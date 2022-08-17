Read full article on original website
Tourists caught in a weekend of Arizona flash floods
The National Weather Service has enforced a flash flood warning for Central Arizona until at least 6:45 p.m. The storm may be particularly dangerous for tourists with little understanding of the dangers of flash floods.
BBC
Market Rasen: Clean-up begins after homes flooded
A clean-up operation is under way after "waist-high" water flooded homes and streets in a Lincolnshire town. The exact number of properties affected in Market Rasen is not known as authorities are yet to assess the damage. However, Councillor Stephen Bunney said he had spoken with "at least six residents"...
BBC
Essex Fire crews receive 70 flood call-outs in three hours
A fire service said it had received some 70 call-outs in three hours as a result of flash flooding due to heavy rain. Essex Fire Service said the areas affected included the Epping Forest district, Chelmsford, Braintree and Halstead. Loughton tube station was closed due to heavy flooding according to...
natureworldnews.com
Thunderstorms Have Struck Southern England Causing Flash Floods in Large Areas of Central London
The southeast of England has been hammered by thunderstorms and torrential rain today, flooding London Victoria, and other stations, and prompting warnings of a "risk to life" from swift-moving, deep floodwater. The severe downpours in London have caused considerable disruptions to public transportation by closing tube stations and flooding parts...
BBC
Flash flood hits Truro roundabout amid weather warning
Heavy rain and flooding hit Cornwall earlier as thunderstorms swept the region after the latest heatwave. Footage on social media shows a Truro roundabout quickly flooding as heavy rain hit various parts of the country. The Met Office issued an amber thunderstorm warning on Monday for areas of Cornwall and...
It’s back: the lost Welsh village that has reappeared in the drought
As reservoir levels have fallen, Llanwddyn in Wales, flooded by a water company in 1880, has re-emerged – as have a Roman camp in Spain and an ancient city in Iraq
U.K.・
'Biblical' Flash Floods Hit Russian Black Sea Resort amid Storms, Tornadoes
One woman died in Sochi when the Russian city was hit by massive flooding on Saturday.
Videos show the flooded streets of central Paris as heavy storms pummel the city after months of drought
Some metro stations received nearly one month's worth of rain within one hour, reported a French weather account run by volunteers.
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded
A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
natureworldnews.com
Evacuation Underway as Out of Control Wildfire Engulfs 13,000 Acres in Montana
Elmo Fire in Montana, which is out of control, prompts evacuations. The Elmo Fire, which is thought to have consumed close to 13,000 acres, is said to have begun on Friday near the village of Elmo. Elmo Fire. North of Highway 28, the fire spread from grass to trees after...
Don’t flush water down the toilet
Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
Heatwave drought exposes Britain's hidden history: Ancient bridges and remains of lost villages are uncovered in dried up reservoirs - while parched lawns of stately homes shows remains of 17th century gardens
Ancient bridges, lost villages and secret gardens that have been hidden from view for decades have been revealed once again as the country sees it driest summer in half a century. As the large parts of England find themselves in a drought - with some south-eastern areas not seeing a...
Underwater village hidden beneath a Welsh reservoir is revealed due to weeks of dry weather
A lake in central Wales has become so dried up that a secret underwater village has been revealed from beneath its depths. Lake Vyrnwy in Powys, on the edge of Snowdonia National Park, is usually 90 per cent full at this time of year but is nearly empty due to the recent heatwave.
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
Southwest monsoon rain brings flooding risks
As the week comes to an end, monsoon rains continue to cause flooding across large portions of the desert Southwest. Showers and thunderstorms bringing heavy downpours are forecast through Sunday from the northern and central Rockies to the Southwest and southeastern California. A risk for excessive rain has been issued...
Body of teenage girl pulled from water in Tameside after getting into difficulty
The body of a teenage girl has been pulled from the water in Tameside. Greater Manchester Police confirmed it recovered the body after receiving reports on Monday evening of a person getting into difficulty in the water.Just before 6.30pm officers were called to the scene near Crowswood Drive, Stalybridge with fire rescue and ambulance services also in attendance. The body was later located by specialist officers overnight. Formal identification has taken place and specially trained officers are offering support to the family. Detectives said they are confident there are no suspicious circumstances involved in the death, and a file is...
BBC
Cornwall firefighters thanked for 'incredible work'
Cornwall's firefighters have been thanked for their "incredible work" during the heatwave. Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service dealt with 70 incidents last weekend, including 41 fires, a senior Cornwall Councillor said. It has tackled 350 incidents, including 152 wildfires since the start of August. Councillor Martyn Alvey said "the professionalism...
Swimmers are warned to steer clear of 'disorientated' shark filmed lurking just yards away from beachgoers along Cornish shoreline
A 'disorientated' shark has been spotted swimming in the shallow waters off Cornwall, sparking fears of an attack - just weeks after a diver was bitten unprovoked during a nearby snorkeling excursion. Experts have warned would-be swimmers at Trelissick, near Falmouth, to steer clear of the animal - believed to...
Destruction caused in Italy’s Tuscany region following deadly storms
Serious destruction has been left in the wake of a deadly thunderstorm in Italy's Tuscan region. Heavy rain, hail, and strong winds blowing at more than 140 kmh hit parts of northern Italy this week.Firefighters were filmed using machinery to clean up the destruction caused by the storm in Tuscany. Vigili del Fuoco shared videos of the teams clearing fallen trees and branches, stabilizing electric systems, repairing damaged roofs, and rescuing motorists.Italy's civil protection unit said the bad weather would sweep south overnight before issuing warnings for Friday 19 August for 11 of the country's 20 regions.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lily Cole calls for media to stop ‘tearing apart’ climate activists for alleged hypocrisyLake Garda water levels lowest in 15 years amid record droughtWWII bomb detonated after being found in drought-hit Italian river
People calling 999 to report neighbours for ‘breaking’ hosepipe bans which haven’t started
People are being urged to stop calling 999 to report neighbours for breaking hosepipe bans which haven’t started yet.Devon and Cornwall Police said it was receiving a number of calls about “non-police matters”, such as the ban which begins on Tuesday 23 August. “Any calls regarding breaches of bans could delay someone else who really needs help from getting through to the police,” said commissioners.A number of hosepipe bans will begin next week following weeks of unrelentingly dry, hot weather which saw temperatures reach record-breaking levels of over 40C in July.Thames Water, which serves 15 million customers in and around...
