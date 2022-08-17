The body of a teenage girl has been pulled from the water in Tameside. Greater Manchester Police confirmed it recovered the body after receiving reports on Monday evening of a person getting into difficulty in the water.Just before 6.30pm officers were called to the scene near Crowswood Drive, Stalybridge with fire rescue and ambulance services also in attendance. The body was later located by specialist officers overnight. Formal identification has taken place and specially trained officers are offering support to the family. Detectives said they are confident there are no suspicious circumstances involved in the death, and a file is...

