hurt and equipment wasn't damaged in the incidents, which took place Monday evening and Tuesday morning in separate parts of the line, an MBTA representative said.
NECN
Man Wanted in MBTA Station Rape Is Arrested Weeks Later, Police Say
A man who'd been wanted on suspicion of a rape in an MBTA station earlier this month was arrested Monday, police said. Steven Wade Coffey, 27, had been sought since Sunday, Aug. 14, according to MBTA Transit Police. Coffey is believed to be unhoused but frequents downtown Boston. He was...
NECN
Dandee Donut Factory to Open in Revere
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A trio of donut shops in Florida will be expanding to the North Shore once again. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Dandee Donut Factory is planning to open in Revere, with the website for the company indicating that the new outlet will be located on Revere Beach Parkway just east of the Route 1 intersection. This appears to be Dandee's second time opening a shop north of Boston, as a location in Marblehead is no longer in operation.
NECN
‘A Complex Mess': Orange, Green Line Shutdown Is Underway, and People Have Thoughts
Confusion. Frustration. Hostility. And on the flip side, some pleasant surprises. An unprecedented MBTA closure is underway and commuters are all over social media sharing their experiences, warnings and complaints as everyone tries to navigate the Boston area with what amounts to a temporarily redesigned transit system for hundreds of thousands of regular Orange and Green line riders.
NECN
After Successful First Weekday Commute, Biggest Challenges of Orange Line Shutdown Still Ahead
While some commuters around Boston found it took them at least twice as long to get to work Monday, it appeared to be a successful first weekday for the most part as both the Orange Line and part of the Green Line were closed. The real challenges are still ahead, however, officials warned Monday.
NECN
Interactive: See How Busy Each Station Closed on the Orange, Green Lines Is
The Orange and Green line closures are underway, and commuters are already feeling the pain. Shuttle buses and Commuter Rail trains have taken over for trains from Somerville and Malden down to Boston's Forest Hills neighborhoods, and the reconfigured roads are expected to affect drivers as well. While needed repair...
Comments / 0