I was happily surprised when I took in a performance of Surflight Theatre’s current main-stage production, “Escape to Margaritaville.”. Now, you could call me jaded. It isn’t often than I am surprised by a show anymore. Addicted to live theater early in my life, I must have seen over a thousand shows at all levels – from Broadway through high school – either reviewing them, appearing in them or just for enjoyment.

BEACH HAVEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO